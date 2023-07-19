Submit Release
SOI Foundation Returns to Torngat Mountains National Park

/EIN News/ -- GATINEAU, QC, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Students on Ice (SOI) Foundation is returning to the Torngat Mountains National Park as part of their 2023 expedition programming. This inspiring youth expedition takes place from July 16-31, 2023, bringing youth from across Canada and around the world, together with leaders, educators, elders, artists, and scientists creating a powerful, hands-on learning, and life-changing experience.

“We’re thrilled to return to Nunatsiavut and the Torngat Mountains National Park.  A place of incredible beauty, wonder, and spirits.  A place that touches your soul and connects you to something so much bigger than yourself.” - Geoff Green, Founder, SOI Foundation

The expedition will take place aboard a Mi’kmaq-owned expedition vessel which will be used as a platform for education, research, and communication during the UN Ocean Decade. Over 50% of the youth participants are Indigenous and over 90% of the youth have been fully supported by scholarships thanks to all the generous supporters and partners who have made this expedition possible.

About the SOI Foundation 

The Students on Ice Foundation inspires connection and empowers leadership for a sustainable future. Our mission is to foster globally minded leaders by immersing youth in transformative experiential learning environments and collaborative cross-cultural journeys to the Arctic, Antarctic and places in between.


