Nano Dimension Exposes Another Misleading News Release that Stratasys Board Distributes Unabashedly, Deceiving Shareholders and Public Quoting a Respectable Judge in a Totally Out-of-Context and Misguided Manner

Waltham, Mass., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension”, “Nano” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, which owns approximately 14.1% of Stratasys’ (Nasdaq: SSYS) (“Stratasys”), exposes another misleading news release that the Stratasys board distributes unabashedly, deceiving shareholders and public, this time by quoting a respectable judge in a totally the out-of-context and wrong manner.

Remember – this exaggeration happened before, as a judge in USA has stated: …under Stratasys’ former Chief Executive Officer David Reis, Stratasys used “...hyperbole and exaggeration… mere puffery…vague and such obvious hyperbole… Stratasys’s statements…are vague and unreliable”1

This history of misleading disclosures raises serious questions about Stratasys’ present statements: The same executives accountable for misleading their shareholders are still directors at the helm.

Direct quotes from the Israeli District Court Judge, interim document, from July 18 th , 2023, translated to English:

“…. I emphasize that my position here… is without fixing rivets and when my opinion is not fixed one way or the other in a way that should be cast on the final decision in the claims...[which will occur only]… after re-reading all the pleadings, the opinions, the evidence and the summaries of the parties

Anything I have said above is in generalities, and is disconnected from the rights plan that is in the proceeding in front of me… Does the Israeli Law needs poison pill”? This is a question that needs scrutiny, including, by the way, an analysis of its purpose, and checking other alternatives that the law proposes...



I am aware of the fact that he plaintiff [Nano Dimension] attacks in other ways the legality of the rights plan and I do not express my opinion on this matter at this stage…

… I would also like to clarify .. . at this stage :

that a court will be naturally suspicious of a company's board of directors of a company without a controlling shareholder [ STRATASYS ].





of directors of a company without a controlling shareholder [ ]. which opposes a 'hostile' takeover bid and wants to instill a share rights plan of the “poison pill" type . In a situation like this, it seems that the …





. In a situation like this, it seems that the … burden of persuasion and is on the board of directors to prove that it is acting for the best interests of the shareholders and for the best interestss of the company.





to prove that it is acting for the best interests of the shareholders and for the best interestss of the company. The court’s examination will be checking what the information was before the board of directors, whether it acted to obtain all the necessary information, consult with experts in the field, exercise proper business judgment.





to obtain all the necessary information, consult with experts in the field, exercise proper business judgment. … when t he best interests of the shareholders and the best interests of the company before his eyes , and in that order .





. It seems that the tendency will be to examine not only the due process of making the decision .





. The starting point is "suspicion" towards the board of directors that is “holding to its entrenched horns” of the company’s management,





…after it was granted " belligerent " authority in the form of the ability to activate a poison pill . Hence, I think that tests from the domains of good faith and fiduaciary duties should be used in …





Hence, I think that tests from the domains of good faith and fiduaciary duties should be used in … … examining a decision of t he board of directors and its motives should scrutinize , testing if it has acted in the best interest of the shareholders and the compa ny and in this order , in rejecting the tender offer proposal and activating the poison pill…”





Bottom line :

Stratasys Shareholders, unfortunately it seems that one cannot rely on the accuracy and reliability of news releases and announcements and presentations which are written and published by your Board and management.

