Laboratory Mixers Market to be Worth $2.8 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Laboratory Mixers Market by Type (Vortex Mixer, Magnetic Stirrer, Overhead Stirrer, Rocker, Tube Roller, Orbital Shaker), Platform (Digital, Analog), Application (Academic & Research, Pharmaceutical, Diagnostic, Food Testing) - Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Laboratory Mixers Market by Type (Vortex Mixer, Magnetic Stirrer, Overhead Stirrer, Rocker, Tube Roller, Orbital Shaker), Platform (Digital, Analog), Application (Academic & Research, Pharmaceutical, Diagnostic, Food Testing) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the laboratory mixers market is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Laboratory mixers are instruments designed for mixing liquids or to get a homogenous mixture from one or more than one ingredients. Laboratory mixers are space-saving equipment and optimize the use of laboratories for other tasks. These machines are used for R&D to create trial batches before products are produced in larger quantities. The mixers are used in various applications, including pharmaceutical industries, food testing laboratories, life sciences labs, and research institutes.

The growth of this market is attributed to several factors, including increasing funding and investment in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life science industries for fostering innovations; funding to support R&D innovations in the pharmaceutical sector; rising prevalence of chronic diseases emphasizing the need for developing novel therapies; and expansion of diagnostic and pathology laboratories enhancing the clinical capabilities. However, the high cost of digital mixers is restraining the market. Emerging markets and the development of bioclusters for R&D are creating opportunities for key players in the market.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases is Expected to Drive the Demand for Laboratory Mixers

Chronic diseases pose a significant burden across many countries. According to the WHO, in 2020, the global prevalence of chronic diseases was estimated at 57%. Forty-one million people die each year from chronic diseases (71% of all deaths globally). According to the International Diabetes Federation, globally, the number of people with diabetes aged 20–79 reached 537 million in 2021 from 425 million in 2017. This number is further estimated to reach 643 million by 2030. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing the need to develop novel therapies for the treatment of chronic diseases. Laboratory mixers are used in the laboratories to create trial batches, which can be manufactured in larger quantities. Additionally, the rise in chronic diseases is increasing the adoption of laboratory mixers in diagnostic & pathology laboratories for early disease diagnosis is driving the market.

The key players operating in the global laboratory mixers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), IKA-Werke (Germany), Benchmark Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company (U.S.), Silverson Machines Ltd. (U.K.), Corning Inc. (U.S.), REMI GROUP (India), Heidolph Instruments GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Scientific Industries, Inc. (U.S.), and Labstac LLC (U.S.).

The global laboratory mixers market is segmented by type, platform, and end user. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional levels.

Based on type, the laboratory mixers market is segmented into vortex mixers, magnetic stirrers, overhead stirrers, shakers, and accessories. The shakers segment is divided into orbital, rockers, tube rollers, and other shakers. In 2023, the orbital shakers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the laboratory shakers market. The use of orbital shakers is ideal for various shaking applications such as bacterial suspension & growth, cell culture, and staining procedures. These shakers have a circular shaking motion from low to high speeds and fewer vibrations, making them ideal for microbial culturing.

Based on platform, the global laboratory mixers market is segmented into digital and analog devices. The digital devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of digital devices is increasing for various laboratory applications owing to their accuracy and precision. These devices provide accurate control over speed for pulsing and mixing of samples, increasing accuracy.

Based on end user, the global laboratory mixers market is segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical industries, environmental testing laboratories, food testing laboratories, diagnostic & pathology laboratories, and other end users. In 2023, the research institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The largest share of the segment is attributed to significant investments in research and development (R&D) activities, innovation and technological advancements, large budget allocations for R&D and manufacturing, and growth in research laboratories globally. The increasing number of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) to assist in R&D and clinical trials is increasing the demand for laboratory mixers for sample preparation.

However, the pharmaceutical Industries segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest CAGR of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for new drugs and therapies, leading to extensive research and development activities, the need for technologically advanced equipment in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, rising funding and investments in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries constantly strive to develop new drugs and therapies to address medical needs, further driving the market growth.

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the laboratory mixer market. The region's largest share is attributed to the high R&D expenditure, high prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in the pharmaceuticals industry, and large number of diagnostic and pathology laboratories for early diagnosis.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the laboratory mixers market in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the rising number of research laboratories, advancing research framework, growing number of diagnostic laboratories in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others, and rising research funding in healthcare and pharmaceutical industry is driving the market.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of leading market participants in the industry over the past years (2020–2022). In the last couple of years, the global laboratory mixers market witnessed several strategic developments.

