Percipience’s Data Magnifier Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

NEW ORLEANS, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percipience, an insurtech data and analytics software provider, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the company's premier data and analytics platform, Data Magnifier, via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure.



Percipience’s Data Magnifier helps insurance organizations leverage existing technology and systems instead of engaging in an expensive rip-and-replace initiative to deliver needed, relevant data insights to underwriters, actuaries, CXO, and operations leaders. The functionality-forward technology platform is an industry go-to for enabling global insurance companies, managing general agencies (MGAs), and risk retention groups (RRGs) to more fully organize, access, utilize, and monetize existing and new or third-party data.

“Making Data Magnifier available to the Microsoft network of partners through the Azure Marketplace is a game-changer in terms of the number of companies in the insurance space we will be able to reach and transform through rapid deployments, comprehensive data insights, and actionable data governance models,” said Bruce F. Broussard Jr., managing director at Percipience. “This extension of our integration with Microsoft allows us to help more insurance organizations by making it easier to access and implement our innovative technology.”

The key features and benefits of Data Magnifier include:

Out-of-the-Box Functionality: Customers can quickly build a modern data architecture using Data Magnifier’s pre-built reports, dashboards, analytic accelerators, and support for data warehousing, data lakes, artificial intelligence (AI), and many other cutting-edge technologies.

Self-Service Enablement and Documentation: Data Magnifier customers get extensive documentation built into the product. By exposing data models, data dictionaries, and providing transparency into complete data mapping and lineage Data Magnifier enables insurance organizations to directly manage data.

Integration Ease from Any Source: Built upon industry standards to integrate with any insurance data source, Data Magnifier is platform-agnostic and functions independent of all vendor policy, billing, claims, reinsurance, accounting, MDM, CRM, and other software packages.

Administration Console for Control: Data Magnifier's Admin Console allows subscribers to control all aspects of the operation, from configuring users and permissions to controlling data integrations.

Advanced Analytics & AI Support: Data Magnifier establishes an enterprise data platform to make reconciled data readily available for use by a wide array of uses from customer service and agent portals to advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) applications, including machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) solutions.

Microsoft Open AI Integration: Data Magnifier's IDA (Insurance Data Assistant) is a direct integration that allows subscribers to get answers to natural language questions, such as those related to policy, claims, and more, without having to search for a report or write a SQL query.

Through a curated digital catalogue of applications, services, and resources running on Azure and offered by independent software companies and Microsoft vendors partners, the Microsoft Azure Marketplace connects existing Azure customers with innovative, ready-to-deploy solutions. With Data Magnifier’s new listing on the Azure Marketplace, insurance organizations can now more easily access data insights and optimize existing and emerging business opportunities.

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, general manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace helps solutions, like Percipience, reach more customers and markets."

About Percipience

Percipience is an insurtech data and analytics software provider, whose core-system agnostic Data Magnifier platform quickly transforms siloed data from multiple sources into a competitive advantage. Data Magnifier’s comprehensive integration, data management, and reporting components can be deployed on any cloud platform and database. Delivered with the detailed documentation of an in-house developed application, Data Magnifier gives insurers full control of how the solution is managed and empowers insurers to own their data. For more information, please visit www.percipience.com.

