10 Years in the making

Strategic Performance Group Celebrates 10 Yrs of Success and Achievement under the Leadership of David Findel, Recognizing Partnerships with Industry Leaders
Strategic Performance Group Celebrates 10 Years of Success and Achievement under the Leadership of David Findel, Recognizing Partnerships with Industry Leaders
Strategic Performance Group (SPG), a leading business development and consulting firm specializing in strategic planning and performance optimization for privately held companies, is proudly celebrating its 10th anniversary. Since its inception in 2013, SPG has consistently delivered exceptional results, driven by the visionary leadership of its Founder and CEO, David Findel. This milestone marks a decade of transformative partnerships with National Title Insurance Companies, architects, law firms, national banks, urban development firms, accounting firms, construction management / real estate development firms, and many more, solidifying SPG's position as an industry leader.
Findel, the driving force behind SPG's success, has pioneered the company's transformative approach to strategy execution. With a deep understanding of organizations’ unique challenges, Findel has consistently guided SPG's team of experts to deliver unparalleled results.
Reflecting on the milestone, Findel commented, "The 10-year anniversary of Strategic Performance Group is a testament to the dedication and talent of our exceptional team, as well as the trust and support of our esteemed clients. We are honored to have had the opportunity to work with industry leaders, pushing the boundaries of success and achieving remarkable outcomes. We are proud to say that every individual and organization we have worked with has experienced a significant return on investment—an astounding hundred percent. Our journey thus far has been marked by milestones, successes, and, most importantly, lasting relationships built on integrity and excellence."
Findel’s visionary leadership and relentless commitment to excellence have positioned SPG as a trusted advisor for organizations seeking to achieve breakthrough performance. One of the notable milestones during SPG's journey was the two-year consecutive recognition of one of New York City’s premier Construction firms. Recognized in the prestigious "Real Deal" list of the top 25 construction companies in New York City. SPG's collaboration with this Construction Group has delivered excellent results, setting new benchmarks for quality, efficiency, and innovation in the construction industry.
SPG's collaboration with MHS Architects has helped them navigate the business challenges to leave the talented partnership to do the very things they do best. That ultimately led MHS Architects to been awarded the AIA Architect of the Year Award for the past two years. “David brings great energy and thoughtful insights to our business planning,” said Mike Higgins, Managing Principle. “He was an invaluable asset during the firm’s transition and continues to motivate us with creative ideas that guides us to grow our business.” Through innovative strategies and meticulous attention to detail, SPG has helped MHS Architects push the boundaries of design, delivering iconic structures that have earned widespread acclaim.
SPG's engagement with realtor Christopher Walsh has set new standards for excellence in the real estate industry. “After working with David and incorporating the techniques, leadership training, and business mastery that he brings to the table, my business nearly doubled,” said Christopher Walsh with The Real Estate Leaders @ eXp Realty. SPG has empowered Walsh to achieve unparalleled success in a highly competitive market which has him ranked NJ’s #1 agent for RE/MAX 2020, #20 as the top producing agent nationally, #40 internationally by the Journal, and maintained the prestigious Diamond Award for the REMAX Organization from 2014-2020. “David brings the fundamentals back that so many of us entrepreneurs and business owners lose sight of. Every business owner needs to embrace and implement his discipline and exemplary practices. He keeps it very traditional but always has brilliant ideas to stay ahead of the curve. He truly is one of the greatest assets I have had the pleasure of investing in over the years.” Walsh heads the US Northeast Region’s #1 Real Estate Team, The Real Estate Leaders @ eXp Realty, leading just over 100 agents.
SPG's partnerships with renowned law firms have reshaped the legal industry's approach to strategy implementation. By leveraging its expertise in performance optimization, SPG has helped these firms achieve enhanced productivity, streamlined operations, and improved client satisfaction. The collaboration with prestigious national banks has resulted in transformative strategies that maximize profitability while minimizing risk, leading to long-term sustainability and growth. The list goes on, with many industries including postproduction film and so many others
As SPG enters its second decade, it remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of strategy execution and performance optimization. The firm's unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding value and fostering long-term partnerships will continue to drive its success in the future.
About Strategic Performance Group: Strategic Performance Group (SPG) is a leading consulting firm specializing in strategic planning and performance optimization. With a decade of industry experience, SPG partners with organizations across various sectors, including law firms, national banks, urban development firms, and accounting firms, to help them achieve breakthrough performance. SPG combines deep expertise with a results-driven approach to deliver tangible value and measurable outcomes.
