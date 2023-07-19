MRES: M2Bio Sciences Appoints Adrian J. Maizey, Accomplished CEO and Financial Expert, to Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- CAPE TOWN, South Africa, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTC PINK: MRES) ("Institute of Biomedical Research" or the "Company"), a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin and mental health therapeutic research powered by artificial intelligence, and evidence-based sustainable products and solutions, is pleased to share the following update:



M2Bio Sciences, a trailblazing biotechnology company committed to pioneering groundbreaking research, is proud to announce the appointment of Adrian Maizey to its esteemed Advisory Board. A distinguished leader and financial and data analytics expert, Adrian Maizey brings a wealth of experience and expertise from his prior roles in top-tier firms with a focus spanning New York Stock Exchange and Johannesburg Stock Exchange companies, the US private equity and hedge fund industries, and South African private consumer retail companies.

Adrian Maizey is the Chief Executive Officer of Rand Capital Coffee, the exclusive licensee for Starbucks in Southern Africa. Founded in 2019, Rand Capital Coffee owns and operates 65 Starbucks cafes across Southern Africa, a testament to Adrian's remarkable leadership in the region's food and beverage industry. Rand Capital Coffee is a subsidiary of Rand Capital, an investment advisory firm Adrian founded in 2012.

Prior to his role at Rand Capital, Adrian held several key positions in prestigious financial and investment firms, showcasing his versatile capabilities. Notably, Adrian served as the Chief Financial and Chief Compliance Officer of ESL Investments, Inc., a group of long-term concentrated value investment funds founded by legendary investor Edward S. Lampert. During his tenure, ESL managed $22 billion and held core investments in companies such as Sears Holdings, AutoNation, and AutoZone. Adrian oversaw the company's operations, including legal, tax, accounting, treasury, finance, investor relations, research, marketing, and compliance departments.

Adrian's vast experience also includes serving as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., a leading Los Angeles-based private equity firm with $70 billion under management. Adrian managed the firm's operations, including its legal, regulatory, and compliance functions, and oversaw accounting, tax, investor relations, and marketing activities.

Additionally, Adrian was a partner at RedBird Capital Partners, a New York City private equity firm. Redbird manages $8.6 billion of capital principally across its core industry verticals in Sports, TMT, Consumer and Financial Service. Adrian held the titles of Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Compliance Officer and he was responsible for establishing the firm's infrastructure and all financial reporting, controllership, treasury, tax, budgeting, fund management and administrative services, as well as the firm's compliance and regulatory obligations. Adrian was a member of each investment deal team to help lead financial and accounting due diligence as well as tax structuring oversight.

Moreover, Adrian's career highlights encompass leadership roles at Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he spent a decade as a management consultant, working extensively with clients in the investment management and energy industries. His responsibilities included leading forensic investigations and managing purchase price dispute litigation engagements for Fortune 500 companies with an emphasis on data analytics. Adrian is credited with developing and distributing Deloitte's proprietary exploratory data analysis software for detecting financial statement fraud.

Adrian's academic credentials are equally commendable. He earned an MBA from Harvard Business School in 2003 and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with distinction in Accounting from the University of Nebraska. His early education includes studies at the University of Pretoria and matriculation from Pretoria Boy's High School, both institutions Elon Musk attended during the same era.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Adrian's exceptional dedication to physical challenges is evident in his completion of 22 Ironman triathlons, four ultra-marathons (including three Comrades marathons), and 25 standard marathons. In 2022, Adrian completed the Cape Epic, a multi-stage mountain bike race spanning over 430 miles with 55,400 feet of climbing. He is also a former US collegiate Division I tennis conference champion.

Expressing his excitement about joining M2Bio Sciences' Advisory Board, Adrian Maizey said, "Joining M2Bio Sciences is invigorating. I am thrilled to be surrounded by a team of curious and brilliant minds, all fueled by a shared passion for innovation and excellence. The opportunity to contribute to Jeff Robinson's vision and ambition in growing this quality company is a privilege. I eagerly anticipate the remarkable achievements and discoveries that await us on this exciting journey."

Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2Bio Sciences, warmly welcomed Adrian Maizey to the Advisory Board, stating, "We are thrilled to have Adrian Maizey on board with us. His extensive experience in the financial and investment sectors, coupled with his outstanding leadership at Starbucks SA, make him an invaluable addition to our Advisory Board. Adrian's insights and strategic acumen will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in propelling M2Bio Sciences to new heights. We look forward to working closely with him as we strive to revolutionize the biotechnology landscape."

Adrian Maizey's appointment to the Advisory Board further reinforces M2Bio Sciences' commitment to fostering innovation and advancing transformative solutions in the biotechnology arena.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin and mental health therapeutic research powered by artificial intelligence, and evidence-based sustainable products and solutions, that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, Liviana™ brands as well as artificial intelligence powered nutrition products and solutions under the M2Biome brand. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES".

Publicly traded Company (OTC Pink: MRES )

www.m2bio.co

jeff@m2bio.co

+27 72 333 2148

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences to include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements. mres