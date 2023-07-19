Premier, Inc.’s PINC AI™ OperationsAdvisor® Solution Receives HFMA Peer Review Designation

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following its Peer Review process, Premier, Inc.’s PINC AI™ OperationsAdvisor® solution has been awarded the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation.



Premier’s PINC AI™ OperationsAdvisor® solution offers an integrated approach to workforce management analytics by providing a platform for managing productivity and benchmarking metrics. Users can access a database of over 650 reporting healthcare organizations to optimize workforce productivity and identify opportunities to reduce vacancies and premium labor costs through creative staffing approaches.

“At Premier, we’ve long understood the impact of labor expense on a healthcare organization, but the need for a holistic workforce management strategy has never been more critical with unprecedented labor shortages across the industry,” says Doug Miller, Vice President of Labor Management at Premier. “We’re honored to receive HFMA’s Peer Review designation. It’s a testament to our nearly 30-year history of providing technology and services that help our members safely manage their workforce and costs.”

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

"We are pleased to have Premier achieve the HFMA Peer Reviewed designation," said HFMA Senior Vice President Professional Practice Richard L. Gundling, FHFMA, CMA. "The review process is built around an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality and value."

