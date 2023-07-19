Submit Release
More funding available to build community resiliency

CANADA, July 19 - Island not-for-profits and municipalities can access new funding to support community safety and resiliency. 

Through the Government of Prince Edward Island’s, Reception Centre Resiliency Fund, eligible non-profit community groups and municipalities can access funding for generators to support designated reception centres in their communities. The fund covers up to 80 per cent of the cost of the generator to a maximum of $50,000.  

“During disasters and emergencies, community reception centres become critical hubs where Islanders can get warm, have food and drink, receive information and offer comfort and support to one another. This funding will help communities build up their infrastructure capacity to respond to the needs of their residents.”

- Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture Minister Cory Deagle

Organizations wanting to access this fund must be pre-approved by the PEI Emergency Management Organization (EMO) to confirm they meet the requirements and that the funding is for a designated reception centre.  Applicants without a reception centre designation will be referred to PEI Public Safety –EMO for guidance in the designation process.

“As we enter another hurricane season, it is extremely important that we continue to invest in preparing for the worst in the event of an emergency,” said Deputy Premier, Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General, Bloyce Thompson. “Our team at PEI EMO is pleased to support this funding and encourage all eligible applicants to apply, as we know reception centres are an excellent resource and a safe space for members of the community during very difficult times.”

The Government of Prince Edward Island has also committed $5 million over the next four years to retrofit warming centres with appropriate equipment and supplies to support communities during weather events.

