Jax.Network publishes a tokenomics dashboard

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jax.Network , a blockchain company building an energy-standard monetary system, is pleased to announce the release of its highly anticipated tokenomics dashboard . The tool offers real-time data and analytics to provide token holders and enthusiasts within the Jax.Network ecosystem with detailed insights into the network's economic performance.



This tokenomics dashboard provides real-time updates on locked and stakes tokens, reflecting the underlying economic aspects of the Jax.Network blockchain. By providing clear and concise information on circulating supply, total supply, burnt supply, token distribution, and other key metrics both on Layer 1 and Layer 2, the tokenomics dashboard empowers users to make informed decisions and gain a deeper understanding of the Jax.Network ecosystem.

With the rapid expansion of the Jax.Network ecosystem, transparency and accessibility are key priorities for the team. The newly launched tokenomics dashboard will be a game-changer in providing an unparalleled level of clarity and understanding of the Jax.Network native token - WJXN. Thanks to this page, users can effortlessly check the amount of tokens locked and staked on both the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum networks.

"Our team is thrilled to launch the tokenomics dashboard, a significant milestone in our commitment to transparency and community empowerment," said Vinod Manoharan, Founder of Jax.Network. "We believe that transparency is the key to building trust and fostering a strong and vibrant community. With this new tool, we aim to provide unparalleled insights to our token holders, fostering a deeper understanding and engagement within the Jax.Network ecosystem."

By offering this level of transparency, Jax.Network demonstrates its unwavering dedication to building trust and fostering an inclusive community. This transparent approach also creates an open dialogue between Jax.Network and its community, facilitating meaningful discussions, feedback, and collaboration.

About Jax.Network

Jax.Network provides the technological infrastructure for a decentralized energy-standard coin issuance network. The Jax.Network blockchain is anchored to the Bitcoin network and issues two digital currencies JAX and JXN. JAX is a stablecoin pegged to the energy spent on mining, while JXN is an asset coin representing the value of the whole network. The Jax.Network team aims at making these coins a universal standard for the quantification of economic value.

CONTACT Viktoriya Nechyporuk, Marketing Communications Lead COMPANY Jax.Network EMAIL viktoriya@jax.net WEB https://jax.network