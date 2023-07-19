Green and Bio Polyols Market Size Estimated to Cross a Worth of US$ 11.21 Billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 9.3%

insightSLICE Green and Bio Polyols Market- insightSLICE

The green and bio polyols market was estimated to be US$ 4.63 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 11.21 Billion by 2032.

North America currently holds the largest market share and is expected to continue dominating in the forecasted period 2023 to 2032.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Green and Bio Polyols Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts, 2023-2032, presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It provides a detailed examination of various market segments, including raw material, type, application, end user, and the competitive landscape.

Polyols are types of alcohols that contain multiple hydroxyl groups. Bio polyols, on the other hand, are derived from sources such as polyurethanes and polyethylene terephthalate. These bio polyols can be obtained from various oils, including castor oil, coconut oil, corn oil, palm oil, rapeseed oil, canola oil, and soybean oil.

The growth drivers for green and bio polyols include the increasing cost of petrochemical feedstocks and regulatory pressures for environmentally friendly products that reduce carbon footprints and benefit the environment. The demand for green and bio polyols is primarily driven by industries such as packaging, automotive, construction, and furniture.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐨 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The key driver behind the growth of the green and bio polyols market is the increasing utilization of bio-based polyols in polyurethane, which finds extensive applications in the automotive, furniture, and construction industries. Polyurethanes are highly versatile polymers used in a wide range of products, including flexible and rigid foams, coatings, and films.

The automotive industry, in particular, heavily relies on polyols due to their load-bearing and hardness properties in moulded foams used for manufacturing automotive seats and headrests, as compared to conventional polyols.

Another significant factor contributing to this growth is the current predominance of petroleum-based polyols. However, growing concerns about resource depletion and the environment have prompted significant efforts towards the development of bio-based polyols derived from renewable sources.

Furthermore, governments and regulatory organizations are implementing rules and regulations aimed at phasing out the use of conventional polyols and promoting the increased adoption of green and bio-based alternatives. These measures further fuel the expansion of the green and bio polyols market.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐨 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The global green and bio-polyols market is segmented based on raw material, type, application, and end-users.

In terms of raw materials, the market is divided into natural oils and their derivatives, sucrose, glycerine, and carbon dioxide. Among these, natural oils and their derivatives represent the largest segment in both revenue and volume. Bio polyols derived from natural oils are referred to as natural oil polyols and are sourced from various oils such as castor oil, coconut oil, palm oil, and sunflower oil.

In terms of type, the market is categorized into polyether polyols and polyester polyols. The polyester polyols segment holds the largest share and finds extensive use in the manufacturing of flexible polyurethane foams (PU foams).

The market is further segmented based on application into PU flexible foam, CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, Elastomers), and PU rigid foam. PU flexible foam represents the largest segment, with widespread use in consumer and commercial products. These include furniture, cushions, carpets, transportation, packaging, textiles, and fibres. PU flexible foams also have a wide range of applications in the automotive industry, including seating, headrests, air conditioning components, and other interior systems.

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into furniture and bedding, construction, automotive, packaging, carpet backing, and others. The furniture and bedding segment stands as the largest end-user category. The increasing construction activities in developing economies and the subsequent rise in disposable incomes are driving the demand for products such as sofas, recliners, and beds, among others.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐨 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The global green and bio polyols market is segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America currently holds the largest market share and is expected to continue dominating in the forecasted period. The presence of well-established players in the region contributes to its favorable position as the leading market for green and bio polyols.

Asia-Pacific is projected to experience significant growth in the forecasted period. The region's increasing population and emerging economies like China and India, where disposable income is rising, are expected to drive the demand for green and bio polyol products. Additionally, governments in the region are increasingly focusing on sustainable growth, shifting their attention from conventional sources to green and bio-based products.

Some of the major key players in the global green and bio polyols market include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Covestro AG, Emery Oleo chemicals, Cargill Inc., and Jayant Agro Organics Ltd., among others.

𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:

• Natural Oils and their Derivatives

• Sucrose

• Glycerin

• Carbon Dioxide

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Polyether Polyols

• Polyester Polyols

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• PU Flexible Foam

• CASE

• PU Rigid Foam

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

• Furniture and Bedding

• Construction

• Automotive

• Packaging

• Carpet Backing

• Others

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

