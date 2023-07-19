Organic Yogurt Market Driven by Growing Availability of Yogurt in Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores by 2032
The growing demand for vegan and organic yogurt made from soy, almond, and Coconut Milk is a result of the popularity of plant-based foods.
The global organic Yogurt market size was valued at USD 12.43 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 39.05 Billion in 2032 and register a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.”NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organic yogurt market has shown significant growth, with its size reaching USD 12.43 Billion in 2022. Projections indicate a remarkable increase, reaching USD 39.05 Billion by 2032, reflecting a substantial revenue CAGR of 13% throughout the forecast period.
The surge in demand for vegan and organic yogurt, crafted from sources like soy, almond, and coconut milk, can be attributed to the rising popularity of plant-based foods. Consumers are increasingly opting for organic yogurt made from plant-based ingredients due to their health and environmental concerns. Concurrently, the growing trend of veganism and increased cases of lactose intolerance are also fueling the desire for non-dairy organic yogurt, thereby propelling market expansion.
Top Companies:
• Stonyfield Farm, Inc.
• General Mills, Inc.
• Nature's Path Foods, Inc.
• Danone S.A.
• WhiteWave Foods Company
• Organic Valley
• Fage International S.A.
• Chobani, LLC
• Siggis
• Yeo Valley Farms (Production) Ltd.
• Emmi Group
Key Trends of Organic Yogurt Market
• Increasing Health Consciousness: Consumers were becoming more health-conscious and looking for healthier food options. Organic yogurt, being free from synthetic pesticides, hormones, and antibiotics, was perceived as a healthier choice compared to conventional yogurt.
• Growth in Organic Food Industry: The organic food industry, as a whole, was experiencing significant growth, and this trend positively impacted the organic yogurt market. As people sought more organic products, demand for organic yogurt also rose.
• Expanding Vegan and Plant-Based Varieties: With the rise of veganism and plant-based diets, manufacturers were introducing organic yogurt made from alternative sources like soy, almond, coconut, or cashew milk. This expansion catered to the needs of consumers with dietary restrictions and preferences.
• Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Packaging: Consumers were increasingly concerned about environmental issues, and they sought products with eco-friendly packaging. Brands were responding by using sustainable materials for their yogurt containers and adopting more environmentally friendly practices in production.
To assist readers in making profitable business decisions, the report is written with the help of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection. In addition to providing a comprehensive database of technological and product advances, the report provides detailed information on growth rates, market values, as well as niche market segments.
This report analyzes the Organic Yogurt market in terms of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratios, industrial chains, demand and supply, imports, exports, revenue contribution, and key player presences in key regions. As a part of the report, a country-by-country analysis of the Organic Yogurt market is provided to gain a deeper understanding of its growth and progress.
The global Organic Yogurt market is segmented into:
• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Further market segmentation
Product Type Outlook:
• Regular
• Greek
• Drinkable
• Others
Distribution Channel Outlook:
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Online Retail
• Others
