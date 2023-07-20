TELF AG Publishes Market Roundup Week #29 Article
TELF AG, a full-service international physical commodities trader, has published its 2023 Market Roundup Week #29 report, providing insights into the industry.
Natural gas prices in Europe fell to a 1-month low due to higher-than-usual inventory levels and increased supplies from Norway.”LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TELF AG, a full-service international physical commodities trader with 30 years of experience in the industry, has published its latest 2023 Market Roundup Week #29 report, providing insights into the industry. The publishing covers oil, gas, freight, ferro-alloys, Mn ore, FeSi, stainless steel, and base metals & battery materials sectors.
According to TELF AG, the Brent crude futures held above $81 per barrel, heading for a third straight week of gains due to supply disruptions and a tightening global market. The article highlights supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia, protests leading to the shutdown of Libya's oil field, and a production halt in Nigeria as contributing factors to the tightening market.
In the gas sector, TELF AG reports that natural gas prices in Europe fell to a 1-month low due to higher-than-usual inventory levels and increased supplies from Norway. The article notes that despite rising cooling demand, Europe's gas storage remains at 80% capacity, surpassing the 10-year average fill rate.
Regarding freight, TELF AG explores the positive performance of the Baltic Dry Index (BDI) and the increase in activity across all vessel segments. The article highlights the rise in the capesize, Panamax, and supramax indices, indicating growth in the transportation of iron ore, coal, and grain cargoes.
TELF AG's 2023 Market Roundup Week #29 article also looks at the ferro-alloys market, providing insights into the chrome ore and ferrochrome (FeCr) sectors. It discusses the increase in chrome ore prices in China and the production cuts in Sichuan, China, due to heat waves. The article also highlights the falling HC FeCr prices and provides forecasts for the market.
Furthermore, TELF AG examines the Mn ore market, noting that China's port Mn ore prices remained mostly unchanged despite alloy tenders from major local mills moving lower. The article also discusses the weak performance of China's EMM market.
In the FeSi sector, TELF AG reports a decline in US FeSi prices and provides insights into the global stainless steel industry, including stainless crude steel production figures and the impact of macroeconomic headwinds on stainless-steel prices.
The article also covers the base metals and battery materials sectors, including the decline in base metal prices on the London Metal Exchange due to poor macroeconomic data from China. TELF AG provides updates on copper and nickel prices and insights into cobalt and battery recycling targets in the European Union.
Readers can access the full 2023 Market Roundup Week #29 article on TELF AG's Media Page https://telf.ch/media/ or visit TELF AG's website for more information https://telf.ch/
About TELF AG:
TELF AG is a full-service international physical commodities trader with 30 years of experience in the industry. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the company operates globally, serving customers and providing solutions for commodities producers worldwide. TELF AG works in close partnership with producers to provide effective marketing, as well as financing and logistics solutions, which enable suppliers to focus on their core activities and to access far-reaching markets wherever they may be.
Its flexible, customer-focused approach allows TELF AG to create tailor-made solutions for each producer, thereby facilitating long-term partnerships. Additionally, consumers widely recognize them for their operational excellence and reliability.
