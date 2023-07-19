Barbeque Grill Market Projected to Reach USD 6.99 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Outdoor Cooking Craze and Millennial Demand

Reports And Data

The global barbeque grill market size is expected to reach a value of USD 6.99 billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Barbeque Grill Market has witnessed significant growth over the years, with a valuation of USD 4.91 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach a value of USD 6.99 billion by 2032. This substantial growth is expected to continue with a steady revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The market's expansion can be attributed to several factors that are driving its upward trajectory.

One of the primary drivers behind the increasing demand for barbeque grills is the rising popularity of outdoor cooking. More and more people, especially millennials, are embracing outdoor leisure activities, and grilling has become a favored culinary experience. Barbecue parties and gatherings have become a common social activity, further contributing to the surge in the market's growth. As consumers seek to create memorable moments with family and friends, the allure of barbeque events continues to fuel the demand for grills.

Moreover, the growing preference for grilled food is another key factor propelling the barbeque grill market. The distinctive flavor and texture that grilling imparts to various dishes are difficult to replicate through conventional cooking techniques. As a result, consumers are increasingly drawn to the mouthwatering taste and appealing charred appearance of grilled cuisine, driving them to invest in barbeque grills for their homes.

Top Leading Players in Barbeque Grill Market:

Char-Broil LLC, Traeger Pellet Grills LLC, Napoleon Grills, The Coleman Company Inc, The Middleby Corporation, Kenmore, Broilmaster, Lynx Grills, Broil King

barbeque grill market:notable innovation

One significant innovation is the incorporation of smart technology into barbeque grills. Smart grills come equipped with sensors, Wi-Fi connectivity, and mobile applications that allow users to monitor and control the cooking process remotely. These grills offer features like temperature monitoring, automatic shutdown, and recipe suggestions, providing users with precision and ease of use. The integration of smart technology not only enhances the grilling experience but also appeals to tech-savvy consumers seeking modern solutions for outdoor cooking.

Furthermore, advancements in material science have led to the development of high-performance materials for barbeque grills. Traditional stainless steel grills have now been complemented by state-of-the-art materials like ceramic, cast iron, and even infrared cooking surfaces. These materials offer superior heat retention, even distribution, and excellent searing capabilities, enabling users to achieve restaurant-quality results in their own backyards.

In response to increasing environmental concerns, eco-friendly grilling solutions have also gained momentum in the market. Manufacturers are now offering grills that utilize alternative fuel sources, such as natural gas, propane, or charcoal made from sustainable sources. These eco-conscious options not only reduce the carbon footprint but also cater to environmentally conscious consumers who seek greener alternatives for their outdoor cooking needs.

Barbeque Grill Market Segmentation:

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

