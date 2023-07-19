Drug Repurposing Market - Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future

Allied Market Research

The Drug Repurposing Market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, as the demand for new and effective therapies continues to rise.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug repurposing refers to the process of finding new therapeutic uses for existing drugs. This approach is gaining popularity in the pharmaceutical industry as it offers a cost-effective and time-efficient way to develop new drugs, as existing drugs have already undergone safety and efficacy testing.

The drug repurposing market is primarily driven by the growing need for new and effective therapies for various diseases, including rare diseases and conditions that are difficult to treat. Additionally, the increasing number of drug failures in clinical trials and the high costs associated with drug development are also contributing to the growth of the drug repurposing market.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/6550

The market for drug repurposing is segmented by disease area, molecule type, and geography. By disease area, it is segmented into cancer, neurology, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, and others. By molecule type, it is segmented into small molecules, biologics, and others.

North America is currently the largest market for drug repurposing, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Some of the key players in the drug repurposing market include Atomwise Inc., Biovista Inc., Centene Corporation (Health Net LLC), NuMedii Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., SOM Innovation Biotech S.L., Sosei Group Corporation (SoseiHeptares), Exscientia Limited, Healx

Overall, the drug repurposing market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, as the demand for new and effective therapies continues to rise. However, the success of drug repurposing will depend on the identification of new therapeutic targets and the development of effective screening and validation methods.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Drug Repurposing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" The global drug repurposing market experiences growth due to shorter drug development time for repurposed drugs compared to new chemical entities. In addition, advances in the computational power to process large databases has allowed cost-effective solutions to approach drug development. This further drives the growth of the market. However, limited understanding of polypharmaco logical effects of drugs and lack of trained personnel restrains the growth of the market. In contrast, increase in partnership of pharmaceutical companies among various academic research groups and startups to facilitate drug repurposing activities is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Advances in computation power and field of computational biology, has brought up various opportunitiesto find new treatments for rare diseases using existing compounds. Many academic research groups and startup companies are actively partaking in drug repurposing. Many pharmaceutical companies have formed partnerships with many of these organizations to help facilitate repurposing oftheir existing products. For instance, in 2016,Sanofi S.A. (Sanofi Genzyme) signed a research agreement with Recursion Pharmaceuticals, LLC to identify new uses for Sanofi's clinical stage molecules formany genetic diseases. Likewise, Astellas Pharma Inc. also has partnered with Biovista Inc., and NuMedii, Inc. for drug repurposing.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/901e0e0d442e73f79fb6f4e33e8e397b

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

The drug repurposing market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic area. By therapeutic area, the market is segmented intooncology, CNS disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current drug repurposing market trends and futureestimations from 2019 to 2026, which assists to identify the prevailing drug repurposing market opportunities.

• An in-depth market analysis includes various countries, and is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate country-specific plans.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drives and restrains the growth of the global drug repurposing market is provided.

• Region-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

• An extensive analysis of various countries provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

• Key market players within the drug repurposing market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6550

𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Biovista Inc.

• Centene Corporation (Health Net LLC)

• NuMedii Inc.

• Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• SOM Innovation Biotech S.L.

• Sosei Group Corporation (SoseiHeptares)

• Exscientia Limited

• Healx

• Atomwise Inc.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

X-Ray Detector Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/x-ray-detectors-market

Drug Discovery Informatics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drug-discovery-informatics-market-A07074

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com