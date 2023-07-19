Single-Phase Immersion Cooling System Market 2023 Size by Analysis, Developments and Trends, Growth Forecast Report 2030

Global Single-Phase Immersion Cooling System Market report presents a detailed Valuation of the business to estimate the market size, share, value, volume.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global "Single-Phase Immersion Cooling System Market" report presents a detailed Valuation of the business to estimate the market size, share, value, volume, revenue, key drivers, restrictions, and significant insights into the planned development of the worldwide Single-Phase Immersion Cooling System Market (2023-2030) and increase its market share by 2030 with|𝟖𝟓 𝐩𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 |𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 & 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭|𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐋𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟏𝟎𝟎 𝐊𝐖, 𝟏𝟎𝟎-𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐊𝐖, 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐊𝐖), 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐄𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬). This report provides a detailed analysis of the Single-Phase Immersion Cooling System Market, highlighting its current state, key industry players, emerging trends, and future growth prospects.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞-𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞: -

- Submer

- GRC

- Fujitsu

- Asperitas

- DCX The Liquid Cooling Company

- TMGcore

- Aliyun

This Research report is expected to witness a significant expansion in the market for Single-Phase Immersion Cooling Systems. Several factors contribute to this growth, including an increase in personal expenditure, growing urbanization globally, and the widespread adoption of advanced technologies. The analysis of the market also considers the potential influence of government regulations and market dynamics on the industry.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends, and drivers in the global Single-Phase Immersion Cooling System Market. This market finds also presents statistics on the revenue boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as well as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Single-Phase Immersion Cooling System Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day division of market share, and penetration of a number of types, technologies, applications, and areas through 2028.

𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞-𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

A single-phase immersion cooling system sees servers vertically installed in a coolant bath of circulating hydrocarbon dielectric fluid. This fluid shares many properties with mineral oil. The coolant comes into direct contact with the server components, thus enabling the heat to be transferred. It stays a liquid and is cooled in a cooling distribution CDU by the heat exchanger. The heated coolant exits the rack via the top before the coolant returns via the heat exchanger, while the CDU features a coolant pump. Since it is difficult to determine the price of this product, this report only counts the income data. In addition, because some enterprises only started producing the product in recent one or two years, the data of some enterprises are only available in recent one or two years.

𝑨𝒄𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒐 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒔𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚, 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝑺𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒍𝒆-𝑷𝒉𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝑰𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑪𝒐𝒐𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑺𝒚𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒎 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒔𝒊𝒛𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝒗𝒂𝒍𝒖𝒆𝒅 𝒂𝒕 𝑼𝑺𝑫 73 𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒏 2022 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒊𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒂 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒋𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒔𝒊𝒛𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝑼𝑺𝑫 452.9 𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒃𝒚 2029 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒂 𝑪𝑨𝑮𝑹 𝒐𝒇 29.7% 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒆𝒘 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅. 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒇𝒍𝒖𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝑪𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑫-19 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑹𝒖𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒂-𝑼𝒌𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒆 𝑾𝒂𝒓 𝒘𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒆 𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒔𝒊𝒛𝒆𝒔.

Global key players of single-phase immersion cooling system include Submer, GRC, Fujitsu, Asperitas, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 90%. In terms of product, great than 200 KW is the largest segment, with a share of over 35%. And in terms of application, the largest application is data center, with a share over 65%.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞-𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦?

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

- Less than 100 KW

- 100-200 KW

- Great than 200 KW

Market segment by Application, split into

- Data Center

- High Performance Computing

- Edge Application

- Others

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

