Global Injection Molding Machines Market Accounted for US$ 10.4 Bn in 2022; says Absolute Markets Insights
Global Injection Molding Machines Market to Gain CAGR of 3.62% from 2023 - 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Injection molding machines are automated machines used across various industry to produce a wide range of plastic parts and products. These machines are equipped with control systems that allow operators to set and adjust various parameters, such as injection speed, pressure, temperature, and cooling time. This ensures precise control over the molding process, resulting in consistent and high-quality production.
The pandemic caused disruptions in global supply chains, including raw materials and component shortages. These disruptions impacted the availability and delivery of injection molding machine components, such as molds, screws, and spare parts, which could lead to production delays and challenges. However, the pandemic led to a surge in demand for medical equipment and supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilator components, testing kits, and disposable medical devices. Injection molding machines played a crucial role in rapidly manufacturing these essential products to meet the increased demand. Companies shifted their focus to producing items such as face shields, swabs, and other critical components needed to address the healthcare crisis. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has had significant implications on various industries, including the injection molding machines market.
Global Injection Molding Machines Market Driving Factors
Growing Demand for Plastic Products: The increasing demand for plastic products in various industries such as automotive, packaging, consumer goods, and healthcare is a significant driver for the injection molding machines market. These machines enable the efficient and cost-effective production of plastic parts and components.
Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies: Continuous advancements in injection molding machine technologies, such as improved control systems, automation, and process optimization, are driving the adoption of these machines. Manufacturers are seeking machines with enhanced precision, faster cycle times, and improved energy efficiency.
Shift towards Lightweight and Sustainable Solutions: The industry's focus on lightweight and sustainable solutions is driving the demand for injection molding machines market. These machines enable the production of lightweight plastic parts that offer improved fuel efficiency, reduced material consumption, and lower carbon footprint compared to traditional materials.
Customization and Design Flexibility: Injection molding machines offer design flexibility, allowing manufacturers to produce complex parts with intricate details and customized features. The ability to create highly precise and customized components is particularly important in industries such as automotive and electronics.
Cost Efficiency and Mass Production Capability: Injection molding machines are known for their cost efficiency in mass production. Once the initial tooling and setup costs are covered, the per-unit production cost decreases significantly, making injection molding an economically viable option for large-scale manufacturing.
Global Injection Molding Machines Market End Use Industry Outlook
The automotive industry has been a significant consumer of injection molding machines market and contributed for a significant chuck of the revenue in 2022. This industry relies heavily on injection molding machines to produce a wide range of plastic components and parts. These include interior and exterior trim parts, dashboard components, seating components, engine components, electrical connectors, and more. The increasing complexity and integration of features in modern vehicles contribute to the demand for injection-molded plastic parts. Automotive components need to meet stringent safety and performance requirements. Injection molding allows for the production of parts with high dimensional accuracy, tight tolerances, and consistent quality, ensuring that the components meet the required standards.
Global Injection Molding Machines Market Regional Outlook
The Asia Pacific region accounted for a significant presence in the global injection molding machines market in 2022. There is a growing preference for electric and hybrid injection molding machines in the Asia Pacific region. These machines offer advantages such as energy efficiency, precise control, reduced maintenance requirements, and improved sustainability compared to traditional hydraulic machines. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant investments in expanding production capacities for injection molding machines. Manufacturers are setting up new facilities, increasing production lines, and improving supply chain networks to cater to the growing demand within the region.
The automotive and electronics sectors in the Asia Pacific region are major consumers of injection molding machines. The demand for lightweight components, advanced electronics, and customized parts drives the adoption of injection molding machines market in these industries. On the other hand, the healthcare and packaging industries in the Asia Pacific region are experiencing rapid growth, driving the demand for injection molding machines market. These sectors require precision, cleanliness, and high-volume production capabilities, making injection molding an essential technology for manufacturing medical devices, packaging materials, and pharmaceutical products.
Global Injection Molding Machines Market Participants
Some of the players operating in the global injection molding machines market are:
o ARBURG GmbH + Co KG
o Arlington Machinery
o BOLE Machinery Inc.
o ENGEL
o Haitian International Germany GmbH
o Husky Technologies
o KraussMaffei
o Milacron
o NISSEI PLASTIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
o Phillips Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd.
o Shibaura Machine
o Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
o SUPERMAC MACHENERY
o TOYO MACHINERY & METAL CO.,LTD
o YIZUMI Germany GmbH
o Other Market Participants
Global Injection Molding Machines Market
By Offering
o Products
o All Electric
o Hydraulic
o Hybrid/Servo
o Others
o Services
By Machine Type
o Horizontal
o Vertical
o Special
By Raw Materials
o Thermoplastic
o Polypropylene
o Polyethylene
o Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
o Others
o Thermoset Plastic
o Powder
By Clamping Structure
o Direct
o Toggle
By Size
o Small Size
o Middle Size
o Large Size
By Clamping Force (In tonnes)
o 1-100
o 101-200
o 201-400
o 401-1000
o >1000
By Distribution Channel
o Direct
o Indirect
By End Use industry
o Automotive
o Packaging
o Construction
o Electronics
o Medical
o Consumer Goods
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
