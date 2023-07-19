Asigra and DSTC Announce Partnership to Expand Tigris Data Protection Software Availability in the Channel
EINPresswire.com/ -- Asigra Inc., a leader in ultra-secure backup and recovery and DSTC (Distributor Solutions Trading Company), a prominent distributor of information technology solutions, have joined forces in a strategic partnership to bring Asigra’s Tigris Data Protection software to channel providers, including managed service providers (MSPs), solution integrators and resellers, throughout the Middle East and Africa – expanding the availability of the comprehensive data protection platform throughout the region.
Under this new partnership, DSTC will distribute Tigris Data Protection software, empowering MSPs, solution integrators and resellers with a powerful solution to safeguard their clients' critical data – both on-premise and in the cloud. Tigris Data Protection is unique in the industry for providing secure backup and recovery capabilities that include antimalware defense, encryption, multi-factor authentication, and obfuscation features that shield against cyber threats.
DSTC, known for its expertise in technology distribution and exceptional customer service, will play a pivotal role in expanding the reach of Asigra's innovative data protection software. By leveraging an extensive network and industry relationships, DSTC will connect its channel ecosystem with the innovative backup and recovery platform, enabling them to enhance their service offerings and meet the evolving data recovery needs of their customers.
"We are thrilled with this partnership as it extends availability of Asigra Tigris to DSTC’s partnerl ecosystem," said Eric Simmons, CEO of Asigra. "The organization’s track record in technology distribution, coupled with their commitment to deliver superior solutions, aligns perfectly with our mission of supporting organizations with advanced data protection. Together, we will enable partners to champion exceptional business continuity that also addresses the complexities of backup data security."
DSTC sales director, Obaida Hammoudah, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to collaborate with Asigra, a recognized leader in this area. Their cutting-edge solution provides robust capabilities that will resonate with our extensive network of partners. Through this arrangement, we aim to empower the delivery of data protection services, while simultaneously strengthening the competitive advantage of our partners."
Channel professionals can expect to benefit from the partnership by leveraging Asigra's renowned data protection software, along with dedicated support and training from DSTC. The combined expertise of Asigra and DSTC will equip partners with the tools and knowledge needed to deliver reliable and efficient services, ensuring peace of mind for their customers.
For more information about Asigra or DSTC, please visit www.asigra.com and/or www.dstc.sa, respectively.
About Asigra
Trusted since 1986, Asigra’s ultra-secure, award-winning backup technologies have been proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations worldwide with the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. As the industry’s most secure backup and recovery solution for SaaS/Cloud applications, servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases, applications, and IaaS based applications, Asigra protects sensitive data with anti-ransomware defense and recovery. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by TechTarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and is positioned well in leading market research. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.
About DSTC
DSTC (Distributor Solutions Trading Company) is a leading technology distributor based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With a strong focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions to its partners, DSTC offers a wide range of products and services in the technology space. Through a network of MSPs, solution integrators and resellers, DSTC enables businesses to optimize their operations and enhance their customer experience. For more information, visit www.dstc.sa.
Asigra and the Asigra logo are trademarks of Asigra Inc.
