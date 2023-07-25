Leeds United announces groundbreaking partnership with SBOTOP, marking the club's largest commercial deal. SBOTOP becomes principal sponsor.

LEEDS, BEESTON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking move, Leeds United has forged a multi-year partnership with global sports betting brand SBOTOP, marking the largest commercial deal in the club's history.

Beginning from the 2020/21 season, the iconic SBOTOP logo will grace the front of Leeds United's renowned white shirt, showcasing the strength of the partnership. The sponsorship agreement represents a significant milestone for the club, solidifying its commercial strategy and attracting esteemed global brands to its official partners program.

Leeds United Executive Director, Paul Bell, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Today's announcement with SBOTOP is a momentous day for Leeds United's commercial strategy as we welcome new global brands into our official partners program. Our discussions with Bill Mummery and the SBOTOP/Celton Manx team have been fruitful, and their experience and proactive approach have impressed us. Now that we have returned to the Premier League, we are poised to collaborate with SBOTOP on a truly global platform as we strive to achieve our shared objectives."

Bill Mummery, Executive Director at Celton Manx/SBOTOP, echoed the excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to establish a partnership with Leeds United, a club with a rich heritage and an enormous fan base. Having experience in the Premier League, this strategic alliance allows us to closely collaborate with the club as they embark on the next phase of their journey in the top flight. These are truly exciting times for all involved, and we cannot wait to get started."

Beyond the shirt sponsorship, the SBOTOP logo will also be featured on Leeds United's upcoming adidas kit, set to launch later this month. Additionally, SBOTOP will be a prominent sponsor on the club's official training wear, further cementing their support for the team.

Leeds United and SBOTOP are poised to make waves in the football world through this historic partnership, combining their strengths and shared vision as they move forward into a new era of success.