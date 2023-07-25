Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,009 in the last 365 days.

Leeds United Secures Historic Partnership with SBOTOP as Principal Sponsor

Leeds United announces groundbreaking partnership with SBOTOP, marking the club's largest commercial deal. SBOTOP becomes principal sponsor.

LEEDS, BEESTON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking move, Leeds United has forged a multi-year partnership with global sports betting brand SBOTOP, marking the largest commercial deal in the club's history.

Beginning from the 2020/21 season, the iconic SBOTOP logo will grace the front of Leeds United's renowned white shirt, showcasing the strength of the partnership. The sponsorship agreement represents a significant milestone for the club, solidifying its commercial strategy and attracting esteemed global brands to its official partners program.

Leeds United Executive Director, Paul Bell, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Today's announcement with SBOTOP is a momentous day for Leeds United's commercial strategy as we welcome new global brands into our official partners program. Our discussions with Bill Mummery and the SBOTOP/Celton Manx team have been fruitful, and their experience and proactive approach have impressed us. Now that we have returned to the Premier League, we are poised to collaborate with SBOTOP on a truly global platform as we strive to achieve our shared objectives."

Bill Mummery, Executive Director at Celton Manx/SBOTOP, echoed the excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to establish a partnership with Leeds United, a club with a rich heritage and an enormous fan base. Having experience in the Premier League, this strategic alliance allows us to closely collaborate with the club as they embark on the next phase of their journey in the top flight. These are truly exciting times for all involved, and we cannot wait to get started."

Beyond the shirt sponsorship, the SBOTOP logo will also be featured on Leeds United's upcoming adidas kit, set to launch later this month. Additionally, SBOTOP will be a prominent sponsor on the club's official training wear, further cementing their support for the team.

Leeds United and SBOTOP are poised to make waves in the football world through this historic partnership, combining their strengths and shared vision as they move forward into a new era of success.

Sky Tan
Sports Bookie Online, Inc.
email us here

You just read:

Leeds United Secures Historic Partnership with SBOTOP as Principal Sponsor

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more