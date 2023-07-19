Planter Market Size and Share Detailed Analysis | 2023-2030

Planter Market

Planters are the container which can be used for planting flowers, small trees and other plants. Usually, planters are bigger than flower pots. There are a variety of materials for planters, such as wood- plastic composites, PVC, ceramics, PP, wood, FRP and others. But wood- plastic composites, PVC, ceramics, wood are the common materials.

The global Planter market size was valued at USD 675 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 626.8 million by 2029 with a CAGR of -1.1 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Planter key players include Elho, HC, Poterie Lorraine, Benito Urban, WR Ceramika, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 35 percentage.

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 30 percentage, followed by North America and China, both have a share over 30 percentage.

In terms of product, Ceramics is the largest segment, with a share over 70 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Home decorates, followed by Commercial Use, Municipal Construction, etc

Planter market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Lechuza

Keter

Elho

Huaboshi

HC

East Jordan Plastics

Jiangdu Xiaguang

Scheurich

Stefanplast

Gardencity

Benito Urban

Poterie Lorraine

Milan Plast

Shree Group

Garant

WR Ceramika

Yorkshire

Fuzhou Yuanyi

Wen'an Huaxianzi

Novelty

Titi Sinaran

Market segment by Type

Plastic

Ceramics

Wood

Others

Market segment by Application

Commercial

Home Decorates

Municipal Construction

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Planter market size and forecasts, in consumption value (USD Million), 2018-2029

Global Planter market size and forecasts by region and country, in consumption value (USD Million), 2018-2029

Global Planter market size and forecasts, by Type and by Application, in consumption value (USD Million), 2018-2029

Global Planter market shares of main players, in revenue (USD Million), 2018-2023

To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for Planter

To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

This report profiles key players in the global Planter market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

How big is the global Planter market?

What is the demand of the global Planter market?

What is the year over year growth of the global Planter market?

What is the production and production value of the global Planter market?

Who are the key producers in the global Planter market?

What are the growth factors driving the market demand?

Chapter 1, to describe Planter product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Planter, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Planter from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Planter competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Planter breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Planter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

Chapter 12, market dynamics, drivers, restraints, trends, Porters Five Forces analysis, and Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.

Chapter 13, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Planter.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Planter sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion.

