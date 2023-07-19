"SAVING CHRIST: STARWAY SEVEN" Takes Audiences on a Journey to See Jesus in a New Light Through the Silver Screen
Author Francis T. Perry Williams is on a mission to present Jesus in a fresh and captivating way through the power of film.
The author's vivid descriptions and heart-pounding action sequences create a captivating visual experience that begs for a big-screen adaptation.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Francis T. Perry Williams is on a mission to present Jesus in a fresh and captivating way through the power of film. His remarkable book, "SAVING CHRIST: STARWAY SEVEN," is set to take audiences on an extraordinary journey of rediscovery. The film rights for this groundbreaking work are currently managed by Kew Media, a leading Film Rights Agency.
As a Vietnam veteran and accomplished writer with a background in drama and acting, Francis T. Perry Williams brings a unique perspective to his storytelling. Having appeared in popular sitcoms like "Happy Days," "Laverne & Shirley," and "Bosom Buddies," and having written an episode for "Laverne & Shirley," Williams understands the power of visual storytelling. With "SAVING CHRIST: STARWAY SEVEN" and its innovative approach to exploring the human side of Jesus, he aims to present a new perspective that challenges and inspires audiences.
Notable film project specialist, B.A. Christenson, praises the book's world-building and cinematic potential, stating, "The author's vivid descriptions and heart-pounding action sequences create a captivating visual experience that begs for a big-screen adaptation."
"SAVING CHRIST: STARWAY SEVEN" is a genre-defying masterpiece that reimagines the greatest story ever told. At its core, it is a profound love story between Jesus and a modern-day woman sent back in time to accompany him during the last seven days of his life. Blending elements of science fiction, historical fiction, Christian fiction, and romance, the book defies categorization, providing readers with a fresh and intimate look at Jesus' humanity. Through the eyes of a contemporary woman who develops a deep and abiding love for Jesus, readers witness the struggles, sacrifices, and ultimate tragedy that unfold during those pivotal days.
Beyond its entertainment value, "SAVING CHRIST: STARWAY SEVEN" carries a profound message that resonates deeply with its audience. It challenges preconceived notions and invites readers to explore the complexities of love, sacrifice, and faith. Through this thought-provoking narrative, Francis T. Perry Williams encourages readers to see Jesus in a new light, prompting introspection and a fresh examination of their own beliefs and values.
With the film rights for "SAVING CHRIST: STARWAY SEVEN" in the capable hands of Kew Media, an esteemed Film Rights Agency, the journey to bring this captivating story to the silver screen is well underway. Francis T. Perry Williams envisions a film adaptation that will transport audiences, captivating their hearts and minds, and offering them a transformative cinematic experience.
