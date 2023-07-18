Submit Release
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company confirms no lead-covered cables in network

/EIN News/ -- EDINBURG, Va., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to recent media reporting, Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Nasdaq: SHEN) has conducted an assessment of its communications network and confirmed that no lead-covered cables are deployed in the network.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 9,000 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

CONTACTS:
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Jim Volk
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
540-984-5168
Jim.Volk@emp.shentel.com

