Equity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results; Experienced Core Deposit Growth and Increased Net Interest Income

Strong Tangible and Regulatory Capital Ratios; Continued Positive Credit Quality Trends

WICHITA, Kan., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: EQBK), ("Equity", "the Company", "we," "us," "our"), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported net income of $11.5 million and $0.74 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. During the quarter, the Company recognized a $1.3 million loss through a repositioning of $50.6 million of investments into higher-yielding earning assets. When excluding the loss, net income would have been $12.4 million or $0.80 per diluted share.



"Our Company's success in attracting and retaining core customers during the quarter is a testament to the emphasis our community leaders place on building strong relationships with customers, providing exceptional customer service, and partnering with the communities we serve," said Brad S. Elliott, Chairman and CEO, Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Mr. Elliott continued, "We are confident that our strong community presence, healthy financial condition, and strong liquidity and capital will continue to drive profitability and make us an attractive partner for mergers and acquisitions in our region."

Notable Items:

Total transaction account deposits increased $29.4 million during the quarter or 3.5% linked quarter annualized while the loan-to-deposit ratio remained stable. Non-wholesale deposits increased $46 million during the quarter as brokered deposits declined $102 million.

Net Interest income increased $319 thousand during the second quarter, driven by an increase of $67.7 million in average earnings assets.

Cash and cash equivalents remained elevated, comprising 5.5% of Total Assets as management endeavored to maintain on-balance sheet liquidity.

Repositioned $50.6 million of investment securities into alternative earning investments, realizing a current period loss of $1.3 million during the quarter, while enhancing current and prospective period net interest margin. The Company calculates the earn-back to be less than 12 months.

Equity repurchased $8.2 million of common stock, totaling 349 thousand shares or 2.3% of outstanding shares as of the end of the second quarter.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets improved 2 basis points linked quarter to 0.3%, and the ratio of Classified Assets to Bank Regulatory Capital decreased to 7.9% from 10.1%.

During the second quarter, Equity announced it has transferred to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The Company's common stock began trading on the NYSE on May 23, 2023. In addition to the transfer to the NYSE, the Company also announced two additions to its executive management team. Rick Sems joined in May as the President of Equity Bank, and Ann Knutson joined in June as the Chief Human Resources Officer.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $11.5 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $12.3 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease during the quarter was primarily driven by a decrease in non-interest income of $1.7 million and an increase in interest expense of $4.8 million, partially offset by an increase in interest income of $5.1 million.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $39.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $39.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $319 thousand, or 0.82%. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 31 basis points to 5.25%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 41 basis points during the quarter, moving from 1.73% at March 31, 2023, to 2.14% at June 30, 2023.

The Company maintained an enhanced liquidity position in response to the first quarter market disruption by adding on-balance sheet cash, resulting in a seven basis point adverse impact to net interest margin due to the increase in average earning assets and negligible impact to net interest income.

Average interest-bearing deposits declined slightly during the quarter and the Company continued to experience compositional shift from noninterest-bearing deposits into interest bearing categories. At June 30, 2023, non-interest bearing deposits declined $33.7 million from March 31, 2023 and $215.9 million from June 30, 2022. The majority of the decline over the last 12 months is primarily due to deposits migrating from non-interest bearing to interest-bearing deposit accounts and the continued spending of excess liquidity from pandemic related governmental support programs.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, there was a provision of $298 thousand compared to a net release of $366 thousand in the previous quarter. The provision for the quarter is the result of slight increases in projected losses over our economic forecast period and realized charge-offs; however, overall we continue to experience positive credit trends. The Company continues to estimate the allowance for credit loss with assumptions that anticipate slower prepayments rates and continued market disruption caused by elevated inflation, supply chain issues and the impact of monetary policy on consumers and businesses. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, we had net charge-offs of $858 thousand as compared to $377 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $7.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $8.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, or a decrease of 19.2%, quarter-over-quarter. The $1.7 million decrease was primarily due to losses on sales of available-for-sale securities of $1.4 million and a decrease in value of bank owned life insurance of $826 thousand.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $33.1 million as compared to $33.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $99 thousand.

Income Tax Expense

At June 30, 2023, the effective tax rate for the quarter was 11.5% as compared 17.0% at March 31, 2023. The year-to-date tax rate is 14.5%. The reduction in rate from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2023 is associated with an increase in tax benefits related to the implementation of tax planning initiatives and associated reductions in state income tax expense when taken as a percentage of pre-tax income. These initiatives were anticipated and incorporated in our forecasted full year estimated effective tax rate at March 31, 2023. The impact of recognizing the year to date cumulative effect of these tax initiatives in the second quarter results in a lower tax rate quarter over quarter.

Loans, Total Assets and Funding

Loans held for investment were $3.32 billion at June 30, 2023, decreasing $7.9 million compared to previous quarter. During the quarter, the Company exited its last two remaining shared national credits and some larger loan payoffs were driven by asset sale dispositions by our borrowers. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, balances have increased $105.1 million, or 3.3% year-over-year. Included in the annual growth, is $126.2 million within the commercial and industrial and commercial real estate portfolios, or 5.7%. Total assets were $5.09 billion as of June 30, 2023 decreasing $61.8 million or 1.2% from March 31, 2023.

Total deposits were $4.23 billion at June 30, 2023, decreasing $56.0 million from the previous quarter end and decreasing $60.8 million from the same period end in 2022. During the second quarter, the Company reduced its brokered deposits by $102 million; improving the overall mix of the deposit portfolio during the second quarter. Of this balance, non-interest bearing accounts comprise approximately 23.1%. Advances from the FHLB declined $11.2 million to $100 million during the quarter, while borrowings from the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program remained unchanged from March 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2023, Equity’s allowance for credit losses to total loans remained materially consistent at 1.3% as compared to March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $15.7 million as of June 30, 2023, or 0.3% of total assets, compared to $17.1 million at March 31, 2023, or 0.3% of total assets. Non-accrual loans were $15.0 million at June 30, 2023, as compared to $16.6 million at March 31, 2023. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned, excluding previous branch locations, and other repossessed assets were $47.1 million, or 7.9% of regulatory capital, down from $59.9 million, or 10.1% of regulatory capital as of March 31, 2023.

Capital

During the quarter, the Company realized a decrease in both book and tangible capital but realized increases in book and tangible capital per share. The decrease in book and tangible capital is primarily due to dividends declared, costs incurred to repurchase shares and the fair value mark on the investment portfolio outpacing net income for the quarter.

The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.2%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 16.0% and the total leverage ratio was 9.5% at June 30, 2023. At March 31, 2023, the Company’s common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 12.2%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 16.0% and the total leverage ratio was 9.6%.

The Company’s subsidiary, Equity Bank, had a ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 14.3%, a ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets of 15.5% and a total leverage ratio of 10.6% at June 30, 2023. At March 31, 2023, Equity Bank’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.4%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.7% and the total leverage ratio was 10.8%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.

The efficiency ratio is a common comparable metric used by banks to understand the expense structure relative to total revenue. In other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.

Return on average assets before income tax provision and provision for loan losses is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company’s earnings performance in relationship to its equity.

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 6 in the following press release tables.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NYSE National, Inc. under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com .

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity’s financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “positioned,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity’s control. Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity’s expectations include COVID-19 related impacts; competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Equity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2023, and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity’s behalf may issue.

Unaudited Financial Tables

Table 1 . Consolidated Statements of Income

. Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2 . Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income Table 3 . Consolidated Balance Sheets

. Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 4 . Selected Financial Highlights

. Selected Financial Highlights Table 5 . Year-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis

. Year-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis Table 6 . Quarter-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis

. Quarter-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis Table 7 . Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Interest Income Analysis

. Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Interest Income Analysis Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures





TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 52,748 $ 36,849 $ 101,129 $ 73,155 Securities, taxable 5,813 5,584 11,760 10,975 Securities, nontaxable 568 678 1,237 1,333 Federal funds sold and other 2,127 513 3,253 813 Total interest and dividend income 61,256 43,624 117,379 86,276 Interest expense Deposits 17,204 2,183 31,025 3,905 Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements 192 46 387 79 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 953 176 1,971 185 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 1,528 — 1,663 — Subordinated debt 1,950 1,653 3,794 3,252 Total interest expense 21,827 4,058 38,840 7,421 Net interest income 39,429 39,566 78,539 78,855 Provision (reversal) for credit losses 298 824 (68 ) 412 Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses 39,131 38,742 78,607 78,443 Non-interest income Service charges and fees 2,653 2,617 5,198 5,139 Debit card income 2,653 2,810 5,207 5,438 Mortgage banking 213 428 301 990 Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance 757 736 2,340 1,601 Net gain on acquisition and branch sales — 540 — 540 Net gains (losses) from securities transactions (1,322 ) (32 ) (1,290 ) 8 Other 1,996 2,538 3,794 4,943 Total non-interest income 6,950 9,637 15,550 18,659 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 15,237 15,383 31,929 30,451 Net occupancy and equipment 2,940 3,007 5,819 6,177 Data processing 4,493 3,642 8,409 7,411 Professional fees 1,645 1,111 3,029 2,282 Advertising and business development 1,249 972 2,408 1,948 Telecommunications 516 442 1,001 912 FDIC insurance 515 260 875 440 Courier and postage 463 489 921 912 Free nationwide ATM cost 524 541 1,049 1,042 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 918 1,111 1,836 2,161 Loan expense 136 207 253 392 Other real estate owned 71 14 190 13 Merger expenses — 88 — 411 Other 4,423 4,169 8,640 6,343 Total non-interest expense 33,130 31,436 66,359 60,895 Income (loss) before income tax 12,951 16,943 27,798 36,207 Provision for income taxes 1,495 1,684 4,019 5,298 Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 11,456 $ 15,259 $ 23,779 $ 30,909 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.74 $ 0.95 $ 1.52 $ 1.88 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.74 $ 0.94 $ 1.51 $ 1.86 Weighted average common shares 15,468,378 16,206,978 15,662,515 16,428,535 Weighted average diluted common shares 15,554,255 16,413,248 15,789,061 16,639,970









TABLE 2. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of and for the three months ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 52,748 $ 48,381 $ 46,149 $ 41,555 $ 36,849 Securities, taxable 5,813 5,947 5,946 5,792 5,584 Securities, nontaxable 568 669 678 687 678 Federal funds sold and other 2,127 1,126 651 514 513 Total interest and dividend income 61,256 56,123 53,424 48,548 43,624 Interest expense Deposits 17,204 13,821 8,013 4,403 2,183 Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements 192 195 82 71 46 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 953 1,018 1,500 409 176 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 1,528 135 — — — Subordinated debt 1,950 1,844 1,798 1,721 1,653 Total interest expense 21,827 17,013 11,393 6,604 4,058 Net interest income 39,429 39,110 42,031 41,944 39,566 Provision (reversal) for credit losses 298 (366 ) (151 ) (136 ) 824 Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses 39,131 39,476 42,182 42,080 38,742 Non-interest income Service charges and fees 2,653 2,545 2,705 2,788 2,617 Debit card income 2,653 2,554 2,557 2,682 2,810 Mortgage banking 213 88 116 310 428 Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance 757 1,583 758 754 736 Net gain on acquisition and branch sales — — 422 — 540 Net gains (losses) from securities transactions (1,322 ) 32 14 (17 ) (32 ) Other 1,996 1,798 1,757 2,452 2,538 Total non-interest income 6,950 8,600 8,329 8,969 9,637 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 15,237 16,692 16,113 15,442 15,383 Net occupancy and equipment 2,940 2,879 2,919 3,127 3,007 Data processing 4,493 3,916 4,334 4,138 3,642 Professional fees 1,645 1,384 1,404 1,265 1,111 Advertising and business development 1,249 1,159 1,903 1,191 972 Telecommunications 516 485 517 487 442 FDIC insurance 515 360 360 340 260 Courier and postage 463 458 533 436 489 Free nationwide ATM cost 524 525 510 551 541 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 918 918 924 957 1,111 Loan expense 136 117 262 174 207 Other real estate owned 71 119 388 188 14 Merger expenses — — 68 115 88 Other 4,423 4,217 5,014 3,825 4,169 Total non-interest expense 33,130 33,229 35,249 32,236 31,436 Income (loss) before income tax 12,951 14,847 15,262 18,813 16,943 Provision for income taxes (benefit) 1,495 2,524 3,654 3,642 1,684 Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ 11,456 $ 12,323 $ 11,608 $ 15,171 $ 15,259 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.74 $ 0.78 $ 0.73 $ 0.94 $ 0.95 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.74 $ 0.77 $ 0.72 $ 0.93 $ 0.94 Weighted average common shares 15,468,378 15,858,808 15,948,360 16,056,658 16,206,978 Weighted average diluted common shares 15,554,255 16,028,051 16,204,185 16,273,231 16,413,248







TABLE 3. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 262,604 $ 249,982 $ 104,013 $ 155,039 $ 103,126 Federal funds sold 15,495 384 415 374 458 Cash and cash equivalents 278,099 250,366 104,428 155,413 103,584 Available-for-sale securities 1,094,748 1,183,247 1,184,390 1,198,962 1,288,180 Held-to-maturity securities 2,216 1,944 1,948 — — Loans held for sale 2,456 648 349 1,518 1,714 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(1) 3,278,126 3,285,515 3,265,701 3,208,524 3,175,208 Other real estate owned, net 4,362 4,171 4,409 10,412 12,969 Premises and equipment, net 106,186 104,789 101,492 100,566 101,212 Bank-owned life insurance 123,451 122,971 123,176 122,418 121,665 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 21,129 33,359 21,695 24,428 21,479 Interest receivable 21,360 20,461 20,630 18,497 16,519 Goodwill 53,101 53,101 53,101 53,101 53,101 Core deposit intangibles, net 8,760 9,678 10,596 11,598 12,554 Other 100,889 86,466 89,736 94,978 93,971 Total assets $ 5,094,883 $ 5,156,716 $ 4,981,651 $ 5,000,415 $ 5,002,156 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits Demand $ 978,968 $ 1,012,671 $ 1,097,899 $ 1,217,094 $ 1,194,863 Total non-interest-bearing deposits 978,968 1,012,671 1,097,899 1,217,094 1,194,863 Demand, savings and money market 2,397,524 2,334,463 2,329,584 2,335,847 2,445,545 Time 854,458 939,799 814,324 673,670 651,363 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,251,982 3,274,262 3,143,908 3,009,517 3,096,908 Total deposits 4,230,950 4,286,933 4,241,807 4,226,611 4,291,771 Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements 44,770 45,098 46,478 47,443 52,750 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 240,000 251,222 138,864 186,001 80,000 Subordinated debt 96,653 96,522 96,392 96,263 96,135 Contractual obligations 29,608 19,372 15,218 15,562 15,813 Interest payable and other liabilities 34,467 32,446 32,834 32,729 37,572 Total liabilities 4,676,448 4,731,593 4,571,593 4,604,609 4,574,041 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders’ equity Common stock 207 206 205 204 204 Additional paid-in capital 487,225 486,658 484,989 482,668 480,897 Retained earnings 160,715 150,810 140,095 130,114 116,576 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (110,225 ) (101,238 ) (113,511 ) (120,918 ) (77,426 ) Treasury stock (119,487 ) (111,313 ) (101,720 ) (96,262 ) (92,136 ) Total stockholders’ equity 418,435 425,123 410,058 395,806 428,115 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,094,883 $ 5,156,716 $ 4,981,651 $ 5,000,415 $ 5,002,156 (1) Allowance for credit losses $ 44,544 $ 45,103 $ 45,847 $ 46,499 $ 48,238









TABLE 4. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of and for the three months ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Loans Held For Investment by Type Commercial real estate $ 1,764,460 $ 1,746,834 $ 1,721,269 $ 1,655,646 $ 1,643,068 Commercial and industrial 583,664 605,576 594,862 607,722 578,899 Residential real estate 560,389 563,791 570,550 573,431 578,936 Agricultural real estate 202,317 202,274 199,189 200,415 197,938 Agricultural 104,510 106,169 120,003 115,048 124,753 Consumer 107,330 105,974 105,675 102,761 99,852 Total loans held-for-investment 3,322,670 3,330,618 3,311,548 3,255,023 3,223,446 Allowance for credit losses (44,544 ) (45,103 ) (45,847 ) (46,499 ) (48,238 ) Net loans held for investment $ 3,278,126 $ 3,285,515 $ 3,265,701 $ 3,208,524 $ 3,175,208 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.34 % 1.35 % 1.38 % 1.43 % 1.50 % Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.78 % 0.66 % 0.72 % 0.94 % 0.78 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.33 % 0.37 % 0.59 % 0.74 % Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned 0.47 % 0.51 % 0.55 % 0.91 % 1.14 % Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital 7.94 % 10.09 % 9.98 % 11.03 % 13.08 % Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average) Investment securities $ 1,155,971 $ 1,185,482 $ 1,184,452 $ 1,272,414 $ 1,319,099 Total gross loans receivable 3,337,497 3,305,681 3,275,284 3,240,998 3,216,853 Interest-earning assets 4,678,744 4,611,019 4,538,177 4,602,568 4,675,967 Total assets 5,064,912 4,994,417 4,930,231 4,988,755 5,067,686 Interest-bearing deposits 3,226,965 3,235,557 3,032,902 3,081,245 3,112,300 Borrowings 385,504 247,932 299,191 221,514 238,062 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,612,469 3,483,489 3,335,557 3,302,759 3,350,362 Total deposits 4,204,334 4,279,451 4,185,904 4,283,855 4,340,196 Total liabilities 4,640,051 4,573,918 4,531,959 4,552,564 4,630,204 Total stockholders' equity 424,862 420,500 398,270 436,191 437,483 Tangible common equity* 361,409 356,053 332,820 369,746 368,505 Performance ratios Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized 0.91 % 1.00 % 0.93 % 1.21 % 1.21 % Return on average assets before income tax and provision for loan losses* 1.05 % 1.18 % 1.22 % 1.49 % 1.41 % Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized 10.82 % 11.89 % 11.57 % 13.80 % 13.99 % Return on average equity before income tax and provision for loan losses* 12.51 % 13.97 % 15.05 % 16.99 % 16.29 % Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized* 13.55 % 14.89 % 14.74 % 17.12 % 17.60 % Yield on loans annualized 6.34 % 5.94 % 5.59 % 5.09 % 4.59 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized 2.14 % 1.73 % 1.05 % 0.57 % 0.28 % Cost of total deposits annualized 1.64 % 1.31 % 0.76 % 0.41 % 0.20 % Net interest margin annualized 3.38 % 3.44 % 3.67 % 3.62 % 3.39 % Efficiency ratio* 69.44 % 70.00 % 70.47 % 63.07 % 64.38 % Non-interest income / average assets 0.55 % 0.74 % 0.67 % 0.71 % 0.76 % Non-interest expense / average assets 2.62 % 2.74 % 2.84 % 2.56 % 2.49 % Capital Ratios Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.54 % 9.60 % 9.61 % 9.46 % 9.11 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.23 % 12.21 % 12.26 % 12.15 % 12.08 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 12.84 % 12.83 % 12.88 % 12.77 % 12.71 % Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 15.96 % 15.98 % 16.08 % 15.99 % 15.97 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 8.21 % 8.24 % 8.23 % 7.92 % 8.56 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 7.06 % 7.09 % 7.02 % 6.68 % 7.32 % Dividend payout ratio 13.53 % 10.49 % 14.01 % 10.78 % 8.61 % Book value per common share $ 27.18 $ 27.03 $ 25.74 $ 24.71 $ 26.58 Tangible book value per common share* $ 23.08 $ 22.96 $ 21.67 $ 20.59 $ 22.42 Tangible book value per diluted common share* $ 22.98 $ 22.83 $ 21.35 $ 20.33 $ 22.17 * The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GGAP financial measures, see Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures.







TABLE 5. YEAR-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For six months ended For six months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Interest-earning assets Loans (1) Commercial and industrial $ 584,081 $ 20,519 7.08 % $ 581,880 $ 15,244 5.28 % Commercial real estate 1,324,010 40,987 6.24 % 1,200,212 27,972 4.70 % Real estate construction 434,793 14,926 6.92 % 363,542 7,596 4.21 % Residential real estate 568,710 11,848 4.20 % 615,035 10,872 3.56 % Agricultural real estate 202,742 6,501 6.47 % 202,091 5,306 5.29 % Agricultural 100,795 3,183 6.37 % 142,210 3,849 5.46 % Consumer 106,546 3,165 5.99 % 101,409 2,316 4.60 % Total loans 3,321,677 101,129 6.14 % 3,206,379 73,155 4.60 % Securities Taxable securities 1,076,108 11,760 2.20 % 1,248,178 10,975 1.77 % Nontaxable securities 94,538 1,237 2.64 % 109,866 1,333 2.45 % Total securities 1,170,646 12,997 2.24 % 1,358,044 12,308 1.83 % Federal funds sold and other 152,747 3,253 4.29 % 131,148 813 1.25 % Total interest-earning assets $ 4,645,070 117,379 5.10 % $ 4,695,571 86,276 3.71 % Interest-bearing liabilities Demand, savings and money market deposits $ 2,336,791 18,957 1.64 % $ 2,507,707 2,342 0.19 % Time deposits 894,446 12,068 2.72 % 630,189 1,563 0.50 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,231,237 31,025 1.94 % 3,137,896 3,905 0.25 % FHLB advances 95,497 1,971 4.16 % 45,299 185 0.82 % Other borrowings 221,601 5,844 5.32 % 153,995 3,331 4.36 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,548,335 38,840 2.21 % $ 3,337,190 7,421 0.45 % Net interest income $ 78,539 $ 78,855 Interest rate spread 2.89 % 3.26 % Net interest margin (2) 3.41 % 3.39 % (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis. (4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.







TABLE 6. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended For the three months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Interest-earning assets Loans (1) Commercial and industrial $ 590,634 $ 10,885 7.39 % $ 588,126 $ 7,483 5.10 % Commercial real estate 1,303,520 20,875 6.42 % 1,210,185 14,521 4.81 % Real estate construction 465,231 8,231 7.10 % 384,317 4,297 4.48 % Residential real estate 567,297 6,048 4.28 % 597,680 5,206 3.49 % Agricultural real estate 202,584 3,387 6.71 % 202,038 2,643 5.25 % Agricultural 101,333 1,704 6.74 % 134,826 1,533 4.56 % Consumer 106,898 1,618 6.07 % 99,680 1,166 4.69 % Total loans 3,337,497 52,748 6.34 % 3,216,852 36,849 4.59 % Securities Taxable securities 1,068,653 5,813 2.18 % 1,210,828 5,584 1.85 % Nontaxable securities 87,318 568 2.61 % 108,271 678 2.51 % Total securities 1,155,971 6,381 2.21 % 1,319,099 6,262 1.90 % Federal funds sold and other 185,276 2,127 4.61 % 140,016 513 1.47 % Total interest-earning assets $ 4,678,744 61,256 5.25 % $ 4,675,967 43,624 3.74 % Interest-bearing liabilities Demand, savings and money market deposits $ 2,323,685 10,503 1.81 % $ 2,481,602 1,346 0.22 % Time deposits 903,280 6,701 2.98 % 630,698 837 0.53 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,226,965 17,204 2.14 % 3,112,300 2,183 0.28 % FHLB advances 101,845 952 3.75 % 80,266 176 0.88 % Other borrowings 283,659 3,671 5.19 % 157,796 1,699 4.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,612,469 21,827 2.42 % $ 3,350,362 4,058 0.49 % Net interest income $ 39,429 $ 39,566 Interest rate spread 2.83 % 3.25 % Net interest margin (2) 3.38 % 3.39 % (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.







TABLE 7. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended For the three months ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/Rate(3)(4) Interest-earning assets Loans (1) Commercial and industrial $ 590,634 $ 10,885 7.39 % $ 577,452 $ 9,634 6.77 % Commercial real estate 1,303,520 20,875 6.42 % 1,344,727 20,112 6.07 % Real estate construction 465,231 8,231 7.10 % 404,016 6,695 6.72 % Residential real estate 567,297 6,048 4.28 % 570,139 5,802 4.13 % Agricultural real estate 202,584 3,387 6.71 % 202,901 3,114 6.22 % Agricultural 101,333 1,704 6.74 % 100,251 1,478 5.98 % Consumer 106,898 1,618 6.07 % 106,195 1,546 5.91 % Total loans 3,337,497 52,748 6.34 % 3,305,681 48,381 5.94 % Securities Taxable securities 1,068,653 5,813 2.18 % 1,083,645 5,947 2.23 % Nontaxable securities 87,318 568 2.61 % 101,837 669 2.67 % Total securities 1,155,971 6,381 2.21 % 1,185,482 6,616 2.26 % Federal funds sold and other 185,276 2,127 4.61 % 119,856 1,126 3.81 % Total interest-earning assets $ 4,678,744 61,256 5.25 % $ 4,611,019 56,123 4.94 % Interest-bearing liabilities Demand savings and money market deposits $ 2,323,685 10,503 1.81 % $ 2,350,042 8,453 1.46 % Time deposits 903,280 6,701 2.98 % 885,515 5,368 2.46 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,226,965 17,204 2.14 % 3,235,557 13,821 1.73 % FHLB advances 101,845 952 3.75 % 89,078 1,018 4.64 % Other borrowings 283,659 3,671 5.19 % 158,854 2,174 5.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,612,469 21,827 2.42 % $ 3,483,489 17,013 1.98 % Net interest income $ 39,429 $ 39,110 Interest rate spread 2.83 % 2.96 % Net interest margin (2) 3.38 % 3.44 % (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.







