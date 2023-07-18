Submit Release
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results; Experienced Core Deposit Growth and Increased Net Interest Income

Strong Tangible and Regulatory Capital Ratios; Continued Positive Credit Quality Trends

/EIN News/ -- WICHITA, Kan., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: EQBK), (“Equity”, “the Company”, “we,” “us,” “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported net income of $11.5 million and $0.74 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. During the quarter, the Company recognized a $1.3 million loss through a repositioning of $50.6 million of investments into higher-yielding earning assets. When excluding the loss, net income would have been $12.4 million or $0.80 per diluted share.

"Our Company's success in attracting and retaining core customers during the quarter is a testament to the emphasis our community leaders place on building strong relationships with customers, providing exceptional customer service, and partnering with the communities we serve," said Brad S. Elliott, Chairman and CEO, Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Mr. Elliott continued, "We are confident that our strong community presence, healthy financial condition, and strong liquidity and capital will continue to drive profitability and make us an attractive partner for mergers and acquisitions in our region."

Notable Items:

  • Total transaction account deposits increased $29.4 million during the quarter or 3.5% linked quarter annualized while the loan-to-deposit ratio remained stable. Non-wholesale deposits increased $46 million during the quarter as brokered deposits declined $102 million.
  • Net Interest income increased $319 thousand during the second quarter, driven by an increase of $67.7 million in average earnings assets.
  • Cash and cash equivalents remained elevated, comprising 5.5% of Total Assets as management endeavored to maintain on-balance sheet liquidity.
  • Repositioned $50.6 million of investment securities into alternative earning investments, realizing a current period loss of $1.3 million during the quarter, while enhancing current and prospective period net interest margin. The Company calculates the earn-back to be less than 12 months.
  • Equity repurchased $8.2 million of common stock, totaling 349 thousand shares or 2.3% of outstanding shares as of the end of the second quarter.
  • The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets improved 2 basis points linked quarter to 0.3%, and the ratio of Classified Assets to Bank Regulatory Capital decreased to 7.9% from 10.1%.

During the second quarter, Equity announced it has transferred to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The Company's common stock began trading on the NYSE on May 23, 2023. In addition to the transfer to the NYSE, the Company also announced two additions to its executive management team. Rick Sems joined in May as the President of Equity Bank, and Ann Knutson joined in June as the Chief Human Resources Officer.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $11.5 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $12.3 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease during the quarter was primarily driven by a decrease in non-interest income of $1.7 million and an increase in interest expense of $4.8 million, partially offset by an increase in interest income of $5.1 million.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $39.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $39.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $319 thousand, or 0.82%. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 31 basis points to 5.25%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 41 basis points during the quarter, moving from 1.73% at March 31, 2023, to 2.14% at June 30, 2023.

The Company maintained an enhanced liquidity position in response to the first quarter market disruption by adding on-balance sheet cash, resulting in a seven basis point adverse impact to net interest margin due to the increase in average earning assets and negligible impact to net interest income.

Average interest-bearing deposits declined slightly during the quarter and the Company continued to experience compositional shift from noninterest-bearing deposits into interest bearing categories. At June 30, 2023, non-interest bearing deposits declined $33.7 million from March 31, 2023 and $215.9 million from June 30, 2022. The majority of the decline over the last 12 months is primarily due to deposits migrating from non-interest bearing to interest-bearing deposit accounts and the continued spending of excess liquidity from pandemic related governmental support programs.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, there was a provision of $298 thousand compared to a net release of $366 thousand in the previous quarter. The provision for the quarter is the result of slight increases in projected losses over our economic forecast period and realized charge-offs; however, overall we continue to experience positive credit trends. The Company continues to estimate the allowance for credit loss with assumptions that anticipate slower prepayments rates and continued market disruption caused by elevated inflation, supply chain issues and the impact of monetary policy on consumers and businesses. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, we had net charge-offs of $858 thousand as compared to $377 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $7.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $8.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, or a decrease of 19.2%, quarter-over-quarter. The $1.7 million decrease was primarily due to losses on sales of available-for-sale securities of $1.4 million and a decrease in value of bank owned life insurance of $826 thousand.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $33.1 million as compared to $33.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $99 thousand.

Income Tax Expense

At June 30, 2023, the effective tax rate for the quarter was 11.5% as compared 17.0% at March 31, 2023. The year-to-date tax rate is 14.5%. The reduction in rate from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2023 is associated with an increase in tax benefits related to the implementation of tax planning initiatives and associated reductions in state income tax expense when taken as a percentage of pre-tax income. These initiatives were anticipated and incorporated in our forecasted full year estimated effective tax rate at March 31, 2023. The impact of recognizing the year to date cumulative effect of these tax initiatives in the second quarter results in a lower tax rate quarter over quarter.

Loans, Total Assets and Funding

Loans held for investment were $3.32 billion at June 30, 2023, decreasing $7.9 million compared to previous quarter. During the quarter, the Company exited its last two remaining shared national credits and some larger loan payoffs were driven by asset sale dispositions by our borrowers. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, balances have increased $105.1 million, or 3.3% year-over-year. Included in the annual growth, is $126.2 million within the commercial and industrial and commercial real estate portfolios, or 5.7%. Total assets were $5.09 billion as of June 30, 2023 decreasing $61.8 million or 1.2% from March 31, 2023.

Total deposits were $4.23 billion at June 30, 2023, decreasing $56.0 million from the previous quarter end and decreasing $60.8 million from the same period end in 2022. During the second quarter, the Company reduced its brokered deposits by $102 million; improving the overall mix of the deposit portfolio during the second quarter. Of this balance, non-interest bearing accounts comprise approximately 23.1%. Advances from the FHLB declined $11.2 million to $100 million during the quarter, while borrowings from the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program remained unchanged from March 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2023, Equity’s allowance for credit losses to total loans remained materially consistent at 1.3% as compared to March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $15.7 million as of June 30, 2023, or 0.3% of total assets, compared to $17.1 million at March 31, 2023, or 0.3% of total assets. Non-accrual loans were $15.0 million at June 30, 2023, as compared to $16.6 million at March 31, 2023. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned, excluding previous branch locations, and other repossessed assets were $47.1 million, or 7.9% of regulatory capital, down from $59.9 million, or 10.1% of regulatory capital as of March 31, 2023.

Capital

During the quarter, the Company realized a decrease in both book and tangible capital but realized increases in book and tangible capital per share. The decrease in book and tangible capital is primarily due to dividends declared, costs incurred to repurchase shares and the fair value mark on the investment portfolio outpacing net income for the quarter.

The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.2%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 16.0% and the total leverage ratio was 9.5% at June 30, 2023. At March 31, 2023, the Company’s common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 12.2%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 16.0% and the total leverage ratio was 9.6%.

The Company’s subsidiary, Equity Bank, had a ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 14.3%, a ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets of 15.5% and a total leverage ratio of 10.6% at June 30, 2023. At March 31, 2023, Equity Bank’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.4%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.7% and the total leverage ratio was 10.8%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.

The efficiency ratio is a common comparable metric used by banks to understand the expense structure relative to total revenue. In other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.

Return on average assets before income tax provision and provision for loan losses is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company’s earnings performance in relationship to its equity.

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 6 in the following press release tables.

Conference Call and Webcast

Equity’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Elliott, and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Newell, will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter results on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. eastern time or 9 a.m. central time.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at investor.equitybank.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this registration link, and you will be provided with dial in details. Investors, news media, and other participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available two hours following the close of the call until July 26, 2023, accessible at investor.equitybank.com.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.
Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NYSE National, Inc. under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity’s financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “positioned,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity’s control. Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity’s expectations include COVID-19 related impacts; competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Equity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2023, and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity’s behalf may issue.

Investor Contact:

Chris Navratil
SVP, Finance
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(316) 612-6014
cnavratil@equitybank.com

Media Contact:

John J. Hanley
SVP, Senior Director of Marketing
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(913) 583-8004
jhanley@equitybank.com


Unaudited Financial Tables

  • Table 1. Consolidated Statements of Income
  • Table 2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
  • Table 3. Consolidated Balance Sheets
  • Table 4. Selected Financial Highlights
  • Table 5. Year-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
  • Table 6. Quarter-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
  • Table 7. Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Interest Income Analysis
  • Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures


TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    Three months ended
June 30, 		    Six months ended
June 30, 		 
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Interest and dividend income                        
Loans, including fees   $ 52,748     $ 36,849     $ 101,129     $ 73,155  
Securities, taxable     5,813       5,584       11,760       10,975  
Securities, nontaxable     568       678       1,237       1,333  
Federal funds sold and other     2,127       513       3,253       813  
Total interest and dividend income     61,256       43,624       117,379       86,276  
Interest expense                        
Deposits     17,204       2,183       31,025       3,905  
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements     192       46       387       79  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     953       176       1,971       185  
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings     1,528             1,663        
Subordinated debt     1,950       1,653       3,794       3,252  
Total interest expense     21,827       4,058       38,840       7,421  
                         
Net interest income     39,429       39,566       78,539       78,855  
Provision (reversal) for credit losses     298       824       (68 )     412  
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses     39,131       38,742       78,607       78,443  
Non-interest income                        
Service charges and fees     2,653       2,617       5,198       5,139  
Debit card income     2,653       2,810       5,207       5,438  
Mortgage banking     213       428       301       990  
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance     757       736       2,340       1,601  
Net gain on acquisition and branch sales           540             540  
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions     (1,322 )     (32 )     (1,290 )     8  
Other     1,996       2,538       3,794       4,943  
Total non-interest income     6,950       9,637       15,550       18,659  
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits     15,237       15,383       31,929       30,451  
Net occupancy and equipment     2,940       3,007       5,819       6,177  
Data processing     4,493       3,642       8,409       7,411  
Professional fees     1,645       1,111       3,029       2,282  
Advertising and business development     1,249       972       2,408       1,948  
Telecommunications     516       442       1,001       912  
FDIC insurance     515       260       875       440  
Courier and postage     463       489       921       912  
Free nationwide ATM cost     524       541       1,049       1,042  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     918       1,111       1,836       2,161  
Loan expense     136       207       253       392  
Other real estate owned     71       14       190       13  
Merger expenses           88             411  
Other     4,423       4,169       8,640       6,343  
Total non-interest expense     33,130       31,436       66,359       60,895  
Income (loss) before income tax     12,951       16,943       27,798       36,207  
Provision for income taxes     1,495       1,684       4,019       5,298  
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders   $ 11,456     $ 15,259     $ 23,779     $ 30,909  
Basic earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.74     $ 0.95     $ 1.52     $ 1.88  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.74     $ 0.94     $ 1.51     $ 1.86  
Weighted average common shares     15,468,378       16,206,978       15,662,515       16,428,535  
Weighted average diluted common shares     15,554,255       16,413,248       15,789,061       16,639,970  



TABLE 2. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                              
    As of and for the three months ended  
    June 30,
2023 		    March 31,
2023 		    December 31,
2022 		    September 30,
2022 		    June 30,
2022 		 
Interest and dividend income                              
Loans, including fees   $ 52,748     $ 48,381     $ 46,149     $ 41,555     $ 36,849  
Securities, taxable     5,813       5,947       5,946       5,792       5,584  
Securities, nontaxable     568       669       678       687       678  
Federal funds sold and other     2,127       1,126       651       514       513  
Total interest and dividend income     61,256       56,123       53,424       48,548       43,624  
Interest expense                              
Deposits     17,204       13,821       8,013       4,403       2,183  
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements     192       195       82       71       46  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     953       1,018       1,500       409       176  
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings     1,528       135                    
Subordinated debt     1,950       1,844       1,798       1,721       1,653  
Total interest expense     21,827       17,013       11,393       6,604       4,058  
                               
Net interest income     39,429       39,110       42,031       41,944       39,566  
Provision (reversal) for credit losses     298       (366 )     (151 )     (136 )     824  
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses     39,131       39,476       42,182       42,080       38,742  
Non-interest income                              
Service charges and fees     2,653       2,545       2,705       2,788       2,617  
Debit card income     2,653       2,554       2,557       2,682       2,810  
Mortgage banking     213       88       116       310       428  
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance     757       1,583       758       754       736  
Net gain on acquisition and branch sales                 422             540  
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions     (1,322 )     32       14       (17 )     (32 )
Other     1,996       1,798       1,757       2,452       2,538  
Total non-interest income     6,950       8,600       8,329       8,969       9,637  
Non-interest expense                              
Salaries and employee benefits     15,237       16,692       16,113       15,442       15,383  
Net occupancy and equipment     2,940       2,879       2,919       3,127       3,007  
Data processing     4,493       3,916       4,334       4,138       3,642  
Professional fees     1,645       1,384       1,404       1,265       1,111  
Advertising and business development     1,249       1,159       1,903       1,191       972  
Telecommunications     516       485       517       487       442  
FDIC insurance     515       360       360       340       260  
Courier and postage     463       458       533       436       489  
Free nationwide ATM cost     524       525       510       551       541  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     918       918       924       957       1,111  
Loan expense     136       117       262       174       207  
Other real estate owned     71       119       388       188       14  
Merger expenses                 68       115       88  
Other     4,423       4,217       5,014       3,825       4,169  
Total non-interest expense     33,130       33,229       35,249       32,236       31,436  
Income (loss) before income tax     12,951       14,847       15,262       18,813       16,943  
Provision for income taxes (benefit)     1,495       2,524       3,654       3,642       1,684  
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders   $ 11,456     $ 12,323     $ 11,608     $ 15,171     $ 15,259  
Basic earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.74     $ 0.78     $ 0.73     $ 0.94     $ 0.95  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.74     $ 0.77     $ 0.72     $ 0.93     $ 0.94  
Weighted average common shares     15,468,378       15,858,808       15,948,360       16,056,658       16,206,978  
Weighted average diluted common shares     15,554,255       16,028,051       16,204,185       16,273,231       16,413,248  



TABLE 3. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

    June 30,
2023 		    March 31,
2023 		    December 31,
2022 		    September 30,
2022 		    June 30,
2022 		 
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 262,604     $ 249,982     $ 104,013     $ 155,039     $ 103,126  
Federal funds sold     15,495       384       415       374       458  
Cash and cash equivalents     278,099       250,366       104,428       155,413       103,584  
Available-for-sale securities     1,094,748       1,183,247       1,184,390       1,198,962       1,288,180  
Held-to-maturity securities     2,216       1,944       1,948              
Loans held for sale     2,456       648       349       1,518       1,714  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(1)     3,278,126       3,285,515       3,265,701       3,208,524       3,175,208  
Other real estate owned, net     4,362       4,171       4,409       10,412       12,969  
Premises and equipment, net     106,186       104,789       101,492       100,566       101,212  
Bank-owned life insurance     123,451       122,971       123,176       122,418       121,665  
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock     21,129       33,359       21,695       24,428       21,479  
Interest receivable     21,360       20,461       20,630       18,497       16,519  
Goodwill     53,101       53,101       53,101       53,101       53,101  
Core deposit intangibles, net     8,760       9,678       10,596       11,598       12,554  
Other     100,889       86,466       89,736       94,978       93,971  
Total assets   $ 5,094,883     $ 5,156,716     $ 4,981,651     $ 5,000,415     $ 5,002,156  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                              
Deposits                              
Demand   $ 978,968     $ 1,012,671     $ 1,097,899     $ 1,217,094     $ 1,194,863  
Total non-interest-bearing deposits     978,968       1,012,671       1,097,899       1,217,094       1,194,863  
Demand, savings and money market     2,397,524       2,334,463       2,329,584       2,335,847       2,445,545  
Time     854,458       939,799       814,324       673,670       651,363  
Total interest-bearing deposits     3,251,982       3,274,262       3,143,908       3,009,517       3,096,908  
Total deposits     4,230,950       4,286,933       4,241,807       4,226,611       4,291,771  
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements     44,770       45,098       46,478       47,443       52,750  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings     240,000       251,222       138,864       186,001       80,000  
Subordinated debt     96,653       96,522       96,392       96,263       96,135  
Contractual obligations     29,608       19,372       15,218       15,562       15,813  
Interest payable and other liabilities     34,467       32,446       32,834       32,729       37,572  
Total liabilities     4,676,448       4,731,593       4,571,593       4,604,609       4,574,041  
Commitments and contingent liabilities                              
Stockholders’ equity                              
Common stock     207       206       205       204       204  
Additional paid-in capital     487,225       486,658       484,989       482,668       480,897  
Retained earnings     160,715       150,810       140,095       130,114       116,576  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax     (110,225 )     (101,238 )     (113,511 )     (120,918 )     (77,426 )
Treasury stock     (119,487 )     (111,313 )     (101,720 )     (96,262 )     (92,136 )
Total stockholders’ equity     418,435       425,123       410,058       395,806       428,115  
    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 5,094,883     $ 5,156,716     $ 4,981,651     $ 5,000,415     $ 5,002,156  
                               
(1) Allowance for credit losses   $ 44,544     $ 45,103     $ 45,847     $ 46,499     $ 48,238  



TABLE 4. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                              
    As of and for the three months ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
Loans Held For Investment by Type                              
Commercial real estate   $ 1,764,460     $ 1,746,834     $ 1,721,269     $ 1,655,646     $ 1,643,068  
Commercial and industrial     583,664       605,576       594,862       607,722       578,899  
Residential real estate     560,389       563,791       570,550       573,431       578,936  
Agricultural real estate     202,317       202,274       199,189       200,415       197,938  
Agricultural     104,510       106,169       120,003       115,048       124,753  
Consumer     107,330       105,974       105,675       102,761       99,852  
Total loans held-for-investment     3,322,670       3,330,618       3,311,548       3,255,023       3,223,446  
Allowance for credit losses     (44,544 )     (45,103 )     (45,847 )     (46,499 )     (48,238 )
Net loans held for investment   $ 3,278,126     $ 3,285,515     $ 3,265,701     $ 3,208,524     $ 3,175,208  
                               
                               
Asset Quality Ratios                              
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.34 %     1.35 %     1.38 %     1.43 %     1.50 %
Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans     0.78 %     0.66 %     0.72 %     0.94 %     0.78 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.31 %     0.33 %     0.37 %     0.59 %     0.74 %
Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned     0.47 %     0.51 %     0.55 %     0.91 %     1.14 %
Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital     7.94 %     10.09 %     9.98 %     11.03 %     13.08 %
                               
                               
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average)                              
Investment securities   $ 1,155,971     $ 1,185,482     $ 1,184,452     $ 1,272,414     $ 1,319,099  
Total gross loans receivable     3,337,497       3,305,681       3,275,284       3,240,998       3,216,853  
Interest-earning assets     4,678,744       4,611,019       4,538,177       4,602,568       4,675,967  
Total assets     5,064,912       4,994,417       4,930,231       4,988,755       5,067,686  
Interest-bearing deposits     3,226,965       3,235,557       3,032,902       3,081,245       3,112,300  
Borrowings     385,504       247,932       299,191       221,514       238,062  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,612,469       3,483,489       3,335,557       3,302,759       3,350,362  
Total deposits     4,204,334       4,279,451       4,185,904       4,283,855       4,340,196  
Total liabilities     4,640,051       4,573,918       4,531,959       4,552,564       4,630,204  
Total stockholders' equity     424,862       420,500       398,270       436,191       437,483  
Tangible common equity*     361,409       356,053       332,820       369,746       368,505  
                               
                               
Performance ratios                              
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized     0.91 %     1.00 %     0.93 %     1.21 %     1.21 %
Return on average assets before income tax and provision for loan losses*     1.05 %     1.18 %     1.22 %     1.49 %     1.41 %
Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized     10.82 %     11.89 %     11.57 %     13.80 %     13.99 %
Return on average equity before income tax and provision for loan losses*     12.51 %     13.97 %     15.05 %     16.99 %     16.29 %
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized*     13.55 %     14.89 %     14.74 %     17.12 %     17.60 %
Yield on loans annualized     6.34 %     5.94 %     5.59 %     5.09 %     4.59 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized     2.14 %     1.73 %     1.05 %     0.57 %     0.28 %
Cost of total deposits annualized     1.64 %     1.31 %     0.76 %     0.41 %     0.20 %
Net interest margin annualized     3.38 %     3.44 %     3.67 %     3.62 %     3.39 %
Efficiency ratio*     69.44 %     70.00 %     70.47 %     63.07 %     64.38 %
Non-interest income / average assets     0.55 %     0.74 %     0.67 %     0.71 %     0.76 %
Non-interest expense / average assets     2.62 %     2.74 %     2.84 %     2.56 %     2.49 %
                               
                               
Capital Ratios                              
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio     9.54 %     9.60 %     9.61 %     9.46 %     9.11 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio     12.23 %     12.21 %     12.26 %     12.15 %     12.08 %
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio     12.84 %     12.83 %     12.88 %     12.77 %     12.71 %
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio     15.96 %     15.98 %     16.08 %     15.99 %     15.97 %
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     8.21 %     8.24 %     8.23 %     7.92 %     8.56 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*     7.06 %     7.09 %     7.02 %     6.68 %     7.32 %
Dividend payout ratio     13.53 %     10.49 %     14.01 %     10.78 %     8.61 %
Book value per common share   $ 27.18     $ 27.03     $ 25.74     $ 24.71     $ 26.58  
Tangible book value per common share*   $ 23.08     $ 22.96     $ 21.67     $ 20.59     $ 22.42  
Tangible book value per diluted common share*   $ 22.98     $ 22.83     $ 21.35     $ 20.33     $ 22.17  
                               
* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GGAP financial measures, see Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures.  



TABLE 5. YEAR-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For six months ended     For six months ended  
  June 30, 2023     June 30, 2022  
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		    Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		 
Interest-earning assets                                  
Loans (1)                                  
Commercial and industrial $ 584,081     $ 20,519       7.08 %   $ 581,880     $ 15,244       5.28 %
Commercial real estate   1,324,010       40,987       6.24 %     1,200,212       27,972       4.70 %
Real estate construction   434,793       14,926       6.92 %     363,542       7,596       4.21 %
Residential real estate   568,710       11,848       4.20 %     615,035       10,872       3.56 %
Agricultural real estate   202,742       6,501       6.47 %     202,091       5,306       5.29 %
Agricultural   100,795       3,183       6.37 %     142,210       3,849       5.46 %
Consumer   106,546       3,165       5.99 %     101,409       2,316       4.60 %
Total loans   3,321,677       101,129       6.14 %     3,206,379       73,155       4.60 %
Securities                                  
Taxable securities   1,076,108       11,760       2.20 %     1,248,178       10,975       1.77 %
Nontaxable securities   94,538       1,237       2.64 %     109,866       1,333       2.45 %
Total securities   1,170,646       12,997       2.24 %     1,358,044       12,308       1.83 %
Federal funds sold and other   152,747       3,253       4.29 %     131,148       813       1.25 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 4,645,070       117,379       5.10 %   $ 4,695,571       86,276       3.71 %
Interest-bearing liabilities                                  
Demand, savings and money market deposits $ 2,336,791       18,957       1.64 %   $ 2,507,707       2,342       0.19 %
Time deposits   894,446       12,068       2.72 %     630,189       1,563       0.50 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,231,237       31,025       1.94 %     3,137,896       3,905       0.25 %
FHLB advances   95,497       1,971       4.16 %     45,299       185       0.82 %
Other borrowings   221,601       5,844       5.32 %     153,995       3,331       4.36 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,548,335       38,840       2.21 %   $ 3,337,190       7,421       0.45 %
                                   
Net interest income       $ 78,539                 $ 78,855        
Interest rate spread               2.89 %                 3.26 %
                                   
Net interest margin (2)               3.41 %                 3.39 %
                                   
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.  
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.  
(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.  



TABLE 6. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the three months ended     For the three months ended  
  June 30, 2023     June 30, 2022  
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		    Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		 
Interest-earning assets                                  
Loans (1)                                  
Commercial and industrial $ 590,634     $ 10,885       7.39 %   $ 588,126     $ 7,483       5.10 %
Commercial real estate   1,303,520       20,875       6.42 %     1,210,185       14,521       4.81 %
Real estate construction   465,231       8,231       7.10 %     384,317       4,297       4.48 %
Residential real estate   567,297       6,048       4.28 %     597,680       5,206       3.49 %
Agricultural real estate   202,584       3,387       6.71 %     202,038       2,643       5.25 %
Agricultural   101,333       1,704       6.74 %     134,826       1,533       4.56 %
Consumer   106,898       1,618       6.07 %     99,680       1,166       4.69 %
Total loans   3,337,497       52,748       6.34 %     3,216,852       36,849       4.59 %
Securities                                  
Taxable securities   1,068,653       5,813       2.18 %     1,210,828       5,584       1.85 %
Nontaxable securities   87,318       568       2.61 %     108,271       678       2.51 %
Total securities   1,155,971       6,381       2.21 %     1,319,099       6,262       1.90 %
Federal funds sold and other   185,276       2,127       4.61 %     140,016       513       1.47 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 4,678,744       61,256       5.25 %   $ 4,675,967       43,624       3.74 %
Interest-bearing liabilities                                  
Demand, savings and money market deposits $ 2,323,685       10,503       1.81 %   $ 2,481,602       1,346       0.22 %
Time deposits   903,280       6,701       2.98 %     630,698       837       0.53 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,226,965       17,204       2.14 %     3,112,300       2,183       0.28 %
FHLB advances   101,845       952       3.75 %     80,266       176       0.88 %
Other borrowings   283,659       3,671       5.19 %     157,796       1,699       4.32 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,612,469       21,827       2.42 %   $ 3,350,362       4,058       0.49 %
                                   
Net interest income       $ 39,429                 $ 39,566        
Interest rate spread               2.83 %                 3.25 %
                                   
Net interest margin (2)               3.38 %                 3.39 %
                                   
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.  
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.  



TABLE 7. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  For the three months ended     For the three months ended  
  June 30, 2023     March 31, 2023  
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		    Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest
Income/
Expense		     Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4) 		 
Interest-earning assets                                  
Loans (1)                                  
Commercial and industrial $ 590,634     $ 10,885       7.39 %   $ 577,452     $ 9,634       6.77 %
Commercial real estate   1,303,520       20,875       6.42 %     1,344,727       20,112       6.07 %
Real estate construction   465,231       8,231       7.10 %     404,016       6,695       6.72 %
Residential real estate   567,297       6,048       4.28 %     570,139       5,802       4.13 %
Agricultural real estate   202,584       3,387       6.71 %     202,901       3,114       6.22 %
Agricultural   101,333       1,704       6.74 %     100,251       1,478       5.98 %
Consumer   106,898       1,618       6.07 %     106,195       1,546       5.91 %
Total loans   3,337,497       52,748       6.34 %     3,305,681       48,381       5.94 %
Securities                                  
Taxable securities   1,068,653       5,813       2.18 %     1,083,645       5,947       2.23 %
Nontaxable securities   87,318       568       2.61 %     101,837       669       2.67 %
Total securities   1,155,971       6,381       2.21 %     1,185,482       6,616       2.26 %
Federal funds sold and other   185,276       2,127       4.61 %     119,856       1,126       3.81 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 4,678,744       61,256       5.25 %   $ 4,611,019       56,123       4.94 %
Interest-bearing liabilities                                  
Demand savings and money market deposits $ 2,323,685       10,503       1.81 %   $ 2,350,042       8,453       1.46 %
Time deposits   903,280       6,701       2.98 %     885,515       5,368       2.46 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,226,965       17,204       2.14 %     3,235,557       13,821       1.73 %
FHLB advances   101,845       952       3.75 %     89,078       1,018       4.64 %
Other borrowings   283,659       3,671       5.19 %     158,854       2,174       5.55 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,612,469       21,827       2.42 %   $ 3,483,489       17,013       1.98 %
                                   
Net interest income       $ 39,429                 $ 39,110        
Interest rate spread               2.83 %                 2.96 %
                                   
Net interest margin (2)               3.38 %                 3.44 %
                                   
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.  
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.  
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.  



TABLE 8. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                              
    As of and for the three months ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
                               
Total stockholders' equity   $ 418,435     $ 425,123     $ 410,058     $ 395,806     $ 428,115  
Less: goodwill     53,101       53,101       53,101       53,101       53,101  
Less: core deposit intangibles, net     8,760       9,678       10,596       11,598       12,554  
Less: mortgage servicing rights, net     126       151       176       201       226  
Less: naming rights, net     1,022       1,033       1,044       1,054       1,065  
Tangible common equity   $ 355,426     $ 361,160     $ 345,141     $ 329,852     $ 361,169  
Common shares outstanding at period end     15,396,739       15,730,257       15,930,112       16,017,834       16,106,818  
Diluted common shares outstanding at period end     15,468,319       15,822,536       16,163,253       16,225,591       16,289,635  
Book value per common share   $ 27.18     $ 27.03     $ 25.74     $ 24.71     $ 26.58  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 23.08     $ 22.96     $ 21.67     $ 20.59     $ 22.42  
Tangible book value per diluted common share   $ 22.98     $ 22.83     $ 21.35     $ 20.33     $ 22.17  
                               
Total assets   $ 5,094,883     $ 5,156,716     $ 4,981,651     $ 5,000,415     $ 5,002,156  
Less: goodwill     53,101       53,101       53,101       53,101       53,101  
Less: core deposit intangibles, net     8,760       9,678       10,596       11,598       12,554  
Less: mortgage servicing rights, net     126       151       176       201       226  
Less: naming rights, net     1,022       1,033       1,044       1,054       1,065  
Tangible assets   $ 5,031,874     $ 5,092,753     $ 4,916,734     $ 4,934,461     $ 4,935,210  
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     8.21 %     8.24 %     8.23 %     7.92 %     8.56 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     7.06 %     7.09 %     7.02 %     6.68 %     7.32 %
                               
Total average stockholders' equity   $ 424,862     $ 420,500     $ 398,270     $ 436,191     $ 437,483  
Less: average intangible assets     63,453       64,447       65,450       66,445       68,978  
Average tangible common equity   $ 361,409     $ 356,053     $ 332,820     $ 369,746     $ 368,505  
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders   $ 11,456     $ 12,323     $ 11,608     $ 15,171     $ 15,259  
Add: amortization of intangible assets     954       954       961       992       1,148  
Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization     200       200       202       208       241  
Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders   $ 12,210     $ 13,077     $ 12,367     $ 15,955     $ 16,166  
Return on total average stockholders' equity (ROAE) annualized     10.82 %     11.89 %     11.56 %     13.80 %     13.99 %
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized     13.55 %     14.89 %     14.74 %     17.12 %     17.60 %
                               
Non-interest expense   $ 33,130     $ 33,229     $ 35,248     $ 32,236     $ 31,436  
Less: loss on debt extinguishment                              
Less: merger expense                 68       115       88  
Adjusted non-interest expense   $ 33,130     $ 33,229     $ 35,180     $ 32,121     $ 31,348  
Net interest income   $ 39,429     $ 39,110     $ 42,031     $ 41,944     $ 39,566  
Non-interest income     6,950       8,600       8,330       8,969       9,637  
Less: net gain on acquisition and branch sales                 422             540  
Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions     (1,322 )     32       14       (17 )     (32 )
Adjusted non-interest income   $ 8,272     $ 8,568     $ 7,894     $ 8,986     $ 9,129  
Net interest income plus adjusted non-interest income   $ 47,701     $ 47,678     $ 49,925     $ 50,930     $ 48,695  
Non-interest expense to net interest income plus non-interest income     71.43 %     69.65 %     69.99 %     63.32 %     63.89 %
Efficiency ratio     69.45 %     69.69 %     70.47 %     63.07 %     64.38 %
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders   $ 11,456     $ 12,323     $ 11,608     $ 15,171     $ 15,259  
Add: income tax provision     1,495       2,524       3,654       3,642       1,684  
Add: provision (reversal) of credit losses     298       (366 )     (151 )     (136 )     824  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income   $ 13,249     $ 14,481     $ 15,111     $ 18,677     $ 17,767  
Total average assets   $ 5,064,912     $ 4,994,417     $ 4,930,231     $ 4,988,755     $ 5,067,687  
Total average stockholders' equity   $ 424,862     $ 420,500     $ 398,270     $ 436,191     $ 437,483  
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized     0.91 %     1.00 %     0.93 %     1.21 %     1.21 %
Adjusted return on average assets     1.05 %     1.18 %     1.22 %     1.49 %     1.41 %
Adjusted return on average equity     12.51 %     13.97 %     15.05 %     16.99 %     16.29 %

Primary Logo

