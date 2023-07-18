Air Scrubber Rental Market to Accelerate at a Steady CAGR of 3.1% to Top US$ 531.1 Million by 2033| Fact.MR Report

Growing Air Scrubbers Demand for Enhancing Indoor Air Quality in Commercial Buildings

Improving indoor air quality air scrubbers or air cleaners are devices used to remove pollutants, contaminants, and particles from the air. They are employed in industrial, commercial, and residential settings to improve indoor air quality and create a healthier environment. Hence, with the growing awareness regarding air quality the demand for air scrubbers is increasing, creating growth opportunities for air scrubber rental service providers during the forecast period.

Renting is gaining traction and renting air scrubbers is a cost-effective solution for businesses and individuals with short-term needs. Instead of investing in expensive equipment, they opt for rental services, allowing them to access air scrubbers as and when needed, without long-term financial commitment. Thus, providing space for the business expansion of rental service providers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The US market for air scrubber rental is highly lucrative growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period

during the forecast period Food & beverage industry is expected to account for a market share of 33.2% in 2023 and grow at a rate of 3.8% during the forecast period

in 2023 and grow at a rate of during the forecast period Chinese air scrubber rental market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period

during the forecast period Indian air scrubber rental market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 14.3 million

during the forecast period and create an absolute $ opportunity of Wet air scrubber type is expected to account for a market share of 49.1% in 2023

“Increasing Demand for Air Scrubbers with the Growing Awareness of Clean Air Importance” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report

Ashtead Group

Dynamic Equipment Rentals Ltd.

BlastOne International

Discount Equipment

Herc Rentals

Sunbelt Rentals

United Rentals

Market Growth Stratagems

Prominent players operating in the air scrubber rental market are Ashtead Group, Dynamic Equipment Rentals Ltd., BlastOne International, Discount Equipment, Herc Rentals, Sunbelt Rentals, and United Rentals.

Efforts led by market players, such as diversification of rental fleets, strategic partnerships, technological advancements, enhanced customer service, marketing initiatives, sustainability focus, and customized solutions, drive long-term growth in the air scrubber rental market by expanding their reach and delivering comprehensive solutions for effective air pollution control.

Segmentation of Air Scrubber Rental Industry Research Report

By Type: Dry Wet Integrated

By End Use Industry: Food & Beverage Metal Processing Agriculture Construction Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the air scrubber rental market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (dry, wet, and integrated), end-use industry (Food & Beverage, Metal Processing, Agriculture, Construction, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

