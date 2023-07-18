Balancing fish and pelican conservation

Submit Release
While hazing has worked well in some cases, other more aggressive methods have also been necessary to reduce predation and effects on fish populations elsewhere. In areas where the pelican population is too large and predation is a big problem, fences are used to limit the amount of nesting habitat that pelican may use eventually decreasing local pelican predation in the long run. Furthermore, some pelican eggs are oiled to reduce nest success. This helps stabilize populations and prevent them from continuing to increase.  With more substantial conflict, pelicans are lethally controlled, which serves to reduce predation to a sustainable level or otherwise reinforce hazing efforts.

More work is needed, but these efforts have already started to pay off. As of 2022, the number of breeding pelicans has decreased to slightly more than 3,000, and fish survival has improved.  At the same time, Idaho still supports healthy pelican populations. Finding the desired balance between a protected bird with a remarkable comeback story, native fish species, and introduced game fishes is a non-stop, tight-rope walking act. Circumstances and bird behavior are constantly changing and will continue to do so, requiring that the department remain committed to managing birds, fish, and anglers.      

