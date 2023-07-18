Minister Agio and Japanese Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

Fri. 14 of July of 2023, 18:29h

Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, held a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Timor-Leste, Tetsuya Kimuna, on July 14, 2023.

During the meeting, the first since the inauguration of the IX Constitutional Government, the diplomat and the Minister discussed the existing cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Agio presented the priorities of the Program of the IX Constitutional Government, highlighting areas such as economic and social development.

The Japanese Ambassador reiterated his country's support for Timor-Leste's accession to ASEAN.