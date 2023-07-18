Buff Boy Launches Its New Product Line
New Althelesiure for the man that wishes it was still 1970ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Buff Boy (http://buffboycrops.com) is the brainchild of Forbes 30U30 (https://www.forbes.com/profile/patientpartner/?list=30under30-consumer-technology&sh=1bcbf1d0464d) Patrick Frank and professional fitness trainer and personality Tony Palladino. The partners have been best friends since the 2nd grade and have been a dynamic duo their entire lives. Each with personalities as loud as their new brand, they decided to leave the corporate world behind to pursue their own individual entrepreneurial journeys. Patrick has successfully scaled consumer technology platforms and brands, while Tony has built his own fitness brand and loyal community.
Buff Boy was born out of their individual experiences in their entrepreneurial journeys, bringing together a power duo of both fitness and direct-to-consumer expertise.
Now, roommates, the two are committed to bringing back the golden age of fitness with their apparel and personalities. They were tired of the same old choices. Everywhere they looked, it was just brands that looked, felt, and marketed the same way. Instead of continuing to search, they took matters into their own hands. They created something the world had never seen to solve the massive gap in the fitness apparel market of a brand that provided a nostalgic feel, high performance, and stood out.
“When everyone is doing the same thing, it is easy to stand out. We have never been ones to blend in, and we saw this as an opportunity to finally start something together that we both had a passion for,” said Patrick Frank, Co-Founder of Buff Boy.
Their deep love of nostalgia and the "Glory Days of America" throughout the fast times of the '80s and early '90s inspired the iconic cropped look that is now trending across sports such as football, rugby, and weightlifting but still provides any fitness enthusiast or gym goer an original style.
Though the brand leads with its unique comedic approach, they are serious about its products and, of course, their fitness. They are already working on patenting their “Super Stretch Crop Technology,” which is their unique blend of materials that go into the making of every crop.
“I have been training since I was a kid and always wanted to bring something new to the industry. I would hear every day from trainers and clients about how much they spend on their gear that never seemed to be worth it and we took every step to make sure that anything Buff Boy produces is top of the line both for performance and fun.” said Tony Palladino, Co-Founder of Buff Boy
Their disdain for normality and passion for comedy can be felt through the brand's unique voice and style. Launching with their Original Buff Boy Crop™ earlier this year, they have plans as big as their weights to grow the brand into a household clothing name for those who want to stand out amongst the crowd. It is officially Buff Boy Summer, and as they say: “Life is better cropped.”
About Buff Boy
Buff Boy is a fitness apparel brand specializing in crafting high-performance crop tops and workout gear. Our products are meticulously designed to cater to the needs of the everyday gym enthusiast and are specifically tailored to elevate performance during intense workout sessions. Buff Boy was Established in 2023 in San Diego, California, by the visionary minds of Patrick Frank and Tony Palladino. Lifelong best friends are driven by a shared passion for putting fun into fitness and tapping into the nostalgia of the glory days of athletic apparel. Buff Boy is committed to always being different and always being your apparel partner that turns heads in the gym.
