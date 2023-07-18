AFGHANISTAN, July 18 -

Babel Street Selected by the Institute for the Study of War for Strategic Partnership

Babel Street Insights platform will provide critical open-source intelligence for the leading non-profit research group.

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2023 – Babel Street, the world’s leading data-to-knowledge company, today announced its new engagement with the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). ISW will utilize the Babel Street Insights platform and Insights APIs to support strategic open-source research and analysis on the most critical conflict areas around the world.

ISW is a non-partisan 501(c)(3) organization, advancing an informed understanding of military affairs through reliable research, trusted analysis, and innovative education. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, ISW has become the most widely mentioned think tank in the world. The organization has a strong reputation for accuracy and the ability to translate complex military concepts and specialized information into formats accessible to a more general audience.

“Babel Street Insights offers unparalleled intelligence from open-source data, providing essential rapid insights into complex and dynamic situations,” said Kimberly Kagan, Founder and President of ISW. “The cross-lingual capabilities and AI-powered risk automation enable us to identify patterns and track volatile but often opaque areas with hyper-local situational awareness to achieve a greater understanding.”

Babel Street Insights will support multiple analytic teams across ISW with several focuses. Key areas of analysis conducted by ISW include daily updates on the war in Ukraine; analyzing popular sentiment in Iran and regime succession; monitoring Chinese tensions with Taiwan and public persuasion campaigns; monitoring media in the Middle East and Syria; and more.

The U.S. and other Western leaders routinely receive ISW reporting and research, which is made available to the general public, military practitioners, policy makers, and members of the media. The Babel Street Insights platform’s ability to leverage publicly available data (PAI) from foreign sources at scale provides essential global situational awareness for the ISW.

"The ISW is a highly respected analysis team and think tank with unparalleled readership in open-source intelligence,” said Michael Southworth, CEO of Babel Street. “At Babel Street, we’ve designed our Insights platform to be powerful and user-friendly, ensuring quick adoption even in high-stakes environments. Our partnership showcases our ability to accelerate time to insights, enabling ISW to delve deeper into complex situations and communicate strategic insights effectively."

Earlier this year, Babel Street released the redesigned Insights platform that transformed how organizations discover and decipher publicly available information (PAI), helping accelerate critical insights for companies and government agencies.

About Babel Street

Babel Street provides the most advanced identity intelligence and risk operations platform for the world’s most trusted government and commercial organizations. The AI-enabled platform helps them stay informed and improves around-the-clock decision-making. Teams are empowered to rapidly detect and collaborate on what matters in seconds by transforming massive amounts of multilingual, enterprise and publicly available data into actionable insights so they can act with confidence. Babel Street is headquartered in the U.S. with offices near Washington, D.C., and Boston, along with Tokyo, Tel Aviv, London, Canberra, and Ottawa. For more information, visit babelstreet.com.

About The Institute for the Study of War

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) is a non-partisan, non-profit, public policy research organization. ISW advances an informed understanding of military affairs through reliable research, trusted analysis, and innovative education. We are committed to improving the nation’s ability to execute military operations and respond to emerging threats in order to achieve U.S. strategic objectives. For more information, visit understandingwar.org.

