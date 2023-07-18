18 groups receive funding to battle climate change

CANADA, July 18 - Islanders are hard at work coming up with innovative ideas to adapt, mitigate and raise awareness about climate change, with help from provincial funding.

The Climate Challenge Fund has provided $1 million annually to help organizations develop innovative solutions to address climate change, including funding for 18 new projects this year.

“From converting gas vehicles to electric to exploring energy self-sufficiency for Abegweit First Nation, Islanders are keen to pitch in on the climate challenge ahead of all of us. Government is pleased to provide over $1 million in funding for these ideas to support the actions in our Climate Adaptation Plan.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

The goal of the Climate Challenge Fund is to empower people of different backgrounds, experiences, and expertise, who work across sectors and in different communities throughout the Island, to contribute to climate action in any or all of the following areas:

adapting to projected impacts of climate change;

reducing greenhouse gas emissions;

increasing opportunities for carbon sequestration (the removal and storage of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere);

building capacity and resilience through public outreach and education; and/or

expanding climate change research and knowledge.

“The Climate Challenge Fund is an excellent source of funding to develop climate-smart best management practices to promote sustainable agriculture on PEI and beyond. Climate research, innovation, and scientific evidence are key to implementing climate-friendly solutions in order to achieve NetZero targets,” said Aitazaz A. Farooque, Professor & Associate Dean (Interim) of the Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation and School of Climate Change and Adaptation. “Research funding streams, like the Climate Challenge Fund, are important for capacity building among our undergraduate and graduate students, post-doctoral fellows, and research staff, which ultimately increases public awareness about climate change, its mitigation, and adaptation.”

The Climate Challenge Fund has supported 43 projects prior to 2023, for a total of over $3.3 million across sectors and organization types, including First Nations, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, local businesses and academic institutions. Government will be calling for more applications later in 2023.

Backgrounder: