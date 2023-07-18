Evan Moore joined ISW in June 2023 as Deputy Director, External Relations. Evan was previously a Policy Fellow at the Foreign Policy Initiative and Associate Director for Policy Research, Government Relations at the Hudson Institute. He holds a M.S. in Defense and Strategic Studies from Missouri State University and a B.A. in Government and International Politics from George Mason University.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.