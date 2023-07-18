Statement by Premier Dennis King on the Atlantic Growth Strategy meeting with Atlantic Premiers and Federal Ministers from Atlantic Canada

CANADA, July 18 - Today, Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island and Chair of Council of Atlantic Premiers, issued the following statement at the conclusion of the Atlantic Growth Strategy Leadership Committee meeting held in Moncton, New Brunswick:

“As Chair of Atlantic Premiers, I want to thank my fellow Atlantic Premiers and the Federal Ministers from Atlantic Canada for meeting over the last two days and discussing the shared priorities for the region and how we can continue to work together to grow Atlantic Canada.

As Atlantic Premiers, we raised concern about the Clean Fuel Regulations and the need for the federal government to work with provinces in the transition to cleaner energy. We also continue to raise concern about the rising cost of living, how we can work together to grow our workforce, increase our housing supply, find new and clean economic opportunities within the region, and the need to expand air connectivity across Atlantic Canada.

Hon. Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport for the Government of Canada was in attendance at the meetings and I took the opportunity to raise the lack of consistent ferry service between Wood Islands and Caribou and the need to expedite the replacement vessels not only for the MV Holiday Island but to also begin immediately planning for a replacement vessel for the MV Confederation.

I was encouraged to hear from Hon. Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities that we will be receiving a response to our recent correspondence about establishing a working group to reduce ferry and Confederation Bridge tolls to $20 to assist with the cost of living for Islanders. I look forward to receiving their proposal and finding a path forward to reduce the unfair tolls for Islanders travel off Prince Edward Island."