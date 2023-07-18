AFGHANISTAN, July 18 - Caroline Nicholson is the Education Programs Assistant at The General David H. Petraeus Center for Emerging Leaders at ISW. Previously, Caroline was the Assistant Events Coordinator at the Asia Policy Program, a joint initiative of the Clements and Strauss Centers that focuses on the region’s importance to American foreign policy and security; she also supported student programming at the Clements Center for National Security. Caroline received her Bachelor’s in International Relations and Global Studies from the University of Texas at Austin in Fall 2021; prior to graduating, Caroline studied U.S.-Korea relations at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea in Spring 2021. Caroline was a former undergraduate fellow at the Clements Center for National Security, where she had the opportunity to participate in the center’s London May Term program at King's College London and in summer programs at the Hertog Foundation and the Institute for the Study of War. She is currently pursuing the Master’s Program in Security Studies at Georgetown University, and her research interests include the Korean peninsula and its relations with the US, Indo-Pacific security & strategy, and world war history.