Inventory Management Video for Ecommerce Sellers | Analyzing the Total Cost Curve and EOQ to Optimize Order Sizes

How to optimize inventory order sizes and balance holding costs in ecommerce inventory management. A new video by Michael Weir, Founder of The Inventory Boss.

COEUR D ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Epilon, LLC is pleased to announce the release of a new training video by the Inventory Boss, the leading online inventory management training system for ecommerce sellers, as part of their YouTube video training series. The video, titled "The EOQ - A Deeper Dive," is the second video of a three-video mini-series that provides comprehensive insights into the use of the EOQ in inventory management. Led by Michael Weir, a renowned expert in inventory management and Certified in Planning and Inventory Management (CPIM), this video equips ecommerce sellers with the knowledge and tools to optimize their order sizes and effectively balance costs.

In this new video, Michael Weir guides ecommerce sellers through the analysis of the Total Cost Curve and Economic Order Quantity (EOQ). By understanding these concepts, sellers can determine the range of acceptable order sizes that strike the right balance between order costs, including shipping, and storage fees. This analytical approach enables sellers to make informed decisions and maximize their profits by minimizing unnecessary expenses and ensuring efficient inventory management. This is part of the 8-Step Inventory Management system that makes up the Inventory Boss.

Michael Weir, CPIM, Founder of Inventory Boss, expressed his enthusiasm about the new video, saying, "Analyzing the Total Cost Curve and EOQ is an important for ecommerce sellers to take when determining order size. Apart from the seller's forecast, the EOQ is used to verify that the order size is optimal balance between the costs of the order (including shipping) and the storage fees represented by the size of the order. It empowers the seller to make data-driven decisions, optimize their order sizes, and achieve a competitive edge in the market. Our goal with this video is to provide sellers with practical knowledge that directly impacts their bottom line."

Epilon, LLC is also pleased to announce the launch of the Inventory Boss training program and software solution on August 25, 2023. This comprehensive program combines the online inventory management training course with a state-of-the-art software solution, which will teach and implement the best practices of inventory management, allowing ecommerce sellers to excel in inventory management across multiple channels. A subscription to the Inventory Boss training program provides sellers with access to the entire course, complete with spreadsheet examples and a multi-channel inventory management software solution specifically designed for the ecommerce business.

During the initial launch period, Inventory Boss will offer a 30-day trial of the full training course and software solution for $10. After the trial period, sellers can continue their subscription at $99/month, gaining access to a comprehensive inventory management software solution.

Epilon, LLC and Inventory Boss help ecommerce sellers gain a “best practices” level of competence for managing inventory by providing advanced training and software solutions. Led by Michael Weir, an ecommerce expert with a background in finance and complex litigation, Inventory Boss is currently the only inventory management training course designed specifically for the ecommerce seller.

