Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,652 in the last 365 days.

United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

Maintained Strong Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Levels; Annualized Loan Growth of 6.3%

/EIN News/ -- GREENVILLE, S.C., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (“United”) today announced net income for the second quarter of $63.3 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $104.3 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.01 or 2% from the first quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $0.08 or 13%, from the second quarter of 2022. Industry-wide deposit price competition drove increased deposit costs, leading to an $11.2 million decrease in net interest revenue for the quarter. This was offset by a decline in quarterly noninterest expenses and an increase in noninterest income. On an operating basis, diluted earnings per share of $0.55 decreased $0.03 or 5% compared to last quarter mainly due to net interest margin compression despite lower noninterest expenses and noninterest income growth. Deposits grew by 4.5% annualized and loans grew at a 6.3% annualized rate during the quarter. Credit continues to perform well, with net charge offs of 20 basis points, up slightly from 17 basis points in the previous quarter.

For the quarter, United’s return on assets was 0.95%, or 1.00% on an operating basis. Return on common equity was 7.5% and return on tangible common equity was 11.4%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.65% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.21%, up four basis points from the first quarter of 2023.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “We are pleased to continue to perform well despite a challenging interest rate environment. In the face of increased deposit pricing competition, we grew customer deposits and funded solid loan growth. This reflects the strength of our franchise and the loyalty of our customer base. Our loan growth was within our stated target range of mid to high single digits. Higher deposit costs due to mix and rate changes resulted in a lower net interest margin from the previous quarter, however, we still delivered strong returns and continued to strengthen our balance sheet.” Harton continued, “We also completed some important steps with our recent strategic expansions. We completed the operational conversion of Progress, which means they now officially operate under the United Community brand across their outstanding Alabama and Florida Panhandle markets. Just a few weeks ago, on July 1, we completed our merger with First Miami Bancorp and its bank subsidiary, First National Bank of South Miami. We continue to be excited and highly optimistic about what the future holds for these two great partnerships.”

United’s net interest margin decreased by 24 basis points to 3.37% from the first quarter. The average yield on United’s interest-earning assets was up 21 basis points to 4.97%, but its cost of deposits increased by 54 basis points to 1.64%, leading to the reduction in the net interest margin. Net charge-offs were $8.4 million or 0.20% of average loans during the quarter, up three basis points compared to the first quarter of 2023, and NPAs were 40 basis points relative to total assets, up 12 basis points from the previous quarter.

Mr. Harton concluded, “We continue to be pleased with the performance of our teams and our markets during this uncertain economic environment and interest rate driven headwinds. Our focus continues to be putting our clients and communities first and on prudently growing our business. We are very excited about our ability to strengthen our teams and recruit great bankers in the Southeast’s most attractive metropolitan markets and we look forward to continuing to build a great franchise.”  

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income of $63.3 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $104.3 million
  • EPS decreased by 13% compared to last year on a GAAP basis and 17% on an operating basis; compared to first quarter 2023, EPS increased 2% on a GAAP basis and decreased 5% on an operating basis
  • Return on assets of 0.95%, or 1.00% on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.59%, or 1.65% when excluding merger-related and other charges
  • Return on common equity of 7.5%
  • Return on tangible common equity of 11.4% on an operating basis
  • Loan production of $1.5 billion, resulting in organic loan growth of 6.3% annualized for the quarter
  • Customer deposits, excluding brokered deposits and public funds, were up $109 million or 2.3% annualized from last quarter
  • Total deposits are estimated to be 77% insured or collateralized
  • Net interest margin of 3.37% was down 24 basis points from the first quarter due to increased deposit costs
  • Mortgage closings of $263 million compared to $498 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $305 million compared to $597 million a year ago
  • Noninterest income was up $6.2 million on a linked quarter basis with increases across multiple categories including services charges and fees, mortgage loan gains and related fees, as well as a one-time gain from the sale of our corporate benefits business; additionally, there were no losses on the sale of securities in the second quarter compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter
  • Noninterest expenses decreased by $7.4 million compared to the first quarter on a GAAP basis and by $2.4 million on an operating basis, mostly due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expenses and lower merger-related and other charges
  • Efficiency ratio of 55.7%, or 54.2% on an operating basis
  • Net charge-offs of $8.4 million, or 20 basis points as a percent of average loans, up three basis points from the net charge-offs level experienced in the first quarter
  • Nonperforming assets of 0.40% of total assets, up 12 basis points compared to March 31, 2023
  • Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.23 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 10% year-over-year

Conference Call

United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10180523/f9d90a99ea. Those without internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and available for replay by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of United’s website at www.ucbi.com.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
      2023       2022     Second Quarter
2023 - 2022
Change
   For the Six Months Ended June 30,   YTD 2023 - 2022 Change
    Second
Quarter 		  First Quarter   Fourth
Quarter 		  Third Quarter   Second
Quarter 		      2023       2022    
INCOME SUMMARY                                    
Interest revenue   $ 295,775     $ 279,487     $ 240,831     $ 213,887     $ 187,378         $ 575,262     $ 358,437      
Interest expense     95,489       68,017       30,943       14,113       8,475           163,506       15,742      
Net interest revenue     200,286       211,470       209,888       199,774       178,903     12 %     411,756       342,695     20 %
Provision for credit losses     22,753       21,783       19,831       15,392       5,604           44,536       28,690      
Noninterest income     36,387       30,209       33,354       31,922       33,458     9       66,596       72,431     (8 )
Total revenue     213,920       219,896       223,411       216,304       206,757     3       433,816       386,436     12  
Noninterest expenses     132,407       139,805       117,329       112,755       120,790     10       272,212       240,065     13  
Income before income tax expense     81,513       80,091       106,082       103,549       85,967     (5 )     161,604       146,371     10  
Income tax expense     18,225       17,791       24,632       22,388       19,125     (5 )     36,016       31,510     14  
Net income     63,288       62,300       81,450       81,161       66,842     (5 )     125,588       114,861     9  
Merger-related and other charges     3,645       8,631       1,470       1,746       7,143           12,276       16,159      
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges     (820 )     (1,955 )     (323 )     (385 )     (1,575 )         (2,775 )     (3,538 )    
Net income - operating (1)   $ 66,113     $ 68,976     $ 82,597     $ 82,522     $ 72,410     (9 )   $ 135,089     $ 127,482     6  
Pre-tax pre-provision income (5)   $ 104,266     $ 101,874     $ 125,913     $ 118,941     $ 91,571     14     $ 206,140     $ 175,061     18  
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                                    
Per common share:                                    
Diluted net income - GAAP   $ 0.53     $ 0.52     $ 0.74     $ 0.74     $ 0.61     (13 )   $ 1.05     $ 1.04     1  
Diluted net income - operating (1)     0.55       0.58       0.75       0.75       0.66     (17 )     1.13       1.16     (3 )
Cash dividends declared     0.23       0.23       0.22       0.22       0.21     10       0.46       0.42     10  
Book value     25.98       25.76       24.38       23.78       23.96     8       25.98       23.96     8  
Tangible book value (3)     17.83       17.59       17.13       16.52       16.68     7       17.83       16.68     7  
Key performance ratios:                                    
Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4)     7.47 %     7.34 %     10.86 %     11.02 %     9.31 %         7.41 %     8.07 %    
Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4)     7.82       8.15       11.01       11.21       10.10           7.98       8.98      
Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4)     11.35       11.63       15.20       15.60       14.20           11.49       12.62      
Return on assets - GAAP (4)     0.95       0.95       1.33       1.32       1.08           0.95       0.93      
Return on assets - operating (1)(4)     1.00       1.06       1.35       1.34       1.17           1.03       1.03      
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5)     1.59       1.58       2.07       1.94       1.49           1.58       1.43      
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger- related and other charges (1)(4)(5)     1.65       1.71       2.09       1.97       1.60           1.68       1.56      
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4)     3.37       3.61       3.76       3.57       3.19           3.49       3.08      
Efficiency ratio - GAAP     55.71       57.20       47.95       48.41       56.58           56.46       57.00      
Efficiency ratio - operating (1)     54.17       53.67       47.35       47.66       53.23           53.92       53.16      
Equity to total assets     11.89       11.90       11.25       11.12       10.95           11.89       10.95      
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)     8.21       8.17       7.88       7.70       7.59           8.21       7.59      
ASSET QUALITY                                    
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs")   $ 103,737     $ 73,403     $ 44,281     $ 35,511     $ 34,428     201     $ 103,737     $ 34,428     201  
Allowance for credit losses - loans     190,705       176,534       159,357       148,502       136,925     39       190,705       136,925     39  
Allowance for credit losses - total     212,277       197,923       180,520       167,300       153,042     39       212,277       153,042     39  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     8,399       7,084       6,611       1,134       (1,069 )         15,483       1,909      
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans     1.10 %     1.03 %     1.04 %     1.00 %     0.94 %         1.10 %     0.94 %    
Allowance for credit losses - total to loans     1.22       1.16       1.18       1.12       1.05           1.22       1.05      
Net charge-offs to average loans (4)     0.20       0.17       0.17       0.03       (0.03 )         0.18       0.03      
NPAs to total assets     0.40       0.28       0.18       0.15       0.14           0.40       0.14      
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)                                    
Loans   $ 17,395     $ 17,125     $ 15,335     $ 14,882     $ 14,541     20     $ 17,395     $ 14,541     20  
Investment securities     5,914       5,915       6,228       6,539       6,683     (12 )     5,914       6,683     (12 )
Total assets     26,120       25,872       24,009       23,688       24,213     8       26,120       24,213     8  
Deposits     22,252       22,005       19,877       20,321       20,873     7       22,252       20,873     7  
Shareholders’ equity     3,106       3,078       2,701       2,635       2,651     17       3,106       2,651     17  
Common shares outstanding (thousands)     115,266       115,152       106,223       106,163       106,034     9       115,266       106,034     9  
                                                                     

(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
      2023       2022     For the Six Months Ended June 30,
    Second
Quarter 		  First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		  Third
Quarter 		  Second
Quarter 		    2023       2022  
                             
Noninterest expense reconciliation                            
Noninterest expenses (GAAP)   $ 132,407     $ 139,805     $ 117,329     $ 112,755     $ 120,790     $ 272,212     $ 240,065  
Merger-related and other charges     (3,645 )     (8,631 )     (1,470 )     (1,746 )     (7,143 )     (12,276 )     (16,159 )
Noninterest expenses - operating   $ 128,762     $ 131,174     $ 115,859     $ 111,009     $ 113,647     $ 259,936     $ 223,906  
                             
Net income reconciliation                            
Net income (GAAP)   $ 63,288     $ 62,300     $ 81,450     $ 81,161     $ 66,842     $ 125,588     $ 114,861  
Merger-related and other charges     3,645       8,631       1,470       1,746       7,143       12,276       16,159  
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges     (820 )     (1,955 )     (323 )     (385 )     (1,575 )     (2,775 )     (3,538 )
Net income - operating   $ 66,113     $ 68,976     $ 82,597     $ 82,522     $ 72,410     $ 135,089     $ 127,482  
                             
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation                            
Net income (GAAP)   $ 63,288     $ 62,300     $ 81,450     $ 81,161     $ 66,842     $ 125,588     $ 114,861  
Income tax expense     18,225       17,791       24,632       22,388       19,125       36,016       31,510  
Provision for credit losses     22,753       21,783       19,831       15,392       5,604       44,536       28,690  
Pre-tax pre-provision income   $ 104,266     $ 101,874     $ 125,913     $ 118,941     $ 91,571     $ 206,140     $ 175,061  
                             
Diluted income per common share reconciliation                            
Diluted income per common share (GAAP)   $ 0.53     $ 0.52     $ 0.74     $ 0.74     $ 0.61     $ 1.05     $ 1.04  
Merger-related and other charges, net of tax     0.02       0.06       0.01       0.01       0.05       0.08       0.12  
Diluted income per common share - operating   $ 0.55     $ 0.58     $ 0.75     $ 0.75     $ 0.66     $ 1.13     $ 1.16  
                             
Book value per common share reconciliation                            
Book value per common share (GAAP)   $ 25.98     $ 25.76     $ 24.38     $ 23.78     $ 23.96     $ 25.98     $ 23.96  
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles     (8.15 )     (8.17 )     (7.25 )     (7.26 )     (7.28 )     (8.15 )     (7.28 )
Tangible book value per common share   $ 17.83     $ 17.59     $ 17.13     $ 16.52     $ 16.68     $ 17.83     $ 16.68  
                             
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation                            
Return on common equity (GAAP)     7.47 %     7.34 %     10.86 %     11.02 %     9.31 %     7.41 %     8.07 %
Merger-related and other charges, net of tax     0.35       0.81       0.15       0.19       0.79       0.57       0.91  
Return on common equity - operating     7.82       8.15       11.01       11.21       10.10       7.98       8.98  
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles     3.53       3.48       4.19       4.39       4.10       3.51       3.64  
Return on tangible common equity - operating     11.35 %     11.63 %     15.20 %     15.60 %     14.20 %     11.49 %     12.62 %
                             
Return on assets reconciliation                            
Return on assets (GAAP)     0.95 %     0.95 %     1.33 %     1.32 %     1.08 %     0.95 %     0.93 %
Merger-related and other charges, net of tax     0.05       0.11       0.02       0.02       0.09       0.08       0.10  
Return on assets - operating     1.00 %     1.06 %     1.35 %     1.34 %     1.17 %     1.03 %     1.03 %
                             
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation                            
Return on assets (GAAP)     0.95 %     0.95 %     1.33 %     1.32 %     1.08 %     0.95 %     0.93 %
Income tax expense     0.29       0.29       0.41       0.37       0.32       0.28       0.26  
Provision for credit losses     0.35       0.34       0.33       0.25       0.09       0.35       0.24  
Return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision     1.59       1.58       2.07       1.94       1.49       1.58       1.43  
Merger-related and other charges     0.06       0.13       0.02       0.03       0.11       0.10       0.13  
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges     1.65 %     1.71 %     2.09 %     1.97 %     1.60 %     1.68 %     1.56 %
                             
Efficiency ratio reconciliation                            
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     55.71 %     57.20 %     47.95 %     48.41 %     56.58 %     56.46 %     57.00 %
Merger-related and other charges     (1.54 )     (3.53 )     (0.60 )     (0.75 )     (3.35 )     (2.54 )     (3.84 )
Efficiency ratio - operating     54.17 %     53.67 %     47.35 %     47.66 %     53.23 %     53.92 %     53.16 %
                             
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation                            
Equity to total assets (GAAP)     11.89 %     11.90 %     11.25 %     11.12 %     10.95 %     11.89 %     10.95 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles     (3.31 )     (3.36 )     (2.97 )     (3.01 )     (2.96 )     (3.31 )     (2.96 )
Effect of preferred equity     (0.37 )     (0.37 )     (0.40 )     (0.41 )     (0.40 )     (0.37 )     (0.40 )
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.21 %     8.17 %     7.88 %     7.70 %     7.59 %     8.21 %     7.59 %
                             


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.                        
Financial Highlights                        
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End                        
    2023     2022   Linked Quarter Change
   Year over Year Change
(in millions) Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter    
LOANS BY CATEGORY                          
Owner occupied commercial RE $ 3,111     $ 3,141     $ 2,735     $ 2,700     $ 2,681     $ (30 )   $ 430  
Income producing commercial RE   3,670       3,611       3,262       3,299       3,273       59       397  
Commercial & industrial   2,550       2,442       2,252       2,238       2,253       108       297  
Commercial construction   1,739       1,806       1,598       1,514       1,514       (67 )     225  
Equipment financing   1,510       1,447       1,374       1,281       1,211       63       299  
Total commercial   12,580       12,447       11,221       11,032       10,932       133       1,648  
Residential mortgage   2,905       2,756       2,355       2,149       1,997       149       908  
Home equity lines of credit   927       930       850       832       801       (3 )     126  
Residential construction   463       492       443       423       381       (29 )     82  
Manufactured housing   340       326       317       301       287       14       53  
Consumer   180       174       149       145       143       6       37  
Total loans $ 17,395     $ 17,125     $ 15,335     $ 14,882     $ 14,541     $ 270     $ 2,854  
                           
LOANS BY MARKET                          
Georgia $ 4,281     $ 4,177     $ 4,051     $ 4,003     $ 3,960     $ 104     $ 321  
South Carolina   2,750       2,672       2,587       2,516       2,377       78       373  
North Carolina   2,355       2,257       2,186       2,117       2,006       98       349  
Tennessee   2,387       2,458       2,507       2,536       2,621       (71 )     (234 )
Florida   1,708       1,745       1,308       1,259       1,235       (37 )     473  
Alabama   1,062       1,029                         33       1,062  
Commercial Banking Solutions   2,852       2,787       2,696       2,451       2,342       65       510  
Total loans $ 17,395     $ 17,125     $ 15,335     $ 14,882     $ 14,541     $ 270     $ 2,854  
                                                       


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.          
Financial Highlights          
Credit Quality          
(in thousands)          
  2023
 		    2022  
  Second
Quarter 		  First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter
NONACCRUAL LOANS          
Owner occupied RE $ 3,471     $ 1,000     $ 523  
Income producing RE   32,542       10,603       3,885  
Commercial & industrial   30,823       33,276       14,470  
Commercial construction   115       475       133  
Equipment financing   8,989       5,044       5,438  
Total commercial   75,940       50,398       24,449  
Residential mortgage   11,419       11,280       10,919  
Home equity lines of credit   2,777       2,377       1,888  
Residential construction   1,682       143       405  
Manufactured housing   10,782       8,542       6,518  
Consumer   19       55       53  
Total nonaccrual loans   102,619       72,795       44,232  
OREO and repossessed assets   1,118       608       49  
Total NPAs $ 103,737     $ 73,403     $ 44,281  
                       


      2023       2022  
    Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter
(in thousands)   Net Charge-Offs   Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)   Net Charge-Offs   Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)   Net Charge-Offs   Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY                        
Owner occupied RE   $ (205 )   (0.03 )%   $ 90     0.01 %   $ (130 )   (0.02 )%
Income producing RE     1,184     0.13       2,306     0.26       (113 )   (0.01 )
Commercial & industrial     2,746     0.44       225     0.04       4,577     0.81  
Commercial construction     (105 )   (0.02 )     (37 )   (0.01 )     (77 )   (0.02 )
Equipment financing     2,537     0.69       3,375     0.93       1,658     0.50  
Total commercial     6,157     0.20       5,959     0.20       5,915     0.21  
Residential mortgage     (43 )   (0.01 )     (87 )   (0.01 )     (33 )   (0.01 )
Home equity lines of credit     (59 )   (0.03 )     33     0.01       (89 )   (0.04 )
Residential construction     623     0.53       (15 )   (0.01 )     (23 )   (0.02 )
Manufactured housing     620     0.75       628     0.76       246     0.32  
Consumer     1,101     2.51       566     1.37       595     1.61  
Total   $ 8,399     0.20     $ 7,084     0.17     $ 6,611     0.17  
                         

(1) Annualized.

 

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)   June 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks   $ 267,075     $ 195,771  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     443,661       316,082  
Federal funds and other short-term investments           135,000  
Cash and cash equivalents     710,736       646,853  
Debt securities available-for-sale     3,359,989       3,614,333  
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,132,396 and $2,191,073, respectively)     2,553,835       2,613,648  
Loans held for sale     27,104       13,600  
Loans and leases held for investment     17,394,845       15,334,627  
Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases     (190,705 )     (159,357 )
Loans and leases, net     17,204,140       15,175,270  
Premises and equipment, net     353,317       298,456  
Bank owned life insurance     342,966       299,297  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     957,823       779,248  
Other assets     610,287       568,179  
Total assets   $ 26,120,197     $ 24,008,884  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 6,970,668     $ 7,643,081  
NOW and interest-bearing demand     5,076,371       4,350,878  
Money market     5,036,665       4,510,680  
Savings     1,261,138       1,456,337  
Time     3,265,230       1,781,482  
Brokered     641,916       134,049  
Total deposits     22,251,988       19,876,507  
Short-term borrowings           158,933  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances           550,000  
Long-term debt     324,754       324,663  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     437,864       398,107  
Total liabilities     23,014,606       21,308,210  
Shareholders' equity:        
Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,989 and 4,000 shares Series I issued and outstanding, respectively, $25,000 per share liquidation preference     96,165       96,422  
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,    115,265,912 and 106,222,758 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     115,266       106,223  
Common stock issuable; 587,775 and 607,128 shares, respectively     12,228       12,307  
Capital surplus     2,610,523       2,306,366  
Retained earnings     577,316       508,844  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (305,907 )     (329,488 )
Total shareholders' equity     3,105,591       2,700,674  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 26,120,197     $ 24,008,884  
                 

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)     2023       2022       2023       2022  
Interest revenue:                
Loans, including fees   $ 250,484     $ 155,266     $ 486,915     $ 302,007  
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,731, $2,539, $3,841 and $5,194, respectively     41,060       30,425       81,046       54,090  
Deposits in banks and short-term investments     4,231       1,687       7,301       2,340  
Total interest revenue     295,775       187,378       575,262       358,437  
                 
Interest expense:                
Deposits:                
NOW and interest-bearing demand     27,597       2,163       45,196       3,632  
Money market     33,480       1,515       58,546       2,527  
Savings     702       87       1,240       159  
Time     27,438       537       42,096       1,115  
Deposits     89,217       4,302       147,078       7,433  
Short-term borrowings     1,849             2,997        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     649             5,761        
Long-term debt     3,774       4,173       7,670       8,309  
Total interest expense     95,489       8,475       163,506       15,742  
Net interest revenue     200,286       178,903       411,756       342,695  
Provision for credit losses     22,753       5,604       44,536       28,690  
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses     177,533       173,299       367,220       314,005  
                 
Noninterest income:                
Service charges and fees     9,777       10,005       18,476       19,075  
Mortgage loan gains and other related fees     6,584       6,971       11,105       23,123  
Wealth management fees     5,600       5,985       11,324       11,880  
Gains from sales of other loans, net     2,305       3,800       4,221       6,998  
Lending and loan servicing fees     2,978       1,586       6,994       4,572  
Securities losses, net           46       (1,644 )     (3,688 )
Other     9,143       5,065       16,120       10,471  
Total noninterest income     36,387       33,458       66,596       72,431  
Total revenue     213,920       206,757       433,816       386,436  
                 
Noninterest expenses:                
Salaries and employee benefits     76,250       69,233       154,948       140,239  
Communications and equipment     10,744       9,675       20,752       18,923  
Occupancy     10,194       8,865       20,083       18,243  
Advertising and public relations     2,314       2,300       4,663       3,788  
Postage, printing and supplies     2,382       1,999       4,919       4,118  
Professional fees     6,592       5,402       12,664       9,849  
Lending and loan servicing expense     2,530       3,047       4,849       5,413  
Outside services - electronic banking     2,660       2,947       6,085       5,470  
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges     4,142       2,267       8,143       4,440  
Amortization of intangibles     3,421       1,736       6,949       3,529  
Merger-related and other charges     3,645       7,143       12,276       16,159  
Other     7,533       6,176       15,881       9,894  
Total noninterest expenses     132,407       120,790       272,212       240,065  
Income before income taxes     81,513       85,967       161,604       146,371  
Income tax expense     18,225       19,125       36,016       31,510  
Net income     63,288       66,842       125,588       114,861  
Preferred stock dividends     1,719       1,719       3,438       3,438  
Earnings allocated to participating securities     342       362       680       596  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 61,227     $ 64,761     $ 121,470     $ 110,827  
                 
Net income per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.53     $ 0.61     $ 1.05     $ 1.04  
Diluted     0.53       0.61       1.05       1.04  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                
Basic     115,774       106,610       115,614       106,580  
Diluted     115,869       106,716       115,795       106,697  
                                 

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended June 30,

                 
      2023       2022  
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))   Average Balance   Interest   Average Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Rate
Assets:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)   $ 17,166,129     $ 250,472       5.85 %   $ 14,382,324     $ 155,184       4.33 %
Taxable securities (3)     5,956,193       39,329       2.64       6,436,992       27,886       1.73  
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)     369,364       2,323       2.52       490,659       3,410       2.78  
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets     461,022       4,658       4.05       1,302,935       2,066       0.64  
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)     23,952,708       296,782       4.97       22,612,910       188,546       3.34  
                         
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
Allowance for credit losses     (181,769 )             (135,392 )        
Cash and due from banks     251,691               203,291          
Premises and equipment     345,771               286,417          
Other assets (3)     1,500,827               1,286,107          
Total assets   $ 25,869,228             $ 24,253,333          
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
NOW and interest-bearing demand   $ 4,879,591       27,597       2.27     $ 4,561,162       2,163       0.19  
Money market     5,197,789       33,480       2.58       5,019,420       1,515       0.12  
Savings     1,306,394       702       0.22       1,496,414       87       0.02  
Time     2,976,482       22,471       3.03       1,671,632       491       0.12  
Brokered time deposits     423,536       4,967       4.70       65,081       46       0.28  
Total interest-bearing deposits     14,783,792       89,217       2.42       12,813,709       4,302       0.13  
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings     145,233       1,849       5.11       66              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     50,989       649       5.11                    
Long-term debt     324,740       3,774       4.66       324,301       4,173       5.16  
Total borrowed funds     520,962       6,272       4.83       324,367       4,173       5.16  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     15,304,754       95,489       2.50       13,138,076       8,475       0.26  
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits     7,072,760               8,025,947          
Other liabilities     385,324               397,890          
Total liabilities     22,762,838               21,561,913          
Shareholders' equity     3,106,390               2,691,420          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 25,869,228             $ 24,253,333          
                         
Net interest revenue (FTE)       $ 201,293             $ 180,071      
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)             2.47 %             3.08 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)             3.37 %             3.19 %
                                 

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Unrealized gains and losses on securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $389 million in 2023 and pretax unrealized losses of $271 million in 2022 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

 

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Six Months Ended June 30,

                 
      2023       2022  
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))   Average Balance   Interest   Average Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Rate
Assets:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)   $ 17,032,493     $ 487,002       5.77 %   $ 14,308,585     $ 301,821       4.25 %
Taxable securities (3)     6,007,471       77,205       2.57       6,142,723       48,896       1.59  
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)     395,827       5,157       2.61       500,750       6,976       2.79  
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets     466,642       8,010       3.46       1,604,995       3,086       0.39  
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)     23,902,433       577,374       4.87       22,557,053       360,779       3.22  
                         
Non-interest-earning assets:                        
Allowance for loan losses     (174,716 )             (124,384 )        
Cash and due from banks     261,397               184,751          
Premises and equipment     337,499               281,842          
Other assets (3)     1,492,926               1,329,359          
Total assets   $ 25,819,539             $ 24,228,621          
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
NOW and interest-bearing demand   $ 4,690,798       45,196       1.94     $ 4,613,838       3,632       0.16  
Money market     5,210,457       58,546       2.27       5,064,866       2,527       0.10  
Savings     1,361,357       1,240       0.18       1,466,812       159       0.02  
Time     2,664,269       34,784       2.63       1,715,022       1,025       0.12  
Brokered time deposits     316,470       7,312       4.66       72,048       90       0.25  
Total interest-bearing deposits     14,243,351       147,078       2.08       12,932,586       7,433       0.12  
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings     126,697       2,997       4.77       337              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     250,912       5,761       4.63                    
Long-term debt     324,721       7,670       4.76       321,663       8,309       5.21  
Total borrowed funds     702,330       16,428       4.72       322,000       8,309       5.20  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     14,945,681       163,506       2.21       13,254,586       15,742       0.24  
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits     7,383,575               7,847,284          
Other liabilities     371,422               388,162          
Total liabilities     22,700,678               21,490,032          
Shareholders' equity     3,118,861               2,738,589          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 25,819,539             $ 24,228,621          
                         
Net interest revenue (FTE)       $ 413,868             $ 345,037      
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)             2.66 %             2.98 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)             3.49 %             3.08 %
                         

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Unrealized gains and losses on securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $404 million in 2023 and pretax unrealized losses of $175 million in 2022, respectively, are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is a top 100 U.S. financial institution with $26.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, and through its subsidiaries, provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. United Community Banks, Inc. is the financial holding company for United Community Bank (“United Community”) which has 212 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. United Community is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and ultimately the communities it serves. Among other awards, United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized in 2023 by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks and one of America’s Best Banks. The bank is also a multi-award recipient of the Greenwich Excellence Awards, including the 2022 awards for Small Business Banking-Likelihood to Recommend (South) and Overall Satisfaction (South), and was named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to potential benefits of the First Miami merger, and the strength of our pipelines and their ability to support business growth across our markets and our belief that our high-quality balance sheet and business mix will support strong performance regardless of future economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships as a result of the merger, (3) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the companies’ customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (4) the risks relating to the integration of First Miami’s operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (5) the risks associated with United’s pursuit of future acquisitions, (6) the risk associated with expansion into new geographic or product markets, (7) the dilution caused by United’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger, and (8) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in United’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of these factors are beyond United’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more