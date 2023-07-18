XWELL Unveils “XWELL Rewards” Loyalty Program

Refreshed program furthers XWELL’s transformation to meet the needs of today’s travelers

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) ("XWELL" or the "Company"), an authority in health and wellness solutions for people on the go, today announced its new rewards program, XWELL Rewards, for use at its airport spa brands, XpresSpa® and Treat®. While there are many options of how to spend leisure time at the airport, XWELL is giving us one more reason to choose wellness and relaxation. Plus, new XWELL Rewards members will receive 50 points for signing up and an additional 100 points on their birthday.

“XWELL Rewards is yet another step in the company’s ongoing growth towards providing all-encompassing holistic wellness to our guests,” said XWELL Chief Executive Officer Scott Milford. “As we continue to expand our offerings in our spas from refreshed retail products to cutting-edge services through partnerships with Wellness Space Brands, Human Touch and Clockwork, we are also enhancing the customer experience and making self-care even more rewarding.”

The XWELL Rewards program is simple – treat yourself and be rewarded. Guests will earn one point for every dollar spent and receive a $5 discount for every 100 points earned at XpresSpa® and Treat® locations, good for products and services. For example, rewards can be earned or redeemed on any retail products or services purchased instore, online or via the XWELL app. In addition to tracking rewards points, the XWELL app serves as a resource for health and wellness needs, featuring a Health Wallet to securely store medical records.

“We know that most travelers make a plan for their dwell time at the airport, and we want to ensure we’re rewarding those who make positive, habitual choices to visit XpresSpa® and Treat®,” said XWELL Chief Marketing Officer Pablo Henderson. “We want to thank our loyal rewards members who remained with us these past few years, and to encourage others to join XWELL Rewards on their journeys this summer. With air travel dramatically back this year, it will be doubly rewarding to engage in self-care while on the go.”

XWELL Rewards members will also have privileges that non-members do not. This includes the opportunity to unlock certain menu items or elevated access to certain services at all XWELL brands in and out of the airport.

XWELL currently has nearly 70,000 active rewards members and looks forward to enhancing the experience for its most valuable customers.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating four brands: XpresSpa®, Treat®, XpresCheck® and HyperPointe™.

XpresSpa® is a leading airport retailer of wellness services and related products, with 34 locations in 15 airports globally.

Treat® is a travel health and wellness brand and a fully integrated concept blending technology with traditional brick and mortar offerings to provide a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being for travelers.

XpresCheck is a provider of screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting bio-surveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

