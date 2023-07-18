Robert Cook Convicted for Attempt to Deliver 2.5 Pounds of Methamphetamine

July 14, 2023

(Kodiak, AK) -- Yesterday, a Kodiak jury found 48-year-old Robert H. Cook guilty of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the third degree for knowingly possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. He was found not guilty on a count of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree.

During the investigation, an Alaska HIDTA team executed a search warrant at Cook’s Kodiak residence and discovered more than 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine stored in various locations throughout his bedroom.

Cook will be sentenced on Oct. 11, 2023, by Kodiak Superior Court Judge Stephen Wallace, who oversaw the trial. Cook faces a presumptive term of six to 10 years in prison.

HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) is a program created by Congress. The HIDTA taskforce on this case consisted of investigators with the Alaska State Troopers and the United States Postal Inspectors. The Alaska HIDTA initiative, which began in May 2018, handles statewide drug investigations, and includes partnerships between local, State, and federal law enforcement agencies and the Alaska Department of Law. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Lindsay Ingaldson of the Office of Special Prosecutions.

For more information contact Assistant Attorney General Lindsay Ingaldson at lindsay.ingaldson@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.