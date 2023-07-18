Fogwing Industrial IoT platform receives multiple accolades as G2's Momentum Leader and High Performer for summer 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Factana is the leading Next-Gen Industrial Software Provider with a mission to help small and medium enterprises adopt Industry 4.0 transformation rapidly. Factana offers Fogwing Industrial Cloud powered by IoT and AI technologies to implement digital manufacturing and smart factory options seamlessly. Fogwing Industrial IoT Platform is an IIoT platform offered by Factana, enabling seamless connectivity with machines and assets, and facilitating efficient data aggregation.
Factana, a leading Next-Gen Industrial Software Provider, is thrilled to announce that its Fogwing Industrial IoT Platform has been honored as a Momentum Leader by G2 for the second consecutive time. This recognition further solidifies Fogwing's position as a frontrunner in the industrial IoT space, highlighting its consistent growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Fogwing has been recognized as the Momentum Leader in IoT Platforms, High Performer in IoT Platforms, and most notably, High Performer in Small-Business IoT Management for Summer 2023.
G2's recognition as a Momentum Leader signifies Fogwing's exceptional growth in the Industrial IoT space and its ability to drive innovation, meet customer demands, and deliver outstanding results. This recognition is a testament to Fogwing's dedication to excellence and commitment to empowering industries with robust and scalable IoT solutions.
The High Performer distinction further solidifies Fogwing's position as a reliable and high-quality provider of Industrial IoT solutions. The recognition from G2 underscores the platform's ability to deliver exceptional performance, functionality, and customer satisfaction consistently.
"We are thrilled to receive the titles of Momentum Leader and High Performer from G2 for our Fogwing Industrial IoT Platform," said Mr. Hariharan Ganesh, Founder and Chief of Factana. "These accolades reaffirm our ongoing commitment to deliver cutting-edge IoT solutions that enable businesses to unlock the full potential of their operations and achieve new levels of efficiency, productivity, and profitability."
Fogwing Industrial IoT Platform offers a comprehensive suite of features and capabilities designed to address industrial environments' unique needs and challenges. It empowers businesses to connect, monitor, analyze, and optimize their operations in real time, resulting in improved asset performance, reduced downtime, enhanced safety, and increased overall operational efficiency. The Fogwing Analytics Data Studio provides advanced data analysis and visualization capabilities. It enables businesses to gain deeper insights into their industrial operations and make data-driven decisions with greater precision and efficiency. The Fogwing Analytics Data Studio is seamlessly integrated within the Fogwing IIoT platform, allowing users to effortlessly access and analyze the wealth of data collected from connected devices and assets.
The G2 Momentum Leader and High Performer recognitions are based on unbiased and authentic feedback from verified Fogwing Industrial IoT Platform users. Customers consistently lauded the platform's user-friendly interface, seamless integration capabilities, advanced analytics, and exceptional customer support.
"We would like to express our gratitude to our customers who have shown their trust and confidence in our Fogwing Industrial IoT Platform," added Mr. Hariharan. "Their feedback and partnership have been invaluable in driving the continuous improvement and innovation that has led to this recognition."
With the recognition of being a Momentum Leader in IoT Platforms, High Performer in IoT Platforms, and High Performer in Small-Business IoT Management for Summer 2023 by G2, Fogwing further solidifies its position as a leading player in the Industrial IoT space. The company remains committed to advancing the field of IoT and empowering businesses to navigate the complexities of the modern industrial landscape.
About Factana.
Factana is a leading industrial software solution provider specializing in cutting-edge Industrial IoT- and AI. At the core of our offerings lies the powerful Fogwing Industrial Cloud, which encompasses a comprehensive suite of products, including the IIoT Platform, Analytics Studio, Asset+ CMMS, MES, Edge Computing, Air Pollution Monitoring, and an array of other innovative solutions.
Embark on a journey of discovery through our range of Industrial Cloud solutions at www.fogwing.io. For any inquiries or further information, reach out to our dedicated Customer Success Team at sales@factana.com, or submit your query directly at https://www.fogwing.io/contact-us/
