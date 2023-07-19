Bold Commerce Makes Checkout the First Stop in the Buying Journey

The Company’s New Accelerator Brings Checkout to Video, Email and Other Channels–Bypassing Ecommerce Sites and Creating Upsell Opportunities Along the Way

AUSTIN, TEXAS, U.S., July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold Commerce, the checkout company for leading omnichannel retailers and DTC brands, today announced the launch of a new accelerator that introduces checkout directly into video, email and other marketing experiences. Now, rather than take shoppers out of their immediate experience, brands can bypass the traditional ecommerce journey by integrating everything shoppers need to buy into the checkout. The technology was designed to introduce curated purchase and upsell opportunities at shoppers’ highest point of interest to increase conversion, average order value and customer lifetime value. The new checkout accelerator was developed by Coalition Technologies on Bold Checkout.

Brands are using marketing channels to introduce shoppers to products and pique their interest. As a result, shoppers are often ready to make purchases right then and there. But the way the current checkout process works, shoppers are required to instead visit product pages on ecommerce sites to populate their carts with items they already know they want. These extra steps have traditionally been attractive to brands that hope shoppers will add additional items to their cart along the way–but they can ultimately keep shoppers from checking out at all.

With this new accelerator, Bold Commerce is not only making checkout the first stop in shoppers’ buying journeys–instead of the last–it’s bringing upsell and subscription opportunities directly into checkout.

Introduce upsells directly in the cart before purchase and after an order has been placed.

Bold Commerce replicates upsell opportunities that traditionally occur on product pages, such as “You may also like” and “frequently purchased together,” directly in the checkout. Brands can now deliver curated, last-minute product upsells in-cart for new and returning customers. These recommendations remain on shoppers’ screens even after the transaction has been processed, so shoppers are able to purchase additional items without having to re-enter checkout details.

Create purchase opportunities in videos, at shoppers’ highest point of interest.

Consumers watching video content on YouTube often don’t need more convincing–they’re ready to buy. But when shoppers move away from video content, they’re quick to forget about the products they saw and unlikely to visit an ecommerce site later to make the purchase. Bold Commerce enables brands to reach shoppers when they’re most engaged by launching checkout directly in-video. Shoppers watching a video can click a pull-down menu and checkout for the product that they want, all while still watching the video. Brands can also place upsell opportunities in the checkout to increase average order values.

Make it easy for customers to become subscribers.

Bold Commerce enables frictionless subscriptions by bringing potential subscribers directly to a populated checkout from an email to increase conversion and lifetime value. Brands can use email communications to educate shoppers on products and subscriptions, and then take them directly to checkout when they’re ready–without any redirection to external pages. Shoppers can then immediately finalize their subscription with delivery cadence, shipping details and payments.

“Shoppers’ buying journeys need to start when they’re ready–not when brands are,” said Peter Karpas, CEO of Bold Commerce. “We’re enabling brands to not only launch and optimize checkout on marketing channels but start to shift from a conversion-only mindset to one that also prioritizes average order value and customer lifetime value to drive revenue.”

The new accelerator will be launched on BigCommerce but can be integrated by retailers on any legacy or custom platform. Brands can now quickly and easily enable custom upsell, in-video checkout and email subscription purchases without having to layer multiple applications or create custom code. The accelerator also leverages PayPal Complete Payments so brands can accept the full line up of payment options, including PayPal, Venmo, PayPal Pay Later solutions, and credit and debit cards.

“Checkout needs to meet brands when their purchase intent is at its highest, but also be optimized for shoppers’ profiles and preferences and the channels and devices from where they’re shopping--brands know this, but it’s easier said than done,” said Jordan Brannon, President at Coalition Technologies. “With Bold Commerce, we’re giving brands the ability to easily create this kind of checkout, no matter what platform they’re on, and customize it to fit both their business and shoppers’ needs.”

Bold Commerce is leading brands into a composable commerce future with its headless checkout. For many brands, adopting Bold Checkout will be their first step toward a fully composable ecommerce infrastructure. With Bold’s API-first, open architecture brands can customize the entire checkout experience or opt for pre-built templates and integrations with leading payment gateways and top tax, fraud, shipping, and marketing solutions.

About Bold Commerce

Bold Commerce is in the business of making checkout better, helping brands convert more shoppers in more places. Bold’s Checkout is the only high-converting, customizable headless checkout with built in subscriptions and pricing capabilities, for a checkout without limits. Leading omnichannel retailers and emerging DTC brands like Vera Bradley, Harry Rosen, Staples Canada, and Sitka Salmon, trust Bold to overcome legacy platform limitations, improve checkout conversion and deliver anywhere commerce.