Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,725 in the last 365 days.

GeneDx to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic and clinical insights, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2023 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. On the same day, the management team from GeneDx will host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at https://ir.genedx.com/.

About GeneDx

GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. GeneDx is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its industry-leading exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:
Tricia Truehart
investors@GeneDx.com

Media Contact:
Maurissa Messier
press@GeneDx.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

GeneDx to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more