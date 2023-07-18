Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and WALTHAM, Mass., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APGE), a biotechnology company advancing differentiated biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and other inflammatory and immunology indications (“Apogee” or the “Company”), today announced the closing of its previously announced upsized initial public offering of 20,297,500 shares of common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase up 2,647,500 additional shares, at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Apogee from the offering were approximately $345 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Apogee. All of the shares were offered by Apogee.



The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 14, 2023 under the ticker symbol “APGE.”

Jefferies, TD Cowen, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow acted as lead manager for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on July 13, 2023.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company seeking to develop differentiated biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (“AD”), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”) and other inflammatory and immunology indications with high unmet need. Apogee’s antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. The Company’s two most advanced programs are APG777 and APG808, which are being initially developed for the treatment of AD and COPD, respectively. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the Company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today’s standard of care.

