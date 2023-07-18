Submit Release
Rumble Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- LONGBOAT KEY, Fla, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (RUM), the video-sharing platform, today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023 after the close of markets on Monday, August 14, 2023. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Access to the live webcast and replay of the conference call, along with related earnings release materials, will be available here and on Rumble’s Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com.

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ Group, MZ North America

203-741-8811

investors@rumble.com

Source: Rumble Inc.


