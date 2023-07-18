Westland Insurance acquires Andrew Agencies Ltd.

Westland grows across Canada with new locations in MB, SK, and AB

/EIN News/ -- Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, one of Canada’s largest independently-owned brokerages, announced today that it acquired Andrew Agencies Ltd. With this addition, Westland continues its growth across Canada and significantly extends its reach in Central Canada.

Established in 1913, Andrew Agencies is one of the largest and most respected full-service insurance and financial services firms in the Prairies. They operate 22 locations throughout Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta. Andrew Agencies is well-known for its breadth of innovative insurance solutions and professionalized service across agriculture / farm, small to medium-sized commercial, homeowners, and auto business.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Andrew Agencies Ltd. to Westland,” says Jamie Lyons, Westland’s President & CEO. “Their culture, reputation, leadership and impressive track record of growth and innovation is highly complementary to our national expansion strategy. We’re excited to add their deep capabilities in P&C insurance, as well as life insurance and financial services, to our growing platform in Central Canada.”

“Andrew Agencies is very excited join the Westland team. We’ve followed Westland’s progress over the years, and they have a similar management philosophy to ours. They also have solid insurance industry family roots – just like the Andrew family,” says Scott Andrew, President and CEO of Andrew Agencies Ltd. “Andrew Agencies has served a growing client base since 1913 and we’re optimistic for the opportunities this acquisition presents to our clients, including expanded products and services, and the opportunities it brings for our employees. Westland’s recent capital partnership with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan also makes it a ‘made in Canada solution’ which we fully support.”

Dowling Hales acted as financial advisor to Andrew Agencies in the transaction.

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

- 30 -

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

Jessica Thiessen Westland Insurance Group Ltd. 7782887894 mediaenquiry@westlandinsurance.ca