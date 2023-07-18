IAPMO’s 2023 Conference Returns to San Antonio, to Be Co-Located with ASSE Annual Meeting, ARCSA Annual Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- Co-locating with ASSE International’s Annual Meeting and the American Rainwater Catchment Systems Association’s (ARCSA) Annual Conference, the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO®) will return to San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 24-28 for its 94th annual Education and Business Conference.
Back in the Alamo City for the first time since 2011, IAPMO’s 2023 conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk, the city’s only hotel located on the River Walk that also overlooks the historic Alamo. DigDeep founder and CEO George McGraw, whose presentation at IAPMO’s 2016 conference helped launch a successful partnership with IAPMO’s charitable arm, the International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation (IWSH®), will be the keynote speaker.
Featuring more than 20 CEU-eligible education sessions, including the annual Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC®)/Uniform Mechanical Code (UMC®) workshops, attendees will be able to broaden their knowledge base while satisfying continuing education requirements toward maintaining personnel certifications. There will also be countless opportunities for career networking with the industry’s most influential and experienced people.
“This year’s conference will undoubtedly be a fantastic gathering since we will be co-locating with our brothers and sisters of ASSE for the second time and ARCSA for the first time,” IAPMO President David Gans said. “I encourage professionals from throughout our industry to attend for educational seminars, networking, code development and fun evenings out.”
Full-week and one-day registration packages are available, as well as a group rate on accommodations at the Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk.
Scheduled for Sept. 24-27, ASSE International’s Annual Meeting will include four days of education, input, networking, idea sharing, advice and camaraderie. Experts from all segments of the industry will gather to participate in meetings, attend educational seminars, applaud member achievements, and reconnect with colleagues and friends.
“Co-locating with IAPMO’s annual conference presents a unique opportunity for professionals in the plumbing and mechanical industry to gather, exchange knowledge, and explore the latest industry advancements,” ASSE International President Daniel Rademacher said. “By joining with the American Rainwater Catchment Systems Association’s Annual Conference, we gather to share our expertise, fostering innovation and sustainable solutions. As the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials returns to San Antonio, we invite all attendees to embrace this occasion, where we can collaborate and learn, ensuring a bright future for our industry.”
The theme of ARCSA’s Annual Conference, which will run Sept. 25-27, is “Climate Change: Challenges & Opportunities in Water Management.”
“ARCSA, IAPMO and ASSE share considerable common ground within the water use and reuse industry,” ARCSA President Roman Feher said. “By co-locating all three organizations’ annual conferences, we can facilitate advancement of our shared goals more efficiently and create stronger alliances between our collective memberships.”
Registration for IAPMO’s Education and Business Conference is available online at http://conference.iapmo.org/2023/iapmo/register. The deadline for early registration, with a $70-80 discount (member/non-member) off the regular price, is Aug. 21.
To register for, or learn more about, ASSE International’s Annual Meeting, visit https://conference.iapmo.org/asse/home.
For more information about ARCSA’s Annual Meeting, call (480) 289-5766, email info@arcsa.org or visit https://www.arcsa.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1757564&group=.
To book a room at IAPMO’s $222 group rate, direct your browser to https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/group-booking/SATRS/G-XBRW.
For more information, please contact IAPMO Travel and Events at (909) 472-4207 or conference@iapmo.org.
# # #
Sponsor of the Uniform Codes, IAPMO® — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials — works in concert with government and industry for safe, sanitary, and resilient plumbing and mechanical systems. Learn more about IAPMO at www.iapmo.org.
Mike Flenniken
# # #
Sponsor of the Uniform Codes, IAPMO® — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials — works in concert with government and industry for safe, sanitary, and resilient plumbing and mechanical systems. Learn more about IAPMO at www.iapmo.org.
Mike Flenniken
IAPMO
+1 909-937-9642
mike.flenniken@iapmo.org