Rudy Underwood To Retire After 31 Years With ACC

WASHINGTON (July 18, 2023) — American Chemistry Council (ACC) Vice President of State Affairs and Political Mobilization, Rudy Underwood, this week announced that he will retire from ACC at the end of 2023, marking the culmination of a successful career with the Council that spanned more than three decades.

“Traveling to statehouse after statehouse, Rudy has helped to make our industry better in countless ways,” said Chris Jahn, president and CEO of ACC. “His work to champion smart policies in the states has helped create and save chemical and plastics industry jobs and raised awareness of the critical role chemistry plays in improving the lives of Americans across the country. Congratulations to Rudy—and to his family—on a job well done.”

A Georgia native, Underwood first joined ACC in 1992 as the managing director of ACC’s southern regional office in Atlanta. He was appointed Vice President of State Affairs and Political Mobilization in 2015. Prior to joining ACC, Underwood was the Legislative Director for the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation and worked on Capitol Hill in the U.S. Senate.

“It has been an honor to represent the American chemical and plastics industry for the past 31 years,” said Underwood. “I am proud to have advocated for the people, policy, and products of chemistry that today make the United States the global leader in innovation and manufacturing. I want to thank ACC’s staff and members of our association; it has been a privilege to work side-by-side with people that are dedicated and relentless in their efforts to solve the biggest challenges facing our country through the power of chemistry.”

Underwood plans to stay on with ACC through December 2023 to support the transition and looks forward to opportunities to continue to serve the industry as an outside advocate and advisor.