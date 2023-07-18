Better Career Empowers Individuals Looking to Build a Career in the Tech Industry

The innovative career platform makes it easy than ever to transition into a new career or advance an existing career within the tech space.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Career, a career development platform on a mission to empower individuals to pursue their dreams and build successful careers in the tech industry, today announced its official launch. The platform is dedicated to providing comprehensive support and expert guidance to individuals seeking to break into or advance in the tech field and embraces a modern approach to training that’s supplemented by a supportive community.

"At Better Career, we believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to work in a career they love and get fulfillment from,” said Yuji Higashi, Founder of Better Career. “The tech space has so many exciting career options to pursue, and our comprehensive program was designed by industry experts to equip participants with the skills and confidence they need to pursue their dreams in the space.”

At Better Career, participants learn practical skills from leading experts, allowing them to tackle real-world challenges and effectively pivot into new careers. The program helps individuals build a real-world-applicable portfolio, which highlights their abilities and enhances their employability in the tech field.

The Better Career team, led by Tech industry veteran Yuji Higashi, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to help individuals navigate the complexities of tech careers. As a former tech executive and Co-Founder of PreSales Collective and PreSales Academy, Yuji has developed a passion and a proven method for helping people find, land, and advance in careers they love.

To learn more about Better Career or to learn more about its comprehensive Tech Career Platform, helpful resources for career seekers, or one-on-one coaching services, visit https://www.bettercareer.org.