Tuesday, July 18

What’s happened since Washington’s 988 crisis line launched last year?

Last Sunday marks one year since the creation of the new nationwide mental health crisis lifeline. Washington is among a handful of states on the forefront of funding the rollout of 988 — so, how is it going so far? The number of calls has surged, new data suggests. The three nonprofit call centers that host the 988 line in Washington have hired dozens of new crisis counselors to meet demand. Heading into year two, though, state and local officials point to big concerns. A vast majority of Americans still aren’t aware of 988 or why it exists, new research shows, and much of the behavioral health system is still fragmented. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Dean Rutz)

Why Washington gas prices are the nation’s highest

Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii also had most of the nation’s highest gasoline prices before Washington’s cap-and-invest program went into effect in January. The cap-and-invest program is designed to decrease carbon emissions in the state to meet 2035 and 2050 decarbonization goals. Oil companies that buy emissions from the new carbon cap program are passing the cost to consumers at the pump. But are the increases a bug or a feature? Gov. Jay Inslee’s office disputes linking higher gasoline prices entirely to carbon pricing, saying the analysis is more complicated. “While critics of our climate policy will try to pin any and all price increase on the [2021 Climate Change Act], they conveniently ignore that fossil fuel suppliers have always had some of their highest profit margins in the Northwest,” wrote a spokeswoman for Inslee. “Recent numbers from the industry indicate their profit margin in Washington ranges between 60-80 cents per gallon.” Continue reading at Crosscut. (David Zalubowski)

Washington’s abortion pill stockpile untapped as court fights continue

Washington’s three-year-supply of mifepristone isn’t going anywhere — at least until dueling court cases on access to the widely-used abortion pill are decided.Gov. Jay Inslee directed the state Department of Corrections, which has a pharmacy license, to purchase the medication in March, and the full shipment arrived March 31. The state planned to distribute mifepristone to any medical providers in need of the medication and unable to access it due to the ruling. That was until a federal judge in Washington state prevented U.S. authorities from restricting access to mifepristone in Washington and 16 other Democratic-led states. Amid the legal wrangling, the U.S. Supreme Court in April stepped in and preserved access to the medication while appeals unfold. State officials said the supply of mifepristone, which is used in a two-drug regimen for medication abortions, will not be distributed unless the courts limit access. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty Images)

Axios

Why Seattle can’t enact local rent control (Macri)

Seattle’s still big on car travel

Bellingham Herald

Affordable housing residents concerned about safety 2 years after Bellingham heat wave death

Capital Press

Fire season ramps up across Pacific Northwest

Drought returns to 51% of Washington state

Columbian

Ferry facilitates Columbia River crossings amid Lewis and Clark Bridge closure

Editorial: In Our View: Plans to close corrections center shortsighted

Comment: Sacrifice now to slow climate change

Everett Herald

20-acre wildfire burns in state forest near Granite Falls

News Tribune

Pierce County intensifies focus on homelessness. ‘We got to have a 100 ways out.’

Olympian

There are enough spot shrimp in WA waters for extended fishing. These areas will re-open

Peninsula Daily News

Counties to file joint application for federal grant

Puget Sound Business Journal

Health care costs have soared for Seattleites, study finds

New supply outpaces demand for Seattle-area industrial space

Feds top small-business contracting spending record

Seattle Times

WA loses $2.5 million in federal money for vaccine programs

King County to distribute bleeding control kits, starting with schools

Feds remove rare PNW prairie flower from threatened species list after 26 years

Nearly 300 people were moved out of collapsed homeless shelter hotel program

Editorial: Keep guns away from people charged with domestic violence (Davis)

Opinion: Tax reform, not a ‘Band-Aid’ approach, can help fund Seattle Public Schools

Spokesman Review

Getting There: Purple City Line buses ready to roll after Saturday celebrations (Billig)

Opinion: For healthier communities, we need to fix our tax code

Tri-City Herald

Stopping the Tri-Cities fentanyl crisis takes these priorities, leaders tell Cantwell

WA State Standard

West Coast states seek millions to create zero-emission truck fueling network

Wenatchee World

Tierra Village grows, opens new building to serve adults with developmental disabilities

Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima coalition marks two years of work aimed at stopping domestic violence

Yakima Valley orchard owners settle lawsuit and will pay $500,000 in back wages

Editorial: Like them or not, landfill should respect health and safety rules

KING 5 TV (NBC)

‘Drugstore desert’ appears in Snohomish County

WSDOT to meet with residents to update them on encampment clean up plans near Seattle/White Center border

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Record drop in math proficiency among Washington students sparks concerns

Father’s personal crusade against fentanyl: Loss of 2 sons prompts action in Washington

Seattle tree activist gains community support to save cedar as work halts on housing development

KUOW Public Radio

Free clinics aim to bolster childhood vaccination rates in King County

KXLY (ABC)

Monday marks one-year anniversary of 988 crisis lifeline

Lori Kinnear becomes newest Spokane City Council President

Q13 TV (FOX)

West Nile virus in Washington detected in Yakima County

Cascadia Daily News

Restored gravel mine on Lummi Mountain now open to public

Opinion: Physician: We have contributed in varying degrees to opioid crisis

Crosscut

Snoqualmie Tribe starts land protection sales tax at Salish Lodge