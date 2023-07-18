Tuesday, July 18

What’s happened since Washington’s 988 crisis line launched last year?
Last Sunday marks one year since the creation of the new nationwide mental health crisis lifeline. Washington is among a handful of states on the forefront of funding the rollout of 988 — so, how is it going so far? The number of calls has surged, new data suggests. The three nonprofit call centers that host the 988 line in Washington have hired dozens of new crisis counselors to meet demand. Heading into year two, though, state and local officials point to big concerns. A vast majority of Americans still aren’t aware of 988 or why it exists, new research shows, and much of the behavioral health system is still fragmented. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Dean Rutz)
Why Washington gas prices are the nation’s highest
Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii also had most of the nation’s highest gasoline prices before Washington’s cap-and-invest program went into effect in January. The cap-and-invest program is designed to decrease carbon emissions in the state to meet 2035 and 2050 decarbonization goals. Oil companies that buy emissions from the new carbon cap program are passing the cost to consumers at the pump. But are the increases a bug or a feature? Gov. Jay Inslee’s office disputes linking higher gasoline prices entirely to carbon pricing, saying the analysis is more complicated. “While critics of our climate policy will try to pin any and all price increase on the [2021 Climate Change Act], they conveniently ignore that fossil fuel suppliers have always had some of their highest profit margins in the Northwest,” wrote a spokeswoman for Inslee. “Recent numbers from the industry indicate their profit margin in Washington ranges between 60-80 cents per gallon.” Continue reading at Crosscut. (David Zalubowski)
Washington’s abortion pill stockpile untapped as court fights continue
Washington’s three-year-supply of mifepristone isn’t going anywhere — at least until dueling court cases on access to the widely-used abortion pill are decided.Gov. Jay Inslee directed the state Department of Corrections, which has a pharmacy license, to purchase the medication in March, and the full shipment arrived March 31. The state planned to distribute mifepristone to any medical providers in need of the medication and unable to access it due to the ruling. That was until a federal judge in Washington state prevented U.S. authorities from restricting access to mifepristone in Washington and 16 other Democratic-led states. Amid the legal wrangling, the U.S. Supreme Court in April stepped in and preserved access to the medication while appeals unfold. State officials said the supply of mifepristone, which is used in a two-drug regimen for medication abortions, will not be distributed unless the courts limit access. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty Images)
Axios
Why Seattle can’t enact local rent control (Macri)
Seattle’s still big on car travel
Bellingham Herald
Affordable housing residents concerned about safety 2 years after Bellingham heat wave death
Capital Press
Fire season ramps up across Pacific Northwest
Drought returns to 51% of Washington state
Columbian
Ferry facilitates Columbia River crossings amid Lewis and Clark Bridge closure
Editorial: In Our View: Plans to close corrections center shortsighted
Comment: Sacrifice now to slow climate change
Everett Herald
20-acre wildfire burns in state forest near Granite Falls
News Tribune
Pierce County intensifies focus on homelessness. ‘We got to have a 100 ways out.’
Olympian
There are enough spot shrimp in WA waters for extended fishing. These areas will re-open
Peninsula Daily News
Counties to file joint application for federal grant
Puget Sound Business Journal
Health care costs have soared for Seattleites, study finds
New supply outpaces demand for Seattle-area industrial space
Feds top small-business contracting spending record
Seattle Times
What’s happened since Washington’s 988 crisis line launched last year? (Orwall)
WA loses $2.5 million in federal money for vaccine programs
King County to distribute bleeding control kits, starting with schools
Feds remove rare PNW prairie flower from threatened species list after 26 years
Nearly 300 people were moved out of collapsed homeless shelter hotel program
Editorial: Keep guns away from people charged with domestic violence (Davis)
Opinion: Tax reform, not a ‘Band-Aid’ approach, can help fund Seattle Public Schools
Spokesman Review
Getting There: Purple City Line buses ready to roll after Saturday celebrations (Billig)
Opinion: For healthier communities, we need to fix our tax code
Tri-City Herald
Stopping the Tri-Cities fentanyl crisis takes these priorities, leaders tell Cantwell
WA State Standard
Washington’s abortion pill stockpile untapped as court fights continue
West Coast states seek millions to create zero-emission truck fueling network
Wenatchee World
Tierra Village grows, opens new building to serve adults with developmental disabilities
Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima coalition marks two years of work aimed at stopping domestic violence
Yakima Valley orchard owners settle lawsuit and will pay $500,000 in back wages
Editorial: Like them or not, landfill should respect health and safety rules
KING 5 TV (NBC)
‘Drugstore desert’ appears in Snohomish County
WSDOT to meet with residents to update them on encampment clean up plans near Seattle/White Center border
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Record drop in math proficiency among Washington students sparks concerns
Father’s personal crusade against fentanyl: Loss of 2 sons prompts action in Washington
Seattle tree activist gains community support to save cedar as work halts on housing development
KUOW Public Radio
Free clinics aim to bolster childhood vaccination rates in King County
KXLY (ABC)
Monday marks one-year anniversary of 988 crisis lifeline
Lori Kinnear becomes newest Spokane City Council President
Q13 TV (FOX)
West Nile virus in Washington detected in Yakima County
Cascadia Daily News
Restored gravel mine on Lummi Mountain now open to public
Opinion: Physician: We have contributed in varying degrees to opioid crisis
Crosscut
Why Washington gas prices are the nation’s highest (Fitzgibbon, Mullet, Nguyen)
Snoqualmie Tribe starts land protection sales tax at Salish Lodge