B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN CALIFORNIA
Jonty Toker Joins as Partner in San Diego, CA
I am incredibly excited to join B2B CFO® and embrace their powerful motto of improving the lives of business owners. This philosophy resonates deeply with my own.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that Jonty Toker has joined as Partner. He is based in San Diego, California, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.
— Jonty Toker
Jonty is a skilled executive with deep financial and operational experience with over 25 years of experience helping a wide range of companies. Prior to joining B2B CFO®, he was the CFO of Momma Pots Inc where he streamlined financial operations, introduced a cost-effective and efficient inventory management solution, and secured financing to ensure business continuity in the face of excess inventory resulting from the disruption to the supply chain due to the COVID pandemic. He oversaw the implementation of a cutting-edge cloud-based inventory management solution which revolutionized operations, driving remarkable increases in productivity, significant cost savings, and overall optimization of business processes.
Jonty also took the lead in preparing and co-presenting an exceptional presentation to the CRT (Chairmen’s Roundtable) committee, highlighting numerous accomplishments which included securing a vital bank loan, empowering the company to allocate funds towards settling past due balances, placing future orders, and advancing plans for product line expansion.
Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said, “We are delighted that Jonty has joined our partnership. He is highly accomplished and his expertise will be of tremendous benefit to the business owners in the area.”
According to Jonty, “I am incredibly excited to join B2B CFO® and embrace their powerful motto of improving the lives of business owners. This philosophy resonates deeply with my own entrepreneurial spirit, as I firmly believe that every business owner is a driving force in our society, and their success is paramount.”
To find out more about, or to connect with Jonty, visit b2bcfo.com/jonty-toker/
About B2B CFO
B2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.
Jonty Toker
B2B CFO®
jontytoker@b2bcfo.com