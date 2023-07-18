Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Size by Analysis, Developments and Trends, Growth Forecast Report 2030

Global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market report presents a detailed Valuation of the business to estimate the market size, share, value, and volume.

Global "Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market" Scope and Outlook Report for 2023 is the implementation of new technologies and innovative solutions that will drive the market's revenue generation and increase its market share by 2030 with 123 pages Consumer Goods Category Report with Revenue by Type (Toilet Paper, Paper Towels, Napkins, Facial Tissues, Others), Forecasted Market Size by Application (Food Services, Property Management, Manufacturing, Others). This report provides a detailed analysis of the Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market, highlighting its current state, key industry players, emerging trends, and future growth prospects.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐲𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞: -

- Kimberly-Clark

- Essity (from SCA)

- Procter & Gamble

- Georgia-Pacific

- Sofidel

- Empresas CMPC

- Hengan International

- Asia Pulp & Paper

- WEPA

- Metsa Group

- Kruger

- Cascades

- C & S

- Asaleo Care

- ICT Group

- KP Tissue

- Essendant Inc (Boardwalk)

- Oji Holdings

- Clearwater Paper

- Seventh Generation

This Research report is expected to witness a significant expansion in the market for Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene. Several factors contribute to this growth, including an increase in personal expenditure, growing urbanization globally, and the widespread adoption of advanced technologies. The analysis of the market also considers the potential influence of government regulations and market dynamics on the industry.

𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐲𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

About one-third of the tissue market represents use "Away From Home," in commercial and industrial settings such as office and government buildings, hotels, schools, airports, amusement parks, hospitals, highway rest stops - anywhere restroom and kitchen facilities are not in a private home.

According to our latest study, the global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market size was valued at USD 16870 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 18690 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 1.5(Percent) during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

The world's top five away from home tissue and hygiene manufacturers include Essity, Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, Georgia-Pacific, and Empresas CMPC, which together account for about 50(Percent) of the market, with the largest producer being Essity, which has a market share of about 18(Percent).

On the basis of product type, toilet paper represents the largest share of the worldwide away from home tissue and hygiene market, with a share about 50(Percent). In the applications, property management segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with a market share over 50(Percent). North America holds the major share in the market, with a share above 34(Percent).

This report is a detailed and comprehensive analysis for global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented by manufacturers, by region & country, by Type and by Application. As the market is constantly changing, this report explores the competition, supply and demand trends, as well as key factors that contribute to its changing demands across many markets. Company profiles and product examples of selected competitors, along with market share estimates of some of the selected leaders for the year 2023, are provided.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐲𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐞?

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

- Toilet Paper

- Paper Towels

- Napkins

- Facial Tissues

- Others

Market segment by Application, split into

- Food Services

- Property Management

- Manufacturing

- Others

Regions are covered:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

