Noted Film Animator Speaks With Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley Children as Part of Cooper Literacy Program
David Lisbe, a noted character animator, shares his experiences in motion pictures with Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley.CANOGA PARK, CA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted character animator David Lisbe met with youngsters from Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley to share his experiences in motion pictures and talk about several of the books that were the source materials for some of his films.
Lisbe was the first speaker to address Club members as part of the Cooper Literacy Program, which brings noted professionals, authors, and others, to speak with the youngsters about reading and literacy.
Among the films featuring characters Lisbe has animated have been Zootopia, Moana, Puss in Boots 2, and The Bad Guys. He has worked on films for all the major animation studios, including Sony, Disney and DreamWorks.
According to Martin Cooper, who created the Cooper Literacy Program and is the Club’s Chairman Emeritus, “There is universal agreement that literacy is a key foundation for a full life, including succeeding at school, socializing with others, developing independence, and building careers. That is why a year-round program to teach children to love and enjoy books and reading is so important.”
Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley has 2,700 members, ranging in age from six to seventeen years. Many of them come from families where English is not the primary language and additional support is needed beyond what the schools have been able to provide.
