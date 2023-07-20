NASA Awards Orbotic Systems with an SBIR Phase 1 Contract
Space Debris Prevention for Small Spacecraft. GADGET: Gecko Articulated Debris Gripper and Deorbiter Enhanced TechnologyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA: The growing concern about satellite congestion in LEO (Low Earth Orbit) and the increase of collision alerts are the key driving factors for this proposal. This SBIR award focuses on deorbit and/or disposal solutions for non-functional spacecraft and orbiting debris. NASA conducts a competitive, multi-stage review process to determine if a proposal can move forward to award status. This award offers Orbotic Systems the opportunity to further advance development of their GADGET technology and their commitment to a safe space environment.
Phase 1 will conclude with a basic, proof-of-concept, prototype of GADGET.
https://sbir.nasa.gov/award_firm_list/selection_nid/97778
“We are so pleased to have been awarded this contract and look forward to bringing our GADGET to the next stage of development. This innovative design provides a solution to the orbital debris issue.” said Larry Fineberg, Orbotic Systems VP Product Development and Chief Engineer
About Orbotic Systems: Orbotic Systems was created to address the growing threat of space debris. After investigating solutions from both a business and technical perspective, Orbotic Systems was born.
The goal of Orbotic Systems is to safely advance human progress in space with innovative technology while creating a sustainable space environment. Orbotic Systems is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. For more information please visit orboticsystems.com.
