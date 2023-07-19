Hrvatski Telekom selects Beyond Now for the digital transformation of its BSS
DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Now, a fast-growing ecosystem orchestration and digital platform provider, today announced that it has been selected by Hrvatski Telekom (HT), part of the Deutsche Telekom group and the leading CSP in the Croatian market, for the digital transformation of its B2B Business Support Systems (BSS). In modernizing its BSS, HT will improve the quality of services and user experience for its enterprise and SMB customer base, setting a new standard in the Croatian market.
HT will use Beyond Now’s Infonova SaaS BSS to accelerate the time to market of new digital services and solutions.
Business users will be provided with a new online store and a self-care portal for the administration of fixed, mobile and digital solutions and services. HT will also benefit from reduced operational costs, coupled with operational efficiency improvements resulting from increased digitization and process automation, ultimately contributing to better user experience and satisfaction.
The implementation, which is split into three phases, will support HT’s vision to deliver service innovation, continuously improve the experience of its customers and strengthen its position as a key contributor to enabling the digital transformation of the Croatian economy.
“We see a great demand from our business users for new digital services and technology solutions that can help them with their digital transformation, and we, as their reliable partner, want to enable them to find all the necessary services and solutions with us," said Marijana Bačić, Member of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer Business (COO Business), Hrvatski Telekom.
“We are looking forward to working with Beyond Now on implementation of new B2B BSS stack. This is the first time for us to implement and integrate complex SaaS solution into our IT environment and processes. We expect that with this approach we will significantly improve our time to market and give our commercial organization a powerful tool to further develop and grow our portfolio in the market,” said Boris Drilo, member of the Management Board and Chief Technical and Information Technology Director, Hrvatski Telekom.
“We’re very excited to be selected by Hrvatski Telekom who, together with Deutsche Telekom Group, are paving the way for the industry as they put their B2B customers at the heart of their business and utilize technology to unlock revenue for themselves and their customers. Infonova SaaS BSS is the ideal platform to power this vision, combining the agility of SaaS with the cutting-edge capabilities of our BSS. We’ve long been advocating and supporting CSPs in their transition to take on this central role in the telecommunications and technology ecosystems and are committed to power Hrvatski Telekom’s success with their vision,” said Angus Ward, CEO, Beyond Now.
About Hrvatski Telekom
Hrvatski Telekom is the leading provider of telecommunications services in Croatia, offering fixed and mobile telephony, internet, IPTV, data, and ICT services. Hrvatski Telekom is a leader in the implementation of advanced technologies in Croatia and beyond its borders. In 2006, within the DT group, he was the first to offer his users an IPTV service under the name MAXtv. Hrvatski Telekom was the first in the DT group and one of the first in Europe to offer eSIM service in 2017.
According to many international studies, Hrvatski Telekom has the fastest mobile 5G network and fixed broadband network in Croatia.
For more information, please visit: https://www.t.ht.hr/en
About Beyond Now
Beyond Now is a fast-growing ecosystem orchestration and digital platform provider, powering organisations to launch new services at speed and grow revenue by utilising our digital platform, digital marketplace and SaaS BSS.
Our platforms are designed to help our customers experiment, monetise and orchestrate services while taking advantage of new technologies such as cloud, edge, IoT, AI, 5G and more. We enable them to co-create solutions with a growing network of partners; bringing them closer to their customers, helping drive higher efficiency and automation, taking them further, faster, Beyond Now.
We serve customers across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Americas, spanning industries from telecommunications, media and entertainment, to tech and IT, financial, and automotive.
For more information, please visit: www.beyondnow.com
